The Lifestyle Cafe
No reviews yet
891 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43205
The Lifestyle All Day
Lunch Menu
Chicken N Waffles
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee. Soy based or mushroom chicken, fried to perfection and topped with 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream. Wheat Free lifestyle dream. Contains Almonds
Just Waffles
Just plain ole delicious wheat gluten free waffles and syrup
STUFFED Waffle
Famous wheat free waffle stuffed with sausage and eggg, topped with hempseeds, maple cream and syrup. The all American breakfast with no guilt.
Very Berry Waffle
Sloppy Kale GF
Avocado topped with our house kale salad, sloppy meat, pico and chipotle ranch dressing.
Creamy Crunchy Kale
Fresh purple kale tossed in our house made creamy aminos dressing, caramelized onions and topped with hemp seed coconut bacon and cashews.
Fried Chx Cobb Salad
Fresh spring mix, Roma tomatos, sweet onion, bac-un bits, just egg, Chicken, hempseeds served with plant based ranch.
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with avocado, basil pesto, hemp seed, red pepper flakes, coconut bacon and olive oil drizzle
Taco Toast
House made flour or corn tortilla topped with beyond beef taco meat and house made pico. Avocado aioli for the finishing touch.
Cali Breakfast Bowl GF
Avocado, Just eggs, Beyond Sausage, Red Pepper Sauce
Mexi Bowl GF
Avocado, sloppy meat, pico, avocado aioli, green onions
The Bahama Mama
Avocado, plantains, Smothered kale, Fresh roma tomatoes, chipotle ranch on Sourdough.
B.L.T.
Lifestyle coconut bacon, sweet earth seitan bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, basil pesto, creamy dijon on sourdough.
Beyond Mac
Beyond patty, mac sauce, fresh onions, pickles, lettuce. Panini grilled or on a double decker bun.
The Black Burger
Two Black Burger sliders on yeast rolls topped with mac sauce, pickles and fresh green leaf lettuce.
Patty Melt
Beyond ground, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on sweet wheat.
Chili Pocket
Our famous Lifestyle Chili inside a fried flour tortilla with pico, smoked gouda and green onions. Add avocado for a creamy addition.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fried potatoes, choice of meat and house aioli.
Fish sandwich
Crispy fried fishless filet (soy base) on sourdough with chipotle ranch lettuce and tomato.
Breakfast Melt
Sourdough stuffed with beyond sausage, Choice of just egg or free range organic egg, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, and grilled to perfection.
Sloppy Melt
Fresh honey wheat, sloppy meat, caramelized onions, vegan ranch and smoked gouda
Egg Cheese Melt
Choice of Vegan Just Egg or Free Range Organic egg on sourdough
Mac N Cheese
Creamy smokey plantbased Mac and Cheese topped with sausage, green onions and buffalo sauce
Chili
3 bean chili with beyond ground topped with green onions, buffalo sauce and creamy avocado. Served with a side of house fried flour tortilla chips. WARNING - this chili has a nice kick
Sauce It Up
Sides and Apps
Loaded Lifestyle Fries
Fries, 3 sauce trifecta: buffalo, Carolina gold, house ranch, green onions, coconut bacon. Need we say more.
French Fries
Yukon gold fried to a perfect crisp
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy fried sweet potatoes served with chipotle ranch. Loaded: Chipotle ranch, avocado, jalepenos and green onions
Tater Tots
Loaded Tator Tots
Side Kale Salad
Fresh Organic Kale marinated in our homemade vinaigrette, caramelized onions, coconut bacon and hempseeds.
Side Simple Salad
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, hemp seeds, homemade vegan ranch.
Fried Plantains
Fried Mushrooms
Oyster mushrooms breaded in house fried to a golden brown crisp.
Buffalo Chick-un Bites
Homemade Tortilla Chips
Seitan Chix Tenders
Super crispy seitan chicken served with your choice of sauce.
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Drinks
Nut Butter Bliss
Blueberries, homemade cashew cream, almond butter topped with grain free granola. Simply delicious!
Immune Boosting Superfood Shake
Superfoods: Blueberry, Spirulina, Hempseeds Immune Boosting: Vit D, Zinc, Colloidal Silver Organic bananas, almond milk and dates.
Strawberry Mylk Shake
Homemade cashew cream, strawberries, agave. GF, Soy Free
Mango
Mangos, tumeric, cinnamon, ginger, coconut cream. Add digestive enzymes!! $1.50
Peachy green
Peaches, spirulina, coconut cream. Add peach seamoss!! $2
Tumeric Latte
Organic tumeric, ginger, cinnamon, maca and cayenne make this a caffeine free latte that is full of energy boosting properties. Chefs' favorite!
Matcha Latte
Organic matcha green tea powder, superfood spirulina with a hint of vanilla. Brain health, cancer fighting and many more attributes to start your day with.
Herbal Mylk Teas
Blends of herbs, fruits and vegetables, your choice of homemade mylk and agave.
Kombucha Tea
The ONLY RAW Kombucha in Columbus.
Just Water
Environmentally conscious filtered water with a hit of flavor or just water.
Wonder CBD
Delicious, gluten-free, flavored carbonated water. 20MG of CBD per serving. No THC.
Cawstons apple juice
Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.
Harney Organic Tea
Crisp and refreshing organic iced tea.
Hemp Division Unsweet Tea
Sway Energy
Crisp carbonated clean energy.
H3 Energetics 16 oz Raw Seamoss
H3 Energetics 16 oz Raw PURPLE Seamoss
Cup of Joe
Vanilla Latte
Organic expresso, homemade cashew cream, organic vanilla, agave
Organic Expresso
Organic expresso beans
Mushroom Coffee
Organic Fo Ti, chaga, maca, ashwaghanda, and cacao to round out the super food burst your brain will thank you for. If you like coffee you may enjoy the earthy flavor and savory aroma of this blend. The satisfaction of a delicious hot earthy drink with the delivery of clean energy with zero lag.
Sweets
Children
Taco Tuesday
Taco Tuesday Entrees
Sloppy Kale Vegan
Famous sloppy mix, massaged and marinated kale, pico, chipotle ranch
Beyond Beef Taco
Our famous beyond sloppy mix, vegan cheddar, melted and topped with lettuce, pico, sour and taco sauce. OMG
Vegan Fish Taco
Perfectly fried soy based fishless filet topped with fresh lettuce and mango salsa in a flour tortilla.
Vegan chicken taco
Soy based fried chicken, pico, lettuce
Chicken Taco
Organic lime chili chicken, pico, lettuce
Organic Beef taco
Organic beef, pico, lettuce, cheese,
Fish Taco
Steelhead trout, mango salsa, chipotle ranch
Strawberry cheesecake
Cinnamon roll
Beverages Cooler
Upper Cup Coffee (16 oz)
Apple Sparkling Juice
Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water.
Elderflower Sparkling Juice
Made with elderflower infusion, squeezed lemons, pressed apples, and sparkling water.
Rhubarb Sparkling Juice
Made with pressed rhubarb, apples & sparkling water.
Ginger Sparkling Juice
Roselle Ginger Hibiscus
Crafted with hisbiscus petals, ginger, cinnamon ,allspice, lime peel and organic raw cane sugar
Sea Moss Gel
100% Organic Sea Moss Gel - Vegan Super Cell Food Rich in Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, K Calcium and Iodine, Potassium Iodide and Potassium Bromide, Selenium, Zinc and Natural Silica Choose between the original Gold, Purple, Pink and Gold with added Bladderwack. The main differences between gold and purple or pink, is where they are harvested and purple sea moss has more minerals and vitamins.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
891 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205