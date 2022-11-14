The Liberty Catering Company imageView gallery
The Liberty Catering Company Elkin

222 East Main St.

Elkin, NC 28621

TASTING DINNER

Tasting Dinner ticket

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Our NC catering team are veterans in the industry, who takes food service to a whole new level by mixing fresh ingredients with a little soul. With innovative designs and wide array of cuisine styles, no menu is too small or too big. Luncheons, Bridal Showers, Corporate Functions, Business Banquets, Weddings and Parties - look no further than The Liberty Catering Company for all your local catering needs. Located inside the historic Liberty Warehouse, our Catering Company can accommodate your party either in-house or off-site.

222 East Main St., Elkin, NC 28621

