The Leaning Pear
883 Reviews
$$
111 River Rd #110
Wimberley, TX 78676
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
SOUP
SALAD
Leaning Pear Small House
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Leaning Pear Large House
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Hill Country Cobb
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, chayote, monterey jack, southwestern ranch (gluten-free)
Iceberg Wedge
dried fig, tortilla strips, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Kale
red cabbage, orange, cilantro, mint, thai basil, peanut, fried onion, ginger-soy vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Panzanella
tomato, onion, cucumber, red onion, olive, fresh mozzarella, grilled focaccia, red wine vinaigrette (vegetarian)
Salad Trio - Single Scoop
House Salad + 1 Scoop (choose from Herbed Chicken Salad, Pecan-Currant Tuna Salad or Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese)
Salad Trio - Double Scoop
House Salad + 2 Scoops (choose from Herbed Chicken Salad, Pecan-Currant Tuna Salad or Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese)
Salad Trio - Triple Scoop
House Salad + 3 Scoops (choose from Herbed Chicken Salad, Pecan-Currant Tuna Salad or Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese)
SANDWICHES (served with kettle chips) + SIDES
Burger Night
**Thursday Evening Only** 1/3lb Angus beef, ground in house, with American Cheese, House Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Everything Bun. Served with fries.
Corned Beef Reuben
house-cured brisket, sauerkraut, russian, swiss, toasted marble rye
1/2 Corned Beef Reuben
house-cured brisket, sauerkraut, russian, swiss, toasted marble rye
BBLT
applewood-smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, brie, toasted sourdough
1/2 BBLT
applewood-smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, brie, toasted sourdough
Cuban
pulled pork, house pickles, spicy mustard, provolone, grilled focaccia
1/2 Cuban
pulled pork, house pickles, spicy mustard, provolone, grilled focaccia
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecan-basil pesto, grilled foccacia
1/2 Caprese
fresh mozzarella, tomato, pecan-basil pesto, grilled focaccia
Southern Clucker
Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.
Pimento Cheese
roasted poblano & red bell peppers, onion, pickled relish and mayo (vegetarian)
1/2 Pimento Cheese
roasted poblano & red bell peppers, onion, pickled relish and mayo (vegetarian)
Tuna Salad
pecans, black currants, celery, red onion, parsley
1/2 Tuna Salad
pecans, black currants, celery, red onion, parsley
Herbed Chicken Salad
celery, herbs, yogurt, mayo
1/2 Herbed Chicken Salad
celery, herbs, yogurt, mayo
Potato Salad
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
Pasta Salad
(vegetarian)
WOOD-FIRED PIZZA
The Pattoli
house-made italian sausage, kale, marinara
The Funghi
local mushrooms, provolone, smoked mozzarella, brie, arugula
The Uncle Art
artichoke, spinach, roasted garlic cream, parsley, prosciutto americano
The Blanco
roasted garlic cream, arugula (vegetarian)
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
(vegetarian)
ENTRÉES
Grilled Swordfish
grilled broccoli rabe, crispy potatoes, olive, garlic confit, pecan-almond romesco (gluten-free)
Meatloaf
scallion mashed potatoes, blue cheese salsa cruda
Crab Cake
chayote slaw, cilantro-buttermilk dressing
Chicken & Grits
roasted airliner breast, green chile-bacon grits (gluten-free)
Market Vegetable Curry
basmati rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Mac & Cheese
gemelli, 5-cheese blend, caramelized pepper & onion (vegetarian)
Fried Avocado Tostada
Fried Avocado, Sweet Potato & Black Bean Succotash, Salsa Negra, Cilantro Buttermilk Sauce, Queso Fresco. *gluten-free but fried in the same oil as other gluten items
Grilled Steelhead Trout
roasted poblano-corn puree, quinoa, sweet potato, pecan salsa macha
Bavarian Pork Roast
pork shoulder confit, buttermilk-rye spätzle, cremini mushroom, braised red cabbage in bacon vinaigrette
KIDS
Grilled Cheese
served with choice of kettle chips or fruit
Pasta
tossed in choice of butter or marinara
Small Bites (choose 3)
Potato Chips, Carrots, Fruit, Celery, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Dried Fig, Bacon Strip, Daily Veg, Avocado
