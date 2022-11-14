The Lenox Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
An American Bar & Grill set inside of the Historic Hotel Lenox. Featuring Buffalo's largest bottled beer list, weekly Chef inspired Specials and much more. Check out our website Lenoxgrill.com for up coming Events & Specials.
140 N Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
