Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lenox Grill

review star

No reviews yet

140 N Street

Buffalo, NY 14201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SALAD

House

$10.00

Caesar

$12.00

Arugula

$12.00

Wedge

$12.00

Caprese

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Banana Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Calamari

$13.00

Cast Iron Pizza

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Fingers & Fries

$16.00

Nachos Beef

$13.00

Nachos Chicken

$16.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Spin Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

Beer battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Hand Cut Idaho Fries

$5.00

Mash Potatoes with Gravy

$6.00

Portabella Fries

$9.00

Side Cajun Remoulade

$0.75

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.95

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.95

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Guacamole

$0.95

Side of Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side of Hot

$0.50

Side of Korean

$0.95

Side of Med

$0.50

Side of Mild

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Special Sauce

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

The Awesome Burger

$17.00

Loaded Steak

$17.00

Jacob's Son

$14.00

Gobbler & Bacon

$14.00Out of stock

Special Sandwich

$15.00

ENTREES

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Cutlet Milanese

$22.00

LINGUINI

$20.00

Fish Fry

$15.00

Meat Loaf

$18.00

NY Strip

$37.00

Rigatoni

$22.00

Penne

$20.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Sword Fish

$26.00

MAC & CHEESE

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

KOREAN BBQ

BOTTLE KOREAN BBQ

$8.00

Beer A-K

Abita Amber

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.50

Ayinger Bavarian Pils

$8.25

Bell's Amber Ale

$6.50

Bell's Offical

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$9.00

Belt Line Buffalo Bohemian

$9.00

Big Ditch Cinn Apple Amber ALe

$7.25

Black Bird Cherry

$6.75

Black Bird Semi-Dry

$6.25

Blue

$4.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue NA

$5.25

Blue Toad Billievable

$9.00

Blue Toad Buffalo Blonde

$8.50

BrewDog Elvis AF

$6.50

BrewDog Faux Fox

$6.50

BrewDog Hazy Jane

$6.75

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Carlsberg

$6.00

CBW Good Neighbor

$7.25

CBW Let's Go Pils

$7.00

CBW That IPA

$7.00

CBW The Whale

$7.00

Cider Creek Cran-Mango

$8.25

Cider Creek Farmhouse

$8.00

Cider Creek Loganberry

$8.25

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.95

Cigar City Maduro

$6.95

Citizen Dirty Mayor

$9.50

Citizen Unified Press

$9.50

Clown Shoes Rainbows

$8.50

Clown Shoes Space Cakes

$9.75

Collective Get It

$8.00

Collective No.20

$8.00

Collective Ransack

$9.50

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Crabbie Ginger Beer

$7.00

Daura Damm

$6.50

Dogfish 120 min IPA

$24.00

Dogfish 60 Min IPA

$6.50

Dogfish 90 Min IPA

$7.25

Dogfish Hazy-O!

$6.25

Dogfish Punkin Ale

$8.00

Dogfish Wake Up World Wide Stout (2022)

