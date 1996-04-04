Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Leavitt Street Tavern Leavitt/Medill

2345 N. Leavitt St.

Chicago, IL 60647

Bottles/Cans

BC 30th Anniversary (14%)

$65.00

BC Biscotti Stout (14.3%)

$40.00

BC Coffee Stout (13.2%)

$40.00

BC Proprietor's Stout (13.4%)

$42.00

BC Sir Isaac’s Stout (13.2%)

$40.00

BC Stout Original (14.3%)

$20.00

BC Two Barleywine Reserve (17%)

$65.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Dutchbag Brewing-Bloons(ginger Sour)

$9.00

Half Past-Grapefruit Rosemary Seltzer

$7.00

High Life

$5.00

June Shine Mango

$7.00

Loyal 9 Watermelon

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Daydream - Juneshine

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks 16oz

$5.00

Peach Radler - Egger

$7.00Out of stock

Quirk - Strawberry Lemon Basil

$7.00

Right Bee Rose

$7.00

Rovm Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Spindrift-Apple/cinnamon

$7.00Out of stock

Stroh's

$3.00

Topochico - Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Cocktails

2345 Old Fashion

$13.00

Cardinal Spirits Straight Rye, Rich Simple, Angostura, Regan's Orange Bitters

Blackberry Boatface

$13.00

3 Floyd's Oude Boatface Gin, Bitter Truth Pimento Dram, Blackberry, Lime, Rosemary

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jean & Tonic

$7.00

Matt's Famous Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Pimm's Parker

$12.00

Pimm's, Giffard Rhubarb, Lemon, Ginger Beer, Thyme

The Espresso Lane

$15.00

Half&Half Old Fashioned

$11.00

Medill Mojito

$12.00

Prickly Pistols

$13.00

lucy pistolas mezcal artesanal, thatcher’s prickly pear liquear, lemon, scrappy’s fire tincture, soda

Florence + the Martinez

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Draft

Niteglow - Malty

$8.00

Bells - 2 Hearted

$8.00

Jever Pils (4.9%)

$8.00

Coffee- Bourbon County Stout

$7.00+

Brewers Kitchen-Kadak Chai Stout(8%)

$8.00

Whiner - Bleu Tub

$8.00

Valley of Gold – Tangled Roots (4.5%)

$7.00

Oldstyle

$5.00

Shacksbury Cider

$8.00

Here & There is a Hefeweizen that sticks to the tried-and-true. Medium-bodied and fluffy with a balanced banana-clove flavor profile and notes of fresh dough, capped by refreshing carbonation. 5.2%

Blackberry Lime Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Dupont Les Bon Voeux Saison(9.5%)

$10.00

Bofferding Winter Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Half Pour

$4.00

DutchBag - Bock

$8.00

8.2%. Northeast India Pale Ale with Citra, Simcoe and El Dorado hops. Hazy, juicy, dangerously delicious.

Guinness

$8.00

Neon Beer Hug - Goose Island

$8.00

Niteglow Malty

$6.00

Dutchbag Bock

$7.00

Liquor

Campari

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Odessa VSOP Brandy

$7.00

Aquavit

$12.00

Averno

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Fernet - Branca

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Meletti - Choccolato

$6.00

Odessa Brandy

$8.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

VSO Brandy

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Denver Dry

$9.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Oude Boatface - 3 Floyds

$11.00

Spruce Gin - Maplewood

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Terra

$10.00

Nolet's

$12.00

FEW

$14.00

Hendricks DBL

$13.00

Denver Dry

$11.00

Pelton

$9.00

Banhez

$10.00

Mezcal De Leyendas

$15.00

Mezcal De Leyendas Espadin

$13.00

Wahaka

$9.00

Union Uno

$12.00

LA Luna

$12.00

Union El Viejo

$15.00

Lucy Pistoles

$10.00

Villasuso

$14.00

Plantation Dark

$11.00

Cihuatan White

$8.00Out of stock

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$10.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Olmeca Altos - Well

$9.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Siete Leguas

$13.00

Khor Vodka - Well

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Ketel Citroen

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

4 Roses

$9.00

Bardstown Series #5

$20.00

Blanton's

$22.00Out of stock

Blaum Bros Bourbon

$13.00

Blaum Bros Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00Out of stock

BULLEIT BRBN

$11.00Out of stock

BULLEIT RYE

$12.00

Cardinal Spirits Straight Rye

$9.00

Castle&Key Restoration Rye

$11.00

Castle&Key Wheated Bourbon

$17.00

Dickle Rye

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare Straight

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$21.00

Glenfiddich 15

$27.00

Hatozaki Finest Japanese Whiskey

$14.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$16.00

Highland Park 12

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnny Walker High Rye

$13.00

JourneyMan Buggy Whip Wheat

$12.00

JourneyMan Corsets, Whips

$17.00

JourneyMan Featherbone Bourbon

$12.00

Kikori - Japanese Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Last Feather Rye - JourneyMan

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Misunderstood Ginger

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt

$13.00

New Riff Bourbon

$15.00

New Riff Rye

$15.00

Oldfangled Knotter Bourbon - Blaum Brothers

$40.00

Penelope

$10.00

Powers

$9.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$18.00

Roe & Co.

