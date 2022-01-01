The Lexington House imageView gallery

The Lexington House

688 Reviews

$$$

40 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

TOGO BOOZE

LEX BOURBON

$65.00

LEX IRISH CREAM BTL

$25.00

THE LEX W.H. RYE

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
A modern American restaurant, Chef de Cuisine Glenn Baldemor is in tune to the seasons with his ever changing menu. Dishes are encouraged to be shared and experienced by everyone. Our craft cocktail program and carefully curated spirits & wine list are definitely sure to impress.

