The Leaning Pear

883 Reviews

$$

111 River Rd #110

Wimberley, TX 78676

Order Again

Popular Items

Leaning Pear Small House
Hill Country Cobb
Leaning Pear Large House

APPETIZERS

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

thai chile-lime vinaigrette, red cabbage, sesame seeds (gluten-free)

Pretzel Board

Pretzel Board

$9.75

3 house-made pretzels, beer cheese, house mustard (vegetarian)

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$10.50

kale, smoked gouda, pita (vegetarian)

SOUP

Click here to see our current offerings.

Cup Soup

$5.00

Click here to see our current offerings.

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Click here to see our current offerings.

Bread & Butter

$2.50

SALAD

spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette
Leaning Pear Small House

Leaning Pear Small House

$5.00

spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Leaning Pear Large House

Leaning Pear Large House

$8.50

spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Hill Country Cobb

Hill Country Cobb

$14.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, chayote, monterey jack, southwestern ranch (gluten-free)

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$8.00

dried fig, tortilla strips, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Kale

Kale

$11.50

red cabbage, orange, cilantro, mint, thai basil, peanut, fried onion, ginger-soy vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, red onion, olive, fresh mozzarella, grilled focaccia, red wine vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Salad Trio - Single Scoop

$9.00

House Salad + 1 Scoop (choose from Herbed Chicken Salad, Pecan-Currant Tuna Salad or Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese)

Salad Trio - Double Scoop

Salad Trio - Double Scoop

$10.00

House Salad + 2 Scoops (choose from Herbed Chicken Salad, Pecan-Currant Tuna Salad or Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese)

Salad Trio - Triple Scoop

Salad Trio - Triple Scoop

$11.00

House Salad + 3 Scoops (choose from Herbed Chicken Salad, Pecan-Currant Tuna Salad or Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese)

SANDWICHES (served with kettle chips) + SIDES

served with kettle-cooked potato chips
Burger Night

Burger Night

$10.00Out of stock

**Thursday Evening Only** 1/3lb Angus beef, ground in house, with American Cheese, House Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Everything Bun. Served with fries.

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.50

house-cured brisket, sauerkraut, russian, swiss, toasted marble rye

1/2 Corned Beef Reuben

$5.00

house-cured brisket, sauerkraut, russian, swiss, toasted marble rye

BBLT

BBLT

$9.50

applewood-smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, brie, toasted sourdough

1/2 BBLT

$5.00

applewood-smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, brie, toasted sourdough

Cuban

Cuban

$9.50

pulled pork, house pickles, spicy mustard, provolone, grilled focaccia

1/2 Cuban

$5.00

pulled pork, house pickles, spicy mustard, provolone, grilled focaccia

Caprese

Caprese

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecan-basil pesto, grilled foccacia

1/2 Caprese

$5.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecan-basil pesto, grilled focaccia

Southern Clucker

Southern Clucker

$9.50

Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

roasted poblano & red bell peppers, onion, pickled relish and mayo (vegetarian)

1/2 Pimento Cheese

$5.00

roasted poblano & red bell peppers, onion, pickled relish and mayo (vegetarian)

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.00

pecans, black currants, celery, red onion, parsley

1/2 Tuna Salad

$5.00

pecans, black currants, celery, red onion, parsley

Herbed Chicken Salad

Herbed Chicken Salad

$8.00

celery, herbs, yogurt, mayo

1/2 Herbed Chicken Salad

$5.00

celery, herbs, yogurt, mayo

Potato Salad

$2.75

(vegetarian, gluten-free)

Pasta Salad

$2.75

(vegetarian)

WOOD-FIRED PIZZA

wood-fired shrimp, spinach, bacon, roasted garlic cream
The Pattoli

The Pattoli

$14.00

house-made italian sausage, kale, marinara

The Funghi

The Funghi

$15.00

local mushrooms, provolone, smoked mozzarella, brie, arugula

The Uncle Art

The Uncle Art

$15.00

artichoke, spinach, roasted garlic cream, parsley, prosciutto americano

The Blanco

The Blanco

$14.00

roasted garlic cream, arugula (vegetarian)

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

(vegetarian)

ENTRÉES

pumpkin-apple puree, roasted pear and parsnip, orange creme fraiche, fried capers
Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$25.75

grilled broccoli rabe, crispy potatoes, olive, garlic confit, pecan-almond romesco (gluten-free)

