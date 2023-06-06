Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

The Lifestyle Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

891 Oak Street

Columbus, OH 43205

The Lifestyle All Day

Lunch Menu

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$15.00+

Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee. Soy based or mushroom chicken, fried to perfection and topped with 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream. Wheat Free lifestyle dream. Contains Almonds

Just Waffles

Just Waffles

$10.00

Just plain ole delicious wheat gluten free waffles and syrup

STUFFED Waffle

STUFFED Waffle

$15.00

Famous wheat free waffle stuffed with sausage and eggg, topped with hempseeds, maple cream and syrup. The all American breakfast with no guilt.

Very Berry Waffle

$15.00

Sloppy Kale GF

$13.95+

Avocado topped with our house kale salad, sloppy meat, pico and chipotle ranch dressing.

Creamy Crunchy Kale

Creamy Crunchy Kale

$9.00+

Fresh purple kale tossed in our house made creamy aminos dressing, caramelized onions and topped with hemp seed coconut bacon and cashews.

Fried Chx Cobb Salad

Fried Chx Cobb Salad

$16.95

Fresh spring mix, Roma tomatos, sweet onion, bac-un bits, just egg, Chicken, hempseeds served with plant based ranch.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00+

Toasted sourdough topped with avocado, basil pesto, hemp seed, red pepper flakes, coconut bacon and olive oil drizzle

Taco Toast

Taco Toast

$5.00+

House made flour or corn tortilla topped with beyond beef taco meat and house made pico. Avocado aioli for the finishing touch.

Cali Breakfast Bowl GF

Cali Breakfast Bowl GF

$13.00

Avocado, Just eggs, Beyond Sausage, Red Pepper Sauce

Mexi Bowl GF

Mexi Bowl GF

$12.00

Avocado, sloppy meat, pico, avocado aioli, green onions

The Bahama Mama

The Bahama Mama

$14.00

Avocado, plantains, Smothered kale, Fresh roma tomatoes, chipotle ranch on Sourdough.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$9.00+

Lifestyle coconut bacon, sweet earth seitan bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, basil pesto, creamy dijon on sourdough.

Beyond Mac

Beyond Mac

$13.00

Beyond patty, mac sauce, fresh onions, pickles, lettuce. Panini grilled or on a double decker bun.

The Black Burger

The Black Burger

$13.00

Two Black Burger sliders on yeast rolls topped with mac sauce, pickles and fresh green leaf lettuce.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.00+

Beyond ground, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on sweet wheat.

Chili Pocket

Chili Pocket

$13.00

Our famous Lifestyle Chili inside a fried flour tortilla with pico, smoked gouda and green onions. Add avocado for a creamy addition.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fried potatoes, choice of meat and house aioli.

Fish sandwich

Fish sandwich

$13.00+Out of stock

Crispy fried fishless filet (soy base) on sourdough with chipotle ranch lettuce and tomato.

Breakfast Melt

Breakfast Melt

$8.00+

Sourdough stuffed with beyond sausage, Choice of just egg or free range organic egg, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, and grilled to perfection.

Sloppy Melt

Sloppy Melt

$14.00+

Fresh honey wheat, sloppy meat, caramelized onions, vegan ranch and smoked gouda

Egg Cheese Melt

$7.00+

Choice of Vegan Just Egg or Free Range Organic egg on sourdough

Mac N Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy smokey plantbased Mac and Cheese topped with sausage, green onions and buffalo sauce

Chili

Chili

$7.00

3 bean chili with beyond ground topped with green onions, buffalo sauce and creamy avocado. Served with a side of house fried flour tortilla chips. WARNING - this chili has a nice kick

Sauce It Up

Sauce It Up

$0.75

Sides and Apps

Loaded Lifestyle Fries

Loaded Lifestyle Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Fries, 3 sauce trifecta: buffalo, Carolina gold, house ranch, green onions, coconut bacon. Need we say more.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Yukon gold fried to a perfect crisp

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+Out of stock

Crispy fried sweet potatoes served with chipotle ranch. Loaded: Chipotle ranch, avocado, jalepenos and green onions

Tater Tots

$5.00Out of stock

Loaded Tator Tots

$7.00Out of stock
Side Kale Salad

Side Kale Salad

$5.00

Fresh Organic Kale marinated in our homemade vinaigrette, caramelized onions, coconut bacon and hempseeds.

Side Simple Salad

Side Simple Salad

$5.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, hemp seeds, homemade vegan ranch.

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$5.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00Out of stock

Oyster mushrooms breaded in house fried to a golden brown crisp.

Buffalo Chick-un Bites

$8.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips

$2.50Out of stock
Seitan Chix Tenders

Seitan Chix Tenders

$12.00

Super crispy seitan chicken served with your choice of sauce.

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Don't let the flavor ride end, wash it down with something just as awesome.
Nut Butter Bliss

Nut Butter Bliss

$8.00

Blueberries, homemade cashew cream, almond butter topped with grain free granola. Simply delicious!

Immune Boosting Superfood Shake

Immune Boosting Superfood Shake

$15.00

Superfoods: Blueberry, Spirulina, Hempseeds Immune Boosting: Vit D, Zinc, Colloidal Silver Organic bananas, almond milk and dates.

Strawberry Mylk Shake

Strawberry Mylk Shake

$7.00

Homemade cashew cream, strawberries, agave. GF, Soy Free

Mango

Mango

$8.00

Mangos, tumeric, cinnamon, ginger, coconut cream. Add digestive enzymes!! $1.50

Peachy green

Peachy green

$8.00

Peaches, spirulina, coconut cream. Add peach seamoss!! $2

Tumeric Latte

Tumeric Latte

$6.00+

Organic tumeric, ginger, cinnamon, maca and cayenne make this a caffeine free latte that is full of energy boosting properties. Chefs' favorite!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic matcha green tea powder, superfood spirulina with a hint of vanilla. Brain health, cancer fighting and many more attributes to start your day with.

Herbal Mylk Teas

Herbal Mylk Teas

$0.00+

Blends of herbs, fruits and vegetables, your choice of homemade mylk and agave.

Kombucha Tea

Kombucha Tea

$3.49Out of stock

The ONLY RAW Kombucha in Columbus.

Just Water

Just Water

$2.49Out of stock

Environmentally conscious filtered water with a hit of flavor or just water.

Wonder CBD

Wonder CBD

$4.99

Delicious, gluten-free, flavored carbonated water. 20MG of CBD per serving. No THC.

Cawstons apple juice

Cawstons apple juice

$1.99Out of stock

Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.

Harney Organic Tea

Harney Organic Tea

$3.49+

Crisp and refreshing organic iced tea.

Hemp Division Unsweet Tea

$4.99Out of stock
Sway Energy

Sway Energy

$2.99Out of stock

Crisp carbonated clean energy.

H3 Energetics 16 oz Raw Seamoss

$32.00

H3 Energetics 16 oz Raw PURPLE Seamoss

$42.00
Immune Boosting Superfood Shake

Immune Boosting Superfood Shake

$15.00

Superfoods: Blueberry, Spirulina, Hempseeds Immune Boosting: Vit D, Zinc, Colloidal Silver Organic bananas, almond milk and dates.

Cup of Joe

$2.00
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Organic expresso, homemade cashew cream, organic vanilla, agave

Organic Expresso

Organic Expresso

$3.00

Organic expresso beans

Mushroom Coffee

Mushroom Coffee

$8.00+Out of stock

Organic Fo Ti, chaga, maca, ashwaghanda, and cacao to round out the super food burst your brain will thank you for. If you like coffee you may enjoy the earthy flavor and savory aroma of this blend. The satisfaction of a delicious hot earthy drink with the delivery of clean energy with zero lag.

Sweets

Brought to you by our partner Happy Little Treats
Cookie

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

This is no Little Debbie, but it is a delicious plant based cookie treat. Daily Assortment

Strawberry cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Children

Lifestyle Waffles

Lifestyle Waffles

$8.50

No wheat waffles made with spelt and flax served with maple cream and maple syrup. Kid fav!

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet wheat with smoked gouda caramelized onion spread and grilled to perfection.

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Entrees

Sloppy Kale Vegan

$3.00

Famous sloppy mix, massaged and marinated kale, pico, chipotle ranch

Beyond Beef Taco

Beyond Beef Taco

$4.00

Our famous beyond sloppy mix, vegan cheddar, melted and topped with lettuce, pico, sour and taco sauce. OMG

Vegan Fish Taco

Vegan Fish Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Perfectly fried soy based fishless filet topped with fresh lettuce and mango salsa in a flour tortilla.

Vegan chicken taco

$5.00

Soy based fried chicken, pico, lettuce

Taco Toast

Taco Toast

$5.00+

House made flour or corn tortilla topped with beyond beef taco meat and house made pico. Avocado aioli for the finishing touch.

Chicken Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Organic lime chili chicken, pico, lettuce

Organic Beef taco

$3.00Out of stock

Organic beef, pico, lettuce, cheese,

Fish Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Steelhead trout, mango salsa, chipotle ranch

Strawberry cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon roll

$4.50Out of stock

Beverages Cooler

Herbal and fruit infused spring water.
Upper Cup Coffee (16 oz)

Upper Cup Coffee (16 oz)

$3.00Out of stock
Apple Sparkling Juice

Apple Sparkling Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water.

Elderflower Sparkling Juice

Elderflower Sparkling Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Made with elderflower infusion, squeezed lemons, pressed apples, and sparkling water.

Rhubarb Sparkling Juice

Rhubarb Sparkling Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Made with pressed rhubarb, apples & sparkling water.

Ginger Sparkling Juice

Ginger Sparkling Juice

$3.50Out of stock
Roselle Ginger Hibiscus

Roselle Ginger Hibiscus

$6.50Out of stock

Crafted with hisbiscus petals, ginger, cinnamon ,allspice, lime peel and organic raw cane sugar

Sea Moss Gel

Sea Moss Gel

$32.00+

100% Organic Sea Moss Gel - Vegan Super Cell Food Rich in Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, K Calcium and Iodine, Potassium Iodide and Potassium Bromide, Selenium, Zinc and Natural Silica Choose between the original Gold, Purple, Pink and Gold with added Bladderwack. The main differences between gold and purple or pink, is where they are harvested and purple sea moss has more minerals and vitamins.

Kombucha Tea

Kombucha Tea

$3.49Out of stock

The ONLY RAW Kombucha in Columbus.

Just Water

$2.50Out of stock

Wonder CBD

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

891 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205

The Lifestyle Cafe image
The Lifestyle Cafe image
The Lifestyle Cafe image
The Lifestyle Cafe image

Map