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
(vegetarian)
DESSERTS
Chai Panna Cotta
almond-black pepper crunch, cherry puree (gluten-free)
Lemon Panna Cotta
wild blueberry compote (gluten-free)
Mason Jar Cheesecake
mascarpone cheesecake, balsamic macerated strawberries, pecan-graham crumble
Ginger-Carrot Cake
citrus-cream cheese icing, carrot reduction
Ancho Dark Chocolate Terrine
cinnamon crème anglaise (gluten-free) (not available for take-out)
Cookies & Cream
3 cookies, 1 of each variety + house-made vanilla ice cream (not available for takeout)
Cookie Box (for takeout only)
3 cookies, 1 of each variety, changes daily
Gelato
(gluten-free)(not available for takeout)
Sorbet
(gluten-free) (not available for takeout)
Maine Root Beer Float
(gluten-free) (not available for takeout)
BEER
Real Ale Firemans #4 Blonde Ale - DRAFT
(not available for takeout)
Roughhouse - DRAFT
"Honeycrumb" - farmhouse ale with rye bread & honey (not available for takeout)
Middleton Black Lab Porter - DRAFT
(not available for takeout)
Lone Pint YELLOW ROSE American IPA - DRAFT
(not available for takeout)
Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider
12 oz
Real Ale Seltzer
12 oz - rotating tropical flavors
Twisted X Austin LAGER
12 oz
Independence Austin Amber
12 oz
Family Business Cosmic Cowboy American IPA
12 oz
Roughhouse Hill Country Light
12 oz
Athletic Brewing-non-alcoholic
12 oz - upside dawn - golden
Vista Brewing Wine Barrel-Aged Brett Ale
500 ml
Vista Brewing DARK SKIES Black Pilsner - DRAFT
(not available for takeout)
SPARKLING + WHITE WINE
Sangria GLASS
red wine & local peach
MIMOSA
glass - $8 / carafe - $32
PROSECCO, Gancia
glass - $7 / bottle $28 ~ italy ~ golden apple and acacia flowers, fresh and soft with a fruity finish
SPARKLING ROSÉ, Veuve Ambal
glass - $12 / bottle - $48 ~ france ~ elegant bubbles, crisp strawberry, raspberry and red currant
GRÜNER VELTLINER, Grooner
glass - $7 / bottle - $28 ~ austria ~ fresh, crisp, dry and delicious…easy drinking for summertime
SAUVIGNON BLANC, Yealands
glass - $8 / bottle - $32 ~ marlborough, new zealand ~ sustainably crafted, full, lively and refreshing
CHARDONNAY, Dough
glass - $11 / bottle - $44 ~ california ~ juicy fresh pineapple, nectarine and apple with a crisp and creamy finish
Les Copains White, McPherson
glass - $10 / bottle - $40 ~ texas ~ award-winning blend…full, rich and zesty
Falesco EST! EST!! EST!!! di Montefiascone - bottle
italy ~ crisp acidity, zesty lemon and green apple, easy drinking and refreshing
Delamotte CHAMPAGNE - bottle
france ~ delicate and sophisticated, celebration in a glass
Les Vieilles Vignes MÂCON-FUISSÉ - bottle
burgundy, france ~ supple, rich, vanilla and spice, deliciously creamy
Jacques Dumont SANCERRE - bottle
france ~ golden with perfect clarity, aromas of citrus and tropical fruits
RED WINE
Sangria GLASS
red wine & local peach
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, Robert Hall Paso Robles
glass - $11 / bottle - $44 ~ paso robles, california ~ plush ripe fruit, dark chocolate, anise, full-bodied with rich, velvety tannins
BARBERA D'ASTI, Michele Chiarlo
glass - $10 / bottle - $40 ~ italy ~ elegant, red fruit, vibrant body with roundness and a beautiful savory finish
SANGIOVESE, McPherson
glass - $10 / bottle - $40 ~ texas ~ distinctive berry aroma accented by white pepper, spice, and subtle smokey vanilla
PINOT NOIR, Roco Winery
glass - $13 / bottle - $52 ~ willamette, oregon ~ bright red cherry and fresh cranberry with hints of clove and allspice
Tolaini AL PASSO - bottle
italy ~ enhanced body, full and round with a degree of spice
Viña Bujanda RIOJA Crianza - bottle
spain — elegant and complex, layered dark berry, spicy persistence and a touch of smokiness
Lassègue BORDEAUX - bottle
france ~ sumptuous, velvety and layered, sustaining a long and elegant finish
Caparzo BRUNELLO - bottle
italy ~ classic, old-world elegance with ample, bold complexity
Non-Alcoholic
Iced Tea
Italian Sparkler
cherry or blackberry
Lemonade
Rambler Sparkling Water
Rambler Sparkling Water donates a portion of each can sold to Texas Parks & Wildlife!
Orange Juice
Sodas
Mighty Leaf African Nectar Tea
Numi Breakfast Blend
Yaupon Tea
D’s Roastery Coffee
Merch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hill Country-Inspired Cuisine
111 River Rd #110, Wimberley, TX 78676