$12.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$18.00

Spiritless 74 (N/A)

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Weller 12

$14.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Wolf Point Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$24.00

Yellowstone

$14.00

NA Bev

Orange Juice

$2.00

Root Beer-Berghoff

$5.00

Athletic Lite NA

$7.00

Btweener - Yuzu

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sierra MIst

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tea

$3.00

Topochico

$3.00

Btweener Grapefruit Guava

$6.00

Pot Of Coffe Regular

$20.00

Pot Of Coffee Decaf

$20.00

Pitcher of Soda

$10.00

Phony Negroni

$9.00

Strohs

$2.00

Pabst

$2.00

Hams

$2.00

Modelo 6 Pack

$18.00

Margarita Party Can

$49.00

City Water

$5.00

Collector Mug w Glogg

$45.00

Beezer 4 pack

$25.00

Leavitt Street House Old Fashions

$60.00

Matt's Bloody Mary

$16.00

Cimmeron Tequila

$30.00

Midwest Coast Brown Ale - 6 Pack

$18.00

Growler

$32.00

Hop Slam 6 Pack - Belles

$28.00

Lapinette Growler

$50.00

Guiness 4 Pack

$20.00

Ravinia - 6 Pack

$18.00

Miller Lite 12pk

$24.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$12.00

Wine/Champagne

Christopher Michael - Cab Sauvignon

$15.00

Fleur Pinot Noir

$12.00

Jean Louis Brut

$10.00

Jim Jim - 2018 shiraz

$12.00

Manu Sav Blanc

$12.00

Minuty Rose

$15.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$14.00

Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Viamora Rose Prosecco

$12.00

Faustino Rioja

$12.00

Glogg

$7.00

Btl Christopher Michael Cab Sauv

$60.00

BTL Faustino

$40.00

BTL Fleur Pinot Noir

$40.00

Btl Jean Louis

$32.00

BTL Jim Jim - Shiraz

$36.00

BTL Manu Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Minuty Rose

$45.00

BTL Pierree Delize - Brut MAGNUM

$90.00

Btl Raeburn Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Viamora Rose Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Babich Suavignon Blanc

$45.00

Bacon

$3.00

Extra Tahine

$0.50

Extra Burger Sauce

$0.50

Extra Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Fries

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

1 Burger Patty

$3.00

Mustard

$0.50

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Extra American Slice

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Extra Cheddar Slice

$1.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

FRIES w/ DIPS/SAUCES

$7.00

Tray of fries with dips of Tajin aioli & lemon pepper

HOUSE-MADE RICOTTA

$9.00

Ricotta with thyme-infused honey and fennel pollen sprinkled with volcanic sea salt. Served with toast points.

ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$9.00

Chickpea, red pepper garlic hummus topped with volcanic sea salt. Served with fresh veggies and warm pita.

MAC BITES

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$20.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

CHEX MIX

$4.00

Biscuit

$7.00

With Egg

$2.00

With Bacon

$3.00

Chocolate Pecan

$6.00

Apple

$6.00

Candy Cane & Smore - No Make

$6.00

BANG BANG PIE

$34.00

L. ST Smash

$14.00

Burger made with 1/3lb. ground Angus Chuck topped with house sauce, carmelized onions, American Cheese and homemade pickles

Kid's Burger

$9.00

A smaller version of LST Smash with American cheese, pickles and ketchup. (no onion and no sauce)

Wisco Wedge Salad

$13.00

Made with bibb lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and homemade ranch dressing.

Party Salad

$60.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$14.00

Double-battered fried chicken thigh topped with homemade pickles, coleslaw, and remoulade.

TRIPLE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Made with 3 cheeses: Cheddar, Gruyere, and American. Melted on sourdough.

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

large Coffee

$3.25

small Coffee

$2.25

Jameson

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Whiskey

$3.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Jameson

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Whiskey

$3.00

Small

$4.00

Large

$6.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.25

T-Shirts

$25.00

Hot Sauce - Mango

$10.95

Hot Sauce - OG

$10.95

Beanie

$25.00

Employee Beanie

$15.00

Limited Edition Beanie

$20.00

Limited Edition Employee Beanie

$10.00

2345 Trucker Hat

$25.00

2345 Baseball Hat

$30.00

Single Ticket

$6.00

5 Tickets

$20.00

The Leavitt Street NYE Ticket

$100.00

Blue Shirt

$25.00

Grey Shirt

$25.00

Room Drinks

$8.00

The Wilma: Room 1

$175.00

The Boomer: Room 2

$190.00

The Daisy: Room 3

$160.00
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2345 N. Leavitt St., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

