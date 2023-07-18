Food

Appetizer

Chicken Rolls

$8.99

2 Rolls Stuffed with Chicken, Corn, Veggies and a mix of Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Fish Tacos

$12.99

3 Tacos

Fried Broccoli

$8.99
Fried Calamari

$13.50
Fried Conch

$13.99

5 oz

Chicken Wing Sampler (Copy)

$17.99

9 Wings in Lemon Pepper, Fingalickin, Hot or Teriyaki

Croissant Melt

Chicken Croissant

$9.99

Served with a side of fries

Shrimp Croissant

$11.99

Served with a side of fries

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with a side of fries

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Served with a side of fries

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$4.99
Candied Yams

$4.99
Grits

$4.99
Broccoli

$4.99
French Fries

$4.99
Corn

$4.99

Veggie Rice

$4.99
Pigeon Peas & Rice

$4.99
String Beans

$4.99

Smoked Turkey Meat included

Collard Greens

$4.99

Smoked Turkey Meat included

Add Shrimp

$7.99

5 Grilled or Fried Shrimp

Wings

Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.99

2 Sides Included

Chicken Wings & Fries

$12.99
Chicken Wing Sampler

$17.99

9 Wings in Lemon Pepper, Fingalickin, Hot or Teriyaki

Chicken Wings Only

$8.99

Grilled

Grilled Lobster Dinner

$33.99

One 8oz Lobster Tail with 2 Sides

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Steak Dinner

$21.50

8/9 oz New York Strip Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.50

Broccoli, Corn and a Medley of Peppers and Onions Sauteed in Soy Sauce and Seasame Oil/Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Lobster Tail Only

$25.50
Grilled Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Comes with 6 Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Snapper Dinner

$18.99

Grilled Tilapia Only

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Only

$7.99

Grilled Steak Only

$11.99

Fried

Fried Lobster Dinner

$33.99

One 8oz Lobster Tail with 2 Sides

Fried Turkey Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Turkey Wings with 2 Sides

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Tilapia Dinner

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Conch Dinner

$20.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Snapper Dinner

$18.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Snapper Only

$14.99

Fried Tilapia & Fries

$12.99
Fried Shrimp & Fries

$14.99
Fried Lobster Bites & Fries

$27.50
Fried Conch & Fries

$16.99

Fried Lobster Tail Only

$25.50
Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

$14.99

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99
Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.99
Chicken Tenders Only

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Turkey Wing Only

$8.99

Fried Tilapia Only

$8.99

Waffle Only

$7.99

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99
Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Steak Alfredo

$21.50
Lobster Alfredo

$39.99

Veggie Alfredo

$13.50
Lobster Mac

$29.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken (dark)

$9.99

Side

Seafood Rice

$9.99

Extras

Fingalickin Sauce

$0.50

Lobster Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$1.00

Extra Alfredo

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Bread

$1.50

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50
Dirty Mystery Drink

$12.99

Extra Shot

$5.00
Famous Mystery Drink

$4.99
Fountain Soda

$2.75

Frozen Colada

$12.99
Fruit Punch

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99
Lemonade

$3.99

Add Flavor