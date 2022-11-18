The Library on Fern
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Library on Fern is perfect when you're looking to go to a restaurant and bar. Friends and family are always welcome to hang out, catch up and enjoy delicious drinks and bites.
Location
8660 Fern Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105
Gallery
