The LIFT

2 Reviews

786 West Highland Rd

Highland, MI 48357

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken
Fajita

A LA CARTE

STS Bowl

$11.49

Power Protein Bowl stacked with black beans, garbanzo beans, corn, Pico de Gallo, fresh spinach, romaine lettuce & brown rice/tri-color quinoa. Served with salsa & guacamole

Nachos

$14.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, black olives, jalapeño & green onions. Salsa & sour cream on the side

Quesadilla

$11.49

Tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, spinach, black beans and Pico de Gallo. Salsa & sour cream on the side

APPETIZERS

Baja Chicken Tacos

$12.49

Three soft shell tacos with pulled hickory smoked chicken breast topped with arcadian lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side

Boneless Wings

$11.49

Boneless wings with celery and your choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Four hand dipped tenders with celery and your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.49

1 lb. of wings with celery and your choice of sauce

Chips & Salsa

$4.59

Fresh crispy corn tortillas with a side of homemade salsa

Deep-Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Deep-Fried green beans with cucumber wasabi ranch

Deep-Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep-Fried Portabella Mushrooms with Pizza Sauce

Pesto Stix

$10.49

Mozzarella cheese and basil pesto sauce set in wontons and cooked golden brown

Smoked BBQ Brisket Stack

$16.00

Garlic Bread topped with Smoked BBQ Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, and Onion Rings

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.49

A blend of mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, artichoke hearts & water chestnuts. Baked and topped with sunflower seeds with grilled pita and tortilla chips on the side

Zip Steak Bites

$16.00

Seasoned tenderloin tips sautéed with our house-made zip sauce surrounded by garlic parmesan bread points

The LIFT Sampler

$21.75

Baby back ribs, pesto stix, hand dipped chicken tenders, onion rings and French fries with your choice of two sauces

BURGERS

Burgers served with seasoned homemade potato chips

Classic Burger

$12.49

½ lb. hamburger broiled to order topped with arcadian lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice cheese on a brioche bun served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Jack Burger

$13.75

½ lb. hamburger broiled to order. Topped with house made Jack Daniel’s glaze, grilled onions, apple wood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, arcadian lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

PB & J Melt Burger

$13.75

½ lb. hamburger broiled to order topped with house-made peanut butter, house-made strawberry jam, peppered cheddar cheese, and bacon on grilled sourdough bread served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

The LIFT Sliders

$12.49

Four miniature ground beef hamburgers topped with grilled onion, pickles, and American cheese served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Veggie Burger

$11.49

Veggie Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun served with seasoned homemade chips

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$11.49

Two Grilled Portabella Mushroom Caps on a bed of arcadian lettuce, grilled onions & tomato on a brioche bun

Wild Game Burger

$17.24

(ELK, BISON, WAYGU BEEF, AND BOAR) on a Brioche Bun with Romaine Spring Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

The LIFT Burger

$17.24

Half pound burger, broiled to order, topped with Smoked Beef Brisket, Bacon, grilled onions, onion rings, BBQ, Jack Daniel’s glaze, Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheeses, arcadian lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun with homemade seasoned chips

Better Burger

$13.75

Turkey Burger stuffed with spinach & feta, topped with sautéed mushroom & onion, pesto aioli, and melted swiss served with lettuce, tomato, and homemade chips

DESSERT

Brownie Cookie Twist & Ice Cream

$8.04

Chocolate Chip Cookies & Milk

$5.74

Ice Cream

$2.29

ENTREE

Ahi Tuna

$22.99

Rare Seared Ahi Tuna over a Brown Rice/Tri-Color Quinoa topped with an Asian Wasabi Soy Slaw

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.49

Fettuccine tossed with chopped garlic, smoked gouda, parmesan and asiago cheeses in a creamy alfredo sauce (gf upon request, add $1)

Fish & Chips

$17.25

Beer battered Atlantic cod with seasoned French fries, tartar sauce and lemon

Full Slab

$27.49

Slow-cooked, beer-braised, and seasoned to perfection. Glazed with our house made BBQ sauce with seasoned French fries

Ginger Bourbon Stir Fry

$14.99

Sautéed chicken breast with bell peppers, snap peas, broccoli, onions, celery, carrots & ginger bourbon sauce over brown rice/tri-colored quinoa topped with chow mein noodles,

Half Slab

$20.49

Slow cooked, beer braised and seasoned to perfection. Glazed with our house made BBQ sauce with seasoned French fries

Pesto Tortellini

$19.49

Ribs/Tenders Combo

$19.49

Two hand dipped chicken tenders, four slow cooked baby back ribs and seasoned French fries

Salmon

$19.49

Chargrilled Salmon topped with Pico De Gallo

Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket

$20.49

Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket with Coleslaw, Sweet Potato Wedges, and the veg of the day

Tenderloin Medallions

$19.54

Topped with Korean BBQ Sauce with a vegetable and Baked Potato

EXTRA SAUCE

2oz Sauce

$0.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.00

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Sauce

$1.00

4oz Garlic Beer Cheese

$2.00

4oz Guacamole

$2.00

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

KIDS CUISINES

Buttered Noodles

$5.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.89

¼ pound hamburger topped with American cheese served with seasoned French fries

Kids Corn Dog

$6.89

A corn breaded hot dog cooked golden served with seasoned French fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Sour dough bread with American cheese served with seasoned French fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.89

Kids Tenders

$6.89

Two hand dipped buttermilk chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries

PIZZA

Bread Sticks

$10.25

Deep dish dough topped with mozzarella cheese and a garlic herb butter and a side of pizza sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$10.25

Hand rolled and sliced with a side of garlic beer cream cheese

14" Round

$13.79

Baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 8 Slices

Deep Dish

$17.25

Rectangular pizza baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 10 Slices.

Gluten Free/Vegetarian Pizza

$16.25

12" Vegetarian/Gluten-Free Pizza - a cauliflower crust (dairy-free), pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and choose as many toppings for $1 each

Personal