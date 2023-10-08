Leesburg Diner by CK 9 S King St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9 S King St, Leesburg, VA 20175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen - Leesburg - 1 N King St
No Reviews
1 N King St Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Leesburg
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant