The Leadmine Whiskey Bar & Kitchen
No reviews yet
132 W. Pennsylvania Ave
Southern Pines, NC 28387
SNACKS + BAOS
Brussels Sprouts
$8.00
Bourbon Maple Glazed with House-Made Southern Pines Brewing Co. Man of Law Mustard
Bulgogi Bao
$9.00
Chips + Queso
$7.00
Dumplings
$9.00
Nashville Hot Bao
$9.00
Pork Belly Bao
$9.00
Taiwanese Steamed Buns, Crispy Pork Belly, English Cucumber, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sugar'd Peanuts,
Side Fries
$4.00
Tempeh Bao
$9.00
Pho Dumplings
$13.00
Crispy Tofu Bao
$9.00
Truffle Fries
$12.00
Truffle Buffalo Duck Wings
$16.00Out of stock
Tuna Tartare
$17.00
Edemame
$7.00
Pulled Chicken, Cheesy Cream Sauce, Fresh Shaved Lime Cabbage, Poblano Crema
House Wine Rose
$16.00
Gls Casa Casitllo Las Gravas
$13.00
Gls 4 Cellars Red Blend
$13.00
Gls Belle Glos Pinot Noir
$16.00
Gls Higher Ground Pinot Noir
$16.00
Gls Chateau St Michelle Riesling
$5.25
Gls Chateau St Michelle Rose
$6.00
Gls Santa Margheria Pinot Grigio
$13.00
Gls 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
$6.00
Gls Mer Soleil Chardonnay
$10.00
Gls Lunetta Prosecco 187ml
$8.00
Gls Jaume Serra Cristalino 187ml
$9.00
Gls Bourbon Cabernet
$13.00
Gls Beringer Bros.
$13.00
Gls Casa Casitllo Las Gravas (Copy)
$13.00
Gls Friexent Sparkling
$5.25
GLS Care Garnacha
$7.00
Gls Care Rose
$7.00
Chateau L Red
$12.00
Chateau L Blanc
$12.00
BTL Casa Castillo Las Gravas
$52.00
Btl 4 Cellars Red Blend
$30.00
Btl Belle Glos Pinot Noir
$64.00
Btl Higher Ground Pinot Noir
$64.00
Btl Chateau St Michelle Riesling
$21.00
Btl Chateau St Michelle Rose
$24.00
Btl Santa Margheria Pinot Grigio
$52.00
Btl 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
$24.00
Btl Mer Soleil Chardonnay
$40.00
BTL Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet
$52.00
BTL Friexent Sparkling Wine
$17.00
Btl Care Garnacha
$24.00
Btl Care Rose
$24.00
Btl Chateau Red
$37.00
Btl Chateau Blanc
$37.00
House Wine Rose
$16.00
Crown Royal Black
$8.00
Crown Royal Bourbon Mash
$9.00
Sgl Crown Royal
$8.00
Sgl Crown Royal Black
$8.00
Sgl Crown Royal Rye
$8.00
Dbl Crown Royal
$16.00
Dbl Crown Royal Black
$16.00
Dbl Crown Royal Rye
$16.00
Irish Writer's Tears
$9.00
Green Spot
$18.00
Sgl Bushmill 10 Y
$12.00
Sgl Irishman
$8.00
Sgl Jameson
$8.00
Sgl Jameson Caskmates
$10.00
Sgl Jameson IPA
$10.00
Sgl Sexton
$9.00
Sgl The Quiet Man
$9.00
Sgl Jameson 18
$33.00
Sgl Jameson Blk
$10.00
Red breast 15
$23.00
Yellow spot
$26.00
Red Breast
$15.00
Jameson Blenders
$16.00
Sgl Bushmills
$7.00
Dbl Bushmill 10 Y
$24.00
Dbl Irishman
$16.00
Dbl Jameson
$16.00
Dbl Jameson Caskmates
$20.00
Dbl Jameson IPA
$20.00
Dbl Sexton
$18.00
Dbl The Quiet Man
$18.00
Hibiki
$15.00
Nikka Coffee Grain
$15.00
Nikka Pure Malt
$19.00
Suntory Toki
$11.00
Yamato
$24.00
Sgl Hibiki
$15.00
Sgl Nikka Coffey Grain
$15.00
Dbl Hibiki
$30.00
Dbl Nikka Coffey Grain
$30.00
Ballantines
$6.00
Glendronach 12Y
$15.00
Laphroaig Quarter Cask
$13.00
MacCallan Edition #3
$20.00
MacCallan 12 Sherry Cask
$15.00
Monkey Shoulder
$9.00
Oban Classic Malt 14Y
$15.00
Bushmills
$7.00
Lagavulin
$20.00
Glengoyne 12
$16.00
Glenfiddich 14
$18.00
Johnny walker black
$12.00
Ballantines
$6.00
Glendronach 12Y
$15.00
Laphroaig
$12.00
Macallan Edition #3
$20.00
Macallan 12 Double Cask
$15.00
Monkey Shoulder
$9.00
Oban Classic Malt 14Y
$15.00
Dbl Ballantines
$12.00
Dbl Glendronach 12Y
$30.00
Dbl Laphroaig
$24.00
Dbl Macallan Edition #3
$40.00
Dbl Macallan 12 Double Cask
$30.00
Dbl Monkey Shoulder
$18.00
Dbl Oban Classic Malt 14Y
$30.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Tanqueray 10
$10.00
Tanqueray Sev Orange
$9.00
Roku
$9.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Aviation
$9.00
Sgl Hendricks
$9.00
Dbl Hendricks
$18.00
Titos
$6.00
Goose
$9.00
Sgl Titos
$6.00
Dbl Titos
$12.00
1792 Single Bar
$13.00
1792 Small Batch
$8.00
Angles Envy
$15.00
Baker's 7
$15.00
Barrell Bourbon
$23.00
Barrell Private Release
$22.00
Basil Hayden's
$12.00
Blackened
$14.00
Blade & Bow
$12.00
Blanton's
$17.00
Booker's
$15.00Out of stock
Breckenridge
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$17.00
Bulleit 10Y Small Batch
$13.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$8.00
Calumet
$16.00
Chicken Cock
$14.00
Eagle Rare
$17.00
EH Taylor
$16.00
Elijah Craig 18yr
$30.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$17.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$8.00
Four Roses Select
$15.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$12.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$11.00
Henry McKenna 10Y
$12.00
Henry McKenna Sour Mash
$6.00Out of stock
I.W. Harper
$9.00
I.W. Harper 15
$15.00
Isaac Bowman Port Cask
$12.00
Jefferson Pritchard Hill
$16.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$15.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$13.00
Jim DBL oaked
$7.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Knob Creek 12yr
$16.00
Knob Creek Single Barrel
$13.00
Larceny
$8.00
Lexington
$8.00
Maker's 46
$10.00
Maker's Mark
$8.00
Maker's Mark Cask Strength
$13.00
Michters US1
$12.00
Mitchers Bourbon
$11.00
Noble Oak
$11.00
Old Forested
$14.00
Old Forester 1897
$11.00
Old Forester 1920
$15.00
Old Grand Dad
$6.00
Old Grand Dad 114
$8.00
Penelope Barrel
$17.00
Penelope Bourbon
$11.00
Pinhook
$11.00
Pritchard Hill Jeff
$20.00
Rabbit hole
$20.00
Rebel Yell
$6.00
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel
$15.00
Soldiers cut
$12.00
Weller Full Proof
$21.00
Wild Turkey
$8.00
Wild Turkey 101
$8.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$15.00
Larceny Barrel Proof
$13.00
Brushwood Front 9
$23.00
Yellowstone
$9.00
Russell Reserve 10yr
$11.00
George Remus
$9.00
Oak & Eden
$11.00
Old Hillside
$13.00
1792 Small Batch
$8.00
Basil Hayden's
$12.00
Blade & Bow
$12.00
Blanton's
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulleit
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$9.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$15.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$8.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$11.00
Henry McKenna 10Y
$8.00
Henry McKenna Sour Mash
$6.00
I.W. Harper
$9.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$15.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$13.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Knob Creek Single Barrel
$13.00
Larceny
$8.00
Lexington
$8.00
Maker's 46
$10.00
Maker's Mark
$8.00
Maker's Mark Cask Strength
$13.00
Michters US1
$11.00
Old Forester 1870
$11.00
Old Grand Dad 114
$8.00
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel
$15.00
Virgin
$6.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$15.00
1792 Small Batch
$16.00
Basil Hayden's
$24.00
Blade & Bow
$24.00
Blanton's
$30.00
Buffalo Trace
$20.00
Bulleit
$16.00
Eagle Rare
$18.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$30.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$16.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$22.00
Henry McKenna 10Y
$16.00
Henry McKenna Sour Mash
$12.00
I.W. Harper
$18.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$30.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$26.00
Knob Creek
$20.00
Knob Creek Single Barrel
$26.00
Larceny
$16.00
Lexington
$16.00
Maker's 46
$20.00
Maker's Mark
$16.00
Maker's Mark Cask Strength
$26.00
Michters US1
$22.00
Old Forester 1870
$22.00
Old Grand Dad 114
$16.00
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel
$30.00
Virgin
$12.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$20.00
Woodford Reserve
$20.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$30.00
82nd
$10.00
Barrell Dovetail
$17.00
Barrell Infinite
$17.00
Barrell Whiskey
$20.00
Crown Royal Bourbon Mash
$10.00
Defiant
$8.00
Devils Brigade
$15.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
George Dickel Old No. 12
$7.00
George Dickle Bond
$12.00
Harrell single SPD
$23.00
High West American Prairie
$13.00
High West Mid Winter
$25.00
Highwest campfire
$16.00
Hudson whiskey
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$14.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof
$15.00
Rogue
$15.00
White Dog Mash 1
$9.00
Writer's Tears
$9.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$13.00
Sgl Defiant
$8.00
Sgl Gentleman Jack
$9.00
Sgl George Dickel Old No. 12
$7.00
Sgl Hight West American Prairie
$10.00
Sgl Jack Daniels
$7.00
Sgl Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$14.00
Sgl Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof
$15.00
Sgl White Dog Mash 1
$9.00
Dbl Defiant
$16.00
Dbl Gentleman Jack
$18.00
Dbl George Dickel Old No. 12
$14.00
Dbl Hight West American Prairie
$20.00
Dbl Jack Daniels
$14.00
Dbl Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$28.00
Dbl Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof
$30.00
Dbl White Dog Mash 1
$18.00
Angel Rye
$19.00
Bulleit Rye
$8.00
George Dickel Rye
$7.00
High West American Prairie
$13.00
High West Rye
$16.00
Knob Creek Rye
$11.00
Michter's Rye
$11.00
Old Overholt
$9.00
PiggyBack Whistle
$13.00
Pikesville Rye
$13.00
Rabbithole rye
$14.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$7.00
Templeton Rye
$7.00
Whistle nomore
$19.00
Whistle Pig Roadstock
$18.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$17.00
Whistlepig 12
$26.00
Whistlepig farm rye
$17.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$7.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Barrell Rye
$17.00
Sgl Bulleit Rye
$8.00
Sgl George Dickel Rye
$7.00
Sgl High West Rendezvous
$15.00
Sgl Michter's Rye
$11.00
Sgl Pikesville
$13.00
Sgl Wild Turkey Rye
$7.00
Sgl Woodford Rye
$12.00
Dbl Bulleit Rye
$16.00
Dbl George Dickel Rye
$14.00
Dbl High West Rendezvous
$30.00
Dbl Michter's Rye
$22.00
Dbl Pikesville
$26.00
Dbl Wild Turkey Rye
$14.00
Dbl Woodford Rye
$24.00
Zacapa 23yr
$10.00
Diplomatico
$12.00
Havana Club
$8.00
Goslings Black Seal
$7.00
Gosling 151
$8.00
Olmeca Altos
$10.00
Casamigos
$12.00
Mezcal
$12.00
Don Julio
$12.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
Casamigo Mezcal
$14.00
Teremana Blanco
$10.00
Teremana Reposado
$11.00
Class Azul
$32.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1942
$38.00Out of stock
Don't Julio Primavera
$31.00
Altos Repasado
$10.00
Olmeca Altos
$12.00
Casamigos
$20.00
Casamigos Anjeo
$24.00
Don Julio
$24.00
Altos 100% Agave
$20.00
Patron Silver
$22.00
Any 4 Pours
$34.00
Fernet
$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Elevated Bar Food and Chef Crafted Cocktail Program
132 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387
