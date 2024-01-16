The Leroy
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of sports and dining at The Leroy. Tee off on our cutting-edge Golf Simulators or score a strike at our Duckpin Bowling lanes while savoring delicious cuisine. Elevate your night out with the excitement of sports and the flavors of exceptional food at our unique venue.
644 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701