  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • The Licking - South Miami - 10918 SW 184TH ST
Main picView gallery

The Licking - South Miami 10918 SW 184TH ST

review star

No reviews yet

10918 SW 184TH ST

Cutler Bay, FL 33157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Famous Mystery Drink

Famous Mystery Drink

$4.99
Chicken Wing Dinner

Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.99

2 Sides Included

Fried Turkey Wing Dinner

Fried Turkey Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Turkey Wings with 2 Sides

Food

Appetizer

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Rolls

$8.99

2 Rolls Stuffed with Chicken, Corn, Veggies and a mix of Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.99

3 Tacos

Fried Broccoli

Fried Broccoli

$8.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.50
Fried Conch

Fried Conch

$13.99

5 oz

Chicken Wing Sampler (Copy)

Chicken Wing Sampler (Copy)

$17.99

9 Wings in Lemon Pepper, Fingalickin, Hot or Teriyaki

Croissant Melt

Chicken Croissant

Chicken Croissant

$9.99

Served with a side of fries

Shrimp Croissant

$11.99

Served with a side of fries

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with a side of fries

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Served with a side of fries

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$4.99
Grits

Grits

$4.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Corn

Corn

$4.99

Veggie Rice

$4.99
Pigeon Peas & Rice

Pigeon Peas & Rice

$4.99
String Beans

String Beans

$4.99

Smoked Turkey Meat included

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.99

Smoked Turkey Meat included

Add Shrimp

$7.99

5 Grilled or Fried Shrimp

Wings

Chicken Wing Dinner

Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.99

2 Sides Included

Chicken Wings & Fries

Chicken Wings & Fries

$12.99
Chicken Wing Sampler

Chicken Wing Sampler

$17.99

9 Wings in Lemon Pepper, Fingalickin, Hot or Teriyaki

Chicken Wings Only

Chicken Wings Only

$8.99

Grilled

Grilled Lobster Dinner

Grilled Lobster Dinner

$33.99

One 8oz Lobster Tail with 2 Sides

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Steak Dinner

Grilled Steak Dinner

$21.50

8/9 oz New York Strip Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

Grilled Tilapia Dinner

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Vegetable Stir Fry

Grilled Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.50

Broccoli, Corn and a Medley of Peppers and Onions Sauteed in Soy Sauce and Seasame Oil/Comes with 2 Sides

Grilled Lobster Tail Only

$25.50
Grilled Shrimp and Grits

Grilled Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Comes with 6 Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Snapper Dinner

$18.99

Grilled Tilapia Only

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Only

$7.99

Grilled Steak Only

$11.99

Fried

Fried Lobster Dinner

Fried Lobster Dinner

$33.99

One 8oz Lobster Tail with 2 Sides

Fried Turkey Wing Dinner

Fried Turkey Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Turkey Wings with 2 Sides

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Tilapia Dinner

Fried Tilapia Dinner

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Conch Dinner

Fried Conch Dinner

$20.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Snapper Dinner

Fried Snapper Dinner

$18.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Snapper Only

$14.99

Fried Tilapia & Fries

$12.99
Fried Shrimp & Fries

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$14.99
Fried Lobster Bites & Fries

Fried Lobster Bites & Fries

$27.50
Fried Conch & Fries

Fried Conch & Fries

$16.99

Fried Lobster Tail Only

$25.50
Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

$14.99

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99
Chicken Nuggets & Fries

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.99
Chicken Tenders Only

Chicken Tenders Only

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fried Turkey Wing Only

$8.99

Fried Tilapia Only

$8.99

Waffle Only

$7.99

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99
Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Steak Alfredo

$21.50
Lobster Alfredo

Lobster Alfredo

$39.99

Veggie Alfredo

$13.50
Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$29.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken (dark)

Baked Chicken (dark)

$9.99

Side

Seafood Rice

Seafood Rice

$9.99

Extras

Fingalickin Sauce

$0.50

Lobster Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$1.00

Extra Alfredo

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Bread

$1.50

Just Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$9.50+

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50+

Ham Fried Rice

$8.50+

House Fried Rice

$9.50+

Salmon Fried Rice

$9.50+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.50+

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.50+

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50
Dirty Mystery Drink

Dirty Mystery Drink

$12.99

Extra Shot

$5.00
Famous Mystery Drink

Famous Mystery Drink

$4.99
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99

Add Flavor

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10918 SW 184TH ST, Cutler Bay, FL 33157

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Subrageous Cutler Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
19100 SE 106th Ave Unit 1 Miami, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Bahama Mama Bahamian Cuisine -
orange starNo Reviews
Homestead Avenue West Perrine, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
El Causa Peruvian Fast Food
orange starNo Reviews
10441 sw 171st st Miami, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Mezza Latin House
orange starNo Reviews
19790 S. Dixie Hwy Cutler Bay, FL 33157
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bay
orange starNo Reviews
9837 SW 184th Street Palmetto Bay, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Rinconcito Cutler Bay
orange starNo Reviews
20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay CUTLER BAY, FL 33189
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cutler Bay

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cutler Bay
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (382 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston