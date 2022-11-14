Caterers
The Liberty Catering Company Elkin
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Our NC catering team are veterans in the industry, who takes food service to a whole new level by mixing fresh ingredients with a little soul. With innovative designs and wide array of cuisine styles, no menu is too small or too big. Luncheons, Bridal Showers, Corporate Functions, Business Banquets, Weddings and Parties - look no further than The Liberty Catering Company for all your local catering needs. Located inside the historic Liberty Warehouse, our Catering Company can accommodate your party either in-house or off-site.
Location
222 East Main St., Elkin, NC 28621
Gallery