A map showing the location of the leaning pig 11 SE 1st aveView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

the leaning pig 11 SE 1st ave

25 Reviews

$$

11 SE 1st ave

Gainesville, FL 32601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Neon Pig

Fois Gras Tartine

$12.00Out of stock

Corn Fritter

$12.00Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Salmon Crudo

$12.00Out of stock

Clams

$15.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$35.00Out of stock

Charred Octopus

$17.00Out of stock

Snapper

$20.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Lallier Champagne Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Lallier Champagne BTG

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$18.00Out of stock

Bordeaux

$8.00Out of stock

Brachetto

$8.00Out of stock

Savagnin

$8.00Out of stock

Evodia

$8.00Out of stock

Tablas Creek

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle

$30.00

Salmon Risotto

$22.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 SE 1st ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mac's Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
129 NW 10th Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Blue Highway Pizza - MICANOPY
orange starNo Reviews
204 NE Highway 441 Micapony, FL 32667
View restaurantnext
FirePower Coffee Roasters
orange star4.8 • 104
322 SE State Road 100 Keystone Heights, FL 32656
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston