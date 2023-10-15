The Licking Food Court 3699 Northwest 135th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3699 Northwest 135th Street, Opa-locka, FL 33054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Licking - Miami Gardens - 17647 Northwest 27th Avenue
No Reviews
17647 Northwest 27th Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurant
Snappers - Miami 27th ave. - 17990 NW 27th Ave
4.0 • 4,066
17990 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurant