Lemon
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A come as you are cocktail bar and show space. With a bar program focusing on meticulously executed classics and seasonally driven originals, we seek to bring the neighborhood world class entertainment while highlighting and promoting local talent.
Location
1600 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