$22.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$5.25

Dos Equis Lager

$5.25

Downeast Original

$7.50

Downeast Winter

$8.25

Duvel

$10.00

EBC Blood Orng Hefeweizen

$6.50

EBC Blueberry Wheat

$5.50

EBC Paulidorf

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$7.50

Embark Apple Pie Cider

$8.50

Erdinger Hefe-Weizen

$7.00

Evil Twin Molotov Coctail

$9.00

Firestone Walker Flyjack

$5.50

Flying Bison Rusty Chain

$5.50

Flying Dog Blood Orange

$6.50

Founders All Day IPA

$6.50

Founders KBS

$12.50

Founders Porter

$6.00

Four Mile RIS

$8.00

Gaffel Kolsch

$6.75

Genesee

$3.50

Genesee Cran-Orange

$5.50

Genesee Cream Ale

$3.50

Goose Island IPA

$5.75

Guinness 0.0 NA

$7.00

Hamburg Pumpkin Cider

$9.25

Harp

$6.50

Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin

$8.00

Harpoon Flannel Friday

$6.50

Harpoon Open League

$5.25

Harpoon Winter

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Hoegaarden Blanche

$5.75

Jack's Abby Copper Legend

$7.00

Jack's Abby Hoponius Union

$6.50

K2 Squish The Fish

$8.00

Keuka Pumpkin Cream Ale

$10.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$6.75

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$6.75

Kulmbacher Kellerbier

$10.00

Three Heads DiBella

$8.25

Beer L-Z

Lagunitas DayTime IPA

$5.75

Lagunitas Hazy Memory

$7.25

Lagunitas Maximus IPA

$6.50

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

$9.75

Lawson's Super Session #3

$6.75

Leffe Blonde

$6.00

Lord Hobo Boomsauce

$8.50

Magners Original

$5.75

Mast Landing Gunner Daughter

$10.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller

$2.00

Miller Highlife

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$6.25

Molson Canadian

$4.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.75

New Belgiun Voodoo Ranger

$5.50

Omission Bright Eyed IPA

$5.25

Ommegang 3 Philosophers

$12.00

Ommegang Hennepin

$8.75

Ommegang Neon Rainbows

$7.00

Ommegang Rare Vos

$8.75

Ommegang Witte

$7.50

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

Partake Peach Gose

$6.50

PBR

$3.50

Peroni

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.25

Pressure Drop Buck Star

$10.00

Pressure Drop Sticky Trees

$9.25

Red Stripe

$5.75

Resurgence IPA

$7.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

S.T. 2XIPA

$6.75

S.T. IPA

$6.50

S.T. Swipe Light

$5.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.75

Sam Adams Just The Haze NA

$6.00

Sam Adams Winter

$6.25

Sam Smiths Chocolate Stout

$7.75

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout

$7.75

Sierra Nevada Hazy Liitle Thing

$6.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Wld Little Thing

$6.75

Sixpoint Resin

$7.75

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.75

Spaten Lager

$5.50

Steel Bound Fat Porter

$8.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella Artois Cidre

$6.00

Stoneyard Pineapple upside down

$10.00

Tecate

$5.25

Thin Man Minkey Doodle

$9.75

Thin Man Pills Mafia

$7.50

Thin Man Sci-Fi Hamster

$8.25

Two Roads Double IPA

$7.25

Two Roads Two Juicy

$9.50

UFO White

$6.50

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Woodcock Porter

$8.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Wine

Alias Merlot BTL

$30.00

Alias Merlot GLS

$9.00

Altos Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Casal Thaulero Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

Avalon Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Bex Reisling BTL

$25.00

Gallo White ZIn BTL

$20.00

Garden Spritz

$10.00

Gota de Arena BTL

$30.00

Houchart Rose BTL

$25.00

Prosecco Rose BTL

$35.00

Prosecco Rose GLS

$11.00

San Giuseppe Moscato BTL

$25.00

Angeline Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Angeline Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Totara Sav Blanc BTL

$25.00

Totara Sav Blanc GLS

$7.00

Twin Vines Vinho Verde BTL

$30.00

Wycliff GLS

$7.00

Wycliff BTL

$20.00

Cordials

Drambuie

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

DBL Baileys

$11.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

TOGO COCKTAILS

GIN & JUICE

$12.00

RUM PUNCH

$12.00

VODKA CRANBERRY

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

An American Bar & Grill set inside of the Historic Hotel Lenox. Featuring Buffalo's largest bottled beer list, weekly Chef inspired Specials and much more. Check out our website Lenoxgrill.com for up coming Events & Specials.

Location

140 N Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Directions

Gallery
The Lenox Grill image
The Lenox Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hangry Hog - 603 Dingens St
orange starNo Reviews
603 Dingens Street Cheektowaga, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Wise Guys Pizza
orange star4.5 • 251
1965 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14210
View restaurantnext
Pubski Pub - 2437 William St
orange starNo Reviews
2437 William St Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Seneca Texas Hots
orange starNo Reviews
2449 Seneca Street Buffalo, NY 14210
View restaurantnext
Imperial Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1035 Abbott Rd. Buffalo, NY 14220
View restaurantnext
Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
orange star4.6 • 165
2249 South Park Ave Buffalo, NY 14220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston