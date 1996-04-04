- Home
The Leavitt Street Tavern Leavitt/Medill
No reviews yet
2345 N. Leavitt St.
Chicago, IL 60647
Bottles/Cans
BC 30th Anniversary (14%)
BC Biscotti Stout (14.3%)
BC Coffee Stout (13.2%)
BC Proprietor's Stout (13.4%)
BC Sir Isaac’s Stout (13.2%)
BC Stout Original (14.3%)
BC Two Barleywine Reserve (17%)
Allagash White
Dutchbag Brewing-Bloons(ginger Sour)
Half Past-Grapefruit Rosemary Seltzer
High Life
June Shine Mango
Loyal 9 Watermelon
Mango Daydream - Juneshine
Miller Lite
Modelo
Montucky Cold Snacks 16oz
Peach Radler - Egger
Quirk - Strawberry Lemon Basil
Right Bee Rose
Rovm Hard Kombucha
Spindrift-Apple/cinnamon
Stroh's
Topochico - Strawberry Guava
Cocktails
2345 Old Fashion
Cardinal Spirits Straight Rye, Rich Simple, Angostura, Regan's Orange Bitters
Blackberry Boatface
3 Floyd's Oude Boatface Gin, Bitter Truth Pimento Dram, Blackberry, Lime, Rosemary
Irish Coffee
Jean & Tonic
Matt's Famous Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Pimm's Parker
Pimm's, Giffard Rhubarb, Lemon, Ginger Beer, Thyme
The Espresso Lane
Half&Half Old Fashioned
Medill Mojito
Prickly Pistols
lucy pistolas mezcal artesanal, thatcher’s prickly pear liquear, lemon, scrappy’s fire tincture, soda
Florence + the Martinez
Aperol Spritz
Long Island Iced Tea
Hot Toddy
Draft
Niteglow - Malty
Bells - 2 Hearted
Jever Pils (4.9%)
Coffee- Bourbon County Stout
Brewers Kitchen-Kadak Chai Stout(8%)
Whiner - Bleu Tub
Valley of Gold – Tangled Roots (4.5%)
Oldstyle
Shacksbury Cider
Here & There is a Hefeweizen that sticks to the tried-and-true. Medium-bodied and fluffy with a balanced banana-clove flavor profile and notes of fresh dough, capped by refreshing carbonation. 5.2%
Blackberry Lime Hard Kombucha
Dupont Les Bon Voeux Saison(9.5%)
Bofferding Winter Lager
Half Pour
DutchBag - Bock
8.2%. Northeast India Pale Ale with Citra, Simcoe and El Dorado hops. Hazy, juicy, dangerously delicious.
Guinness
Neon Beer Hug - Goose Island
Happy Hour
Liquor
Campari
Seagrams VO
Odessa VSOP Brandy
Aquavit
Averno
Baileys
Fernet - Branca
Green Chartreuse
Kahlua
Meletti - Choccolato
Odessa Brandy
St. Germaine
VSO Brandy
DBL Cordials
Frangelico
Denver Dry
Hendricks
Oude Boatface - 3 Floyds
Spruce Gin - Maplewood
Tanqueray
Terra
Nolet's
FEW
Hendricks DBL
Pelton
Banhez
Mezcal De Leyendas
Mezcal De Leyendas Espadin
Wahaka
Union Uno
LA Luna
Union El Viejo
Lucy Pistoles
Villasuso
Plantation Dark
Cihuatan White
Sailor Jerry Spiced
Diplomatico
DBL Rum
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Olmeca Altos - Well
Cincoro Anejo
Milagro Blanco
Siete Leguas
DBL Tequila
Khor Vodka - Well
Tito's
Kettle One
Ketel Citroen
DBL Tito's
4 Roses
Bardstown Series #5
Blanton's
Blaum Bros Bourbon
Blaum Bros Rye
Buffalo Trace
BULLEIT BRBN
BULLEIT RYE
Cardinal Spirits Straight Rye
Castle&Key Restoration Rye
Castle&Key Wheated Bourbon
Dickle Rye
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
Eagle Rare Straight
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenfiddich 15
Hatozaki Finest Japanese Whiskey
Hatozaki Small Batch
Highland Park 12
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnny Walker High Rye
JourneyMan Buggy Whip Wheat
JourneyMan Corsets, Whips
JourneyMan Featherbone Bourbon
Kikori - Japanese Bourbon
Last Feather Rye - JourneyMan
Makers Mark
Misunderstood Ginger
Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt
New Riff Bourbon
New Riff Rye
Oldfangled Knotter Bourbon - Blaum Brothers
Penelope
Powers
Redwood Empire Bourbon
Roe & Co.
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
Spiritless 74 (N/A)
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Weller 12
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Wolf Point Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
Yellowstone
Fireside 50%
Seagrams7 50%
CrownRoyal 50%
EagleRareSingleBarrel10yr 50%
JackDaniels 50%
BulleitRye 50%
BullietBrbn 50%
TempletonRye 50%
GentlemanJack 50%
JohnnieWalkerBlack 50%
WoodfordReserve 50%
MacallanScotch12yr 50%
ObanScotch14yr 50%
NA Bev
Orange Juice
Root Beer-Berghoff
Athletic Lite NA
Btweener - Yuzu
Coke
Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Pepsi
Lemonade
Mocktails
Shirley Temple
Sierra MIst
Soda Water
Tea
Topochico
Btweener Grapefruit Guava
Pot Of Coffe Regular
Pot Of Coffee Decaf
Pitcher of Soda
Phony Negroni
To Go
Strohs
Pabst
Hams
Modelo 6 Pack
Margarita Party Can
City Water
Collector Mug w Glogg
Beezer 4 pack
Leavitt Street House Old Fashions
Matt's Bloody Mary
Cimmeron Tequila
Midwest Coast Brown Ale - 6 Pack
Growler
Hop Slam 6 Pack - Belles
Lapinette Growler
Guiness 4 Pack
Ravinia - 6 Pack
Miller Lite 12pk
Miller Lite 6pk
Wine/Champagne
Christopher Michael - Cab Sauvignon
Fleur Pinot Noir
Jean Louis Brut
Jim Jim - 2018 shiraz
Manu Sav Blanc
Minuty Rose
Raeburn Chardonnay
Babich Sauvignon Blanc
Viamora Rose Prosecco
Happy Hour
Faustino Rioja
Glogg
Btl Christopher Michael Cab Sauv
BTL Faustino
BTL Fleur Pinot Noir
Btl Jean Louis
BTL Jim Jim - Shiraz
BTL Manu Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Minuty Rose
BTL Pierree Delize - Brut MAGNUM
Btl Raeburn Chardonnay
BTL Viamora Rose Prosecco
BTL Babich Suavignon Blanc
ADD ONS
APPETIZER
FRIES w/ DIPS/SAUCES
Tray of fries with dips of Tajin aioli & lemon pepper
HOUSE-MADE RICOTTA
Ricotta with thyme-infused honey and fennel pollen sprinkled with volcanic sea salt. Served with toast points.
ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS
Chickpea, red pepper garlic hummus topped with volcanic sea salt. Served with fresh veggies and warm pita.
MAC BITES
CHICKEN TENDERS
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
VEGETARIAN CHICKEN TENDERS
CHEX MIX
HAMBURGERS
SALADS
SANDWICHES
Hats
The Leavitt Street New Years Eve party ticket
TShirt 2345
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2345 N. Leavitt St., Chicago, IL 60647