Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
French
Breakfast & Brunch

The Left Bank Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1225 Dr M.L.K. Street N.

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BAR FOOD MENU

Beef Borguignon Rolls

$12.00

Bistro Frites

$8.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$10.00

Crevette

$15.00

Escargot

$13.00

Onion Tart

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Mousse

$12.00

NYE 2021

NYE 2021

$80.00

Amuse Bouche

Charles De Fere Blanc de Blanc

Charles de Fere Rose

NYE Wine Pairing

NYE Wine Pairing

$20.00

3oz Anjou Blanc

3oz Beaujolais

3oz Blaignon

3oz Chablis

3oz Chalk Hill

3oz Chenin-Chardonnay

3oz Dow Port

3oz Educated Guess Cab

3oz H&B Languedoc

3oz Pineau Charentes

3oz Sancerre

3oz Sauternes

3oz Sherry

Course One

***Course One***

mushroom carpaccio

Oysters

***Fire Course One***

cassoulet

Course Two

***Course Two***

creole oyster soup

napa salad

***Fire Course Two***

Course Three

***Course Three***

tagliatelle

filet thermador

triple tail

***Fire Course Three***

Course Four

***Course Four***

chantilly cake

chocolate tort

creme brulee

***Fire Course Four***

Bon Bon

Dinner for Two

Beef Bourguignon for Two

$65.00

Coq Au Vin for Two

$50.00

Filet Mignon for Two

$80.00

Potato Crusted Snapper for Two

$75.00

No charge Pot de Creme for Two

No charge Carrot Cake for Two

No charge Creme Brulee for Two

No charge Chocolate Torte for Two

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE FEATURE A MENU OF ACCESSIBLE FRENCH-STYLE FARE WITH AN ARTIST INSPIRED COCKTAIL MENU

Website

Location

1225 Dr M.L.K. Street N., Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
The Left Bank Bistro image
The Left Bank Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Mesa - Mercado
orange starNo Reviews
1100 1st Ave N Saint Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Bacon Bitch St. Pete - 1120 Central Ave
orange star4.0 • 79
1120 Central Ave St Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa - Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
128 3rd St S Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Datz - St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
180 Central Avenue St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
The Library Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
600 5th Street South St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Nueva Cantina - 1625 4th St S
orange starNo Reviews
1625 4th St S Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston