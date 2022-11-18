Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Library on Fern

review star

No reviews yet

8660 Fern Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71105

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
The Library on Fern is perfect when you're looking to go to a restaurant and bar. Friends and family are always welcome to hang out, catch up and enjoy delicious drinks and bites.

8660 Fern Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105