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$13.00

scallion mashed potatoes, blue cheese salsa cruda

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$14.00

chayote slaw, cilantro-buttermilk dressing

Chicken & Grits

Chicken & Grits

$15.00

roasted airliner breast, green chile-bacon grits (gluten-free)

Market Vegetable Curry

Market Vegetable Curry

$13.00Out of stock

basmati rice (vegan, gluten-free)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

gemelli, 5-cheese blend, caramelized pepper & onion (vegetarian)

Fried Avocado Tostada

Fried Avocado Tostada

$11.00

Fried Avocado, Sweet Potato & Black Bean Succotash, Salsa Negra, Cilantro Buttermilk Sauce, Queso Fresco. *gluten-free but fried in the same oil as other gluten items

Grilled Steelhead Trout

Grilled Steelhead Trout

$24.00

roasted poblano-corn puree, quinoa, sweet potato, pecan salsa macha

Bavarian Pork Roast

Bavarian Pork Roast

$22.00

pork shoulder confit, buttermilk-rye spätzle, cremini mushroom, braised red cabbage in bacon vinaigrette

KIDS

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

served with choice of kettle chips or fruit

Pasta

$4.50

tossed in choice of butter or marinara

Small Bites (choose 3)

$4.50

Potato Chips, Carrots, Fruit, Celery, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Dried Fig, Bacon Strip, Daily Veg, Avocado

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

(vegetarian)

DESSERTS

Chai Panna Cotta

Chai Panna Cotta

$6.25

almond-black pepper crunch, cherry puree (gluten-free)

Lemon Panna Cotta

Lemon Panna Cotta

$5.75Out of stock

wild blueberry compote (gluten-free)

Mason Jar Cheesecake

Mason Jar Cheesecake

$6.25

mascarpone cheesecake, balsamic macerated strawberries, pecan-graham crumble

Ginger-Carrot Cake

Ginger-Carrot Cake

$5.75

citrus-cream cheese icing, carrot reduction

Ancho Dark Chocolate Terrine

Ancho Dark Chocolate Terrine

$5.75

cinnamon crème anglaise (gluten-free) (not available for take-out)

Cookies & Cream

$5.75

3 cookies, 1 of each variety + house-made vanilla ice cream (not available for takeout)

Cookie Box (for takeout only)

$4.00

3 cookies, 1 of each variety, changes daily

Gelato

$4.75

(gluten-free)(not available for takeout)

Sorbet

$4.75

(gluten-free) (not available for takeout)

Maine Root Beer Float

$4.75

(gluten-free) (not available for takeout)

BEER

Rare Merit
Real Ale Firemans #4 Blonde Ale - DRAFT

Real Ale Firemans #4 Blonde Ale - DRAFT

$5.50

(not available for takeout)

Roughhouse - DRAFT

Roughhouse - DRAFT

$6.00

"Honeycrumb" - farmhouse ale with rye bread & honey (not available for takeout)

Middleton Black Lab Porter - DRAFT

Middleton Black Lab Porter - DRAFT

$5.75

(not available for takeout)

Lone Pint YELLOW ROSE American IPA - DRAFT

Lone Pint YELLOW ROSE American IPA - DRAFT

$6.25

(not available for takeout)

Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider

Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider

$4.75

12 oz

Real Ale Seltzer

Real Ale Seltzer

$4.75

12 oz - rotating tropical flavors

Twisted X Austin LAGER

Twisted X Austin LAGER

$4.50

12 oz

Independence Austin Amber

Independence Austin Amber

$4.50

12 oz

Family Business Cosmic Cowboy American IPA

Family Business Cosmic Cowboy American IPA

$4.75

12 oz

Roughhouse Hill Country Light

Roughhouse Hill Country Light

$4.75

12 oz

Athletic Brewing-non-alcoholic

Athletic Brewing-non-alcoholic

$4.00

12 oz - upside dawn - golden

Vista Brewing Wine Barrel-Aged Brett Ale

Vista Brewing Wine Barrel-Aged Brett Ale

$15.00

500 ml

Vista Brewing DARK SKIES Black Pilsner - DRAFT

$6.00

(not available for takeout)

SPARKLING + WHITE WINE

Sangria GLASS

Sangria GLASS

$6.00Out of stock

red wine & local peach

MIMOSA

MIMOSA

glass - $8 / carafe - $32

PROSECCO, Gancia

PROSECCO, Gancia

glass - $7 / bottle $28 ~ italy ~ golden apple and acacia flowers, fresh and soft with a fruity finish

SPARKLING ROSÉ, Veuve Ambal

SPARKLING ROSÉ, Veuve Ambal

glass - $12 / bottle - $48 ~ france ~ elegant bubbles, crisp strawberry, raspberry and red currant

GRÜNER VELTLINER, Grooner

GRÜNER VELTLINER, Grooner

glass - $7 / bottle - $28 ~ austria ~ fresh, crisp, dry and delicious…easy drinking for summertime

SAUVIGNON BLANC, Yealands

SAUVIGNON BLANC, Yealands

glass - $8 / bottle - $32 ~ marlborough, new zealand ~ sustainably crafted, full, lively and refreshing

CHARDONNAY, Dough

CHARDONNAY, Dough

glass - $11 / bottle - $44 ~ california ~ juicy fresh pineapple, nectarine and apple with a crisp and creamy finish

Les Copains White, McPherson

Les Copains White, McPherson

glass - $10 / bottle - $40 ~ texas ~ award-winning blend…full, rich and zesty

Falesco EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone - bottle

Falesco EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone - bottle

$28.00

italy ~ crisp acidity, zesty lemon and green apple, easy drinking and refreshing

Delamotte CHAMPAGNE - bottle

Delamotte CHAMPAGNE - bottle

$86.00

france ~ delicate and sophisticated, celebration in a glass

Les Vieilles Vignes MÂCON-FUISSÉ - bottle

Les Vieilles Vignes MÂCON-FUISSÉ - bottle

$72.00

burgundy, france ~ supple, rich, vanilla and spice, deliciously creamy

Jacques Dumont SANCERRE - bottle

Jacques Dumont SANCERRE - bottle

$64.00

france ~ golden with perfect clarity, aromas of citrus and tropical fruits

RED WINE

Sangria GLASS

Sangria GLASS

$6.00Out of stock

red wine & local peach

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, Robert Hall Paso Robles

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, Robert Hall Paso Robles

glass - $11 / bottle - $44 ~ paso robles, california ~ plush ripe fruit, dark chocolate, anise, full-bodied with rich, velvety tannins

BARBERA D'ASTI, Michele Chiarlo

BARBERA D'ASTI, Michele Chiarlo

glass - $10 / bottle - $40 ~ italy ~ elegant, red fruit, vibrant body with roundness and a beautiful savory finish

SANGIOVESE, McPherson

SANGIOVESE, McPherson

glass - $10 / bottle - $40 ~ texas ~ distinctive berry aroma accented by white pepper, spice, and subtle smokey vanilla

PINOT NOIR, Roco Winery

PINOT NOIR, Roco Winery

glass - $13 / bottle - $52 ~ willamette, oregon ~ bright red cherry and fresh cranberry with hints of clove and allspice

Tolaini AL PASSO - bottle

Tolaini AL PASSO - bottle

$48.00

italy ~ enhanced body, full and round with a degree of spice

Viña Bujanda RIOJA Crianza - bottle

Viña Bujanda RIOJA Crianza - bottle

$44.00

spain — elegant and complex, layered dark berry, spicy persistence and a touch of smokiness

Lassègue BORDEAUX - bottle

Lassègue BORDEAUX - bottle

$86.00

france ~ sumptuous, velvety and layered, sustaining a long and elegant finish

Caparzo BRUNELLO - bottle

Caparzo BRUNELLO - bottle

$78.00

italy ~ classic, old-world elegance with ample, bold complexity

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea

$2.50

Italian Sparkler

$2.50

cherry or blackberry

Lemonade

$3.00
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water donates a portion of each can sold to Texas Parks & Wildlife!

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sodas

$2.00

Mighty Leaf African Nectar Tea

$2.50

Numi Breakfast Blend

$2.50

Yaupon Tea

$2.50

D’s Roastery Coffee

$2.00

Merch

"Goodnight Wimberley"

"Goodnight Wimberley"

$15.00

A Bedtime Story for a Sleepy Little Town

Pear Sticker

Pear Sticker

$1.00+

Small 3" - $1 / Large 4" - $2

Reusable Pear Bag

Reusable Pear Bag

$2.00
Pear Hat

Pear Hat

$20.00Out of stock
Pear Tumbler

Pear Tumbler

$20.00
Pear Magnet

Pear Magnet

$2.00

*Special Event

Facility Fee

$150.00

This item is available only to guests who have a confirmed Special Event reservation. Please contact info@leaningpear prior to submitting payment.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hill Country-Inspired Cuisine

Website

Location

111 River Rd #110, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

Gallery
The Leaning Pear image
The Leaning Pear image
The Leaning Pear image

