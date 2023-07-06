The Licking - Millenia 4706 Millenia Plaza Way

  • Home
Food

Appetizer

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Rolls

$11.99

2 Rolls Stuffed with Chicken, Corn, Veggies and a mix of Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.99

3 Tacos

Fried Broccoli

Fried Broccoli

$8.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.99
Fried Conch

Fried Conch

$14.99

5 oz

Chicken Wing Sampler (Copy)

Chicken Wing Sampler (Copy)

$18.99

9 Wings in Lemon Pepper, Fingalickin, Hot or Teriyaki

Croissant Melt

Chicken Croissant

Chicken Croissant

$12.99

Served with a side of fries

Shrimp Croissant

$14.99

Served with a side of fries

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with a side of fries

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Served with a side of fries

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.25
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$6.25
Grits

Grits

$6.25
Broccoli

Broccoli

$6.25
French Fries

French Fries

$6.25
Corn

Corn

$6.25

Veggie Rice

$6.25
Pigeon Peas & Rice

Pigeon Peas & Rice

$6.25
String Beans

String Beans

$6.25

Smoked Turkey Meat included

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.25

Smoked Turkey Meat included

Add Shrimp

$7.99

5 Grilled or Fried Shrimp

Wings

Chicken Wing Dinner

Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Sides Included

Chicken Wings & Fries

Chicken Wings & Fries

$15.99
Chicken Wing Sampler

Chicken Wing Sampler

$17.99

9 Wings in Lemon Pepper, Fingalickin, Hot or Teriyaki

Chicken Wings Only

Chicken Wings Only

$11.99

Grilled

Grilled Lobster Dinner

Grilled Lobster Dinner

$39.99

One 8oz Lobster Tail with 2 Sides

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Steak Dinner

Grilled Steak Dinner

$22.99

8/9 oz New York Strip Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Vegetable Stir Fry

Grilled Vegetable Stir Fry

$16.99

Broccoli, Corn and a Medley of Peppers and Onions Sauteed in Soy Sauce and Seasame Oil/Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Lobster Tail Only

$32.99
Grilled Shrimp and Grits

Grilled Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Comes with 6 Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Snapper Dinner

$20.99

Grilled Tilapia Only

$8.99

Grilled Lobster & Shrimp Dinner

$47.99

Fried

Lobster Dinner

Lobster Dinner

$39.99

One 8oz Lobster Tail with 2 Sides

Turkey Wing Dinner

Turkey Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Turkey Wings with 2 Sides

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Tilapia Dinner

Tilapia Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Conch Dinner

Conch Dinner

$20.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Snapper Dinner

Snapper Dinner

$20.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Snapper Only

$16.99

Tilapia & Fries

$12.99
Shrimp & Fries

Shrimp & Fries

$15.99
Lobster Bites & Fries

Lobster Bites & Fries

$34.99
Conch & Fries

Conch & Fries

$16.99

Lobster Tail Only

$29.99
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

$16.99

Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle Sandwich

$14.99
Chicken Nuggets & Fries

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$9.99
Chicken Tenders Only

Chicken Tenders Only

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Turkey Wing Only

$8.99

Tilapia Only

$8.99

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99
Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Steak Alfredo

$22.99
Lobster Alfredo

Lobster Alfredo

$39.99

Veggie Alfredo

$14.99
Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$39.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.99

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken (dark)

$12.99

Side

Seafood Rice

Seafood Rice

$9.99

Extras

Fingalickin Sauce

$0.50

Lobster Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$1.00

Extra Alfredo

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Bread

$1.50

Lunch Menu

Baked Chicken Bowl

$5.99

Fish Finger Bowl

$5.99

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$5.99

Fish Finger & Fries

$5.99

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50
Dirty Mystery Drink

Dirty Mystery Drink

$12.99

Extra Shot

$5.00
Famous Mystery Drink

Famous Mystery Drink

$4.99
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Frozen Colada

$12.99
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99

Add Flavor

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4706 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL 32839

Directions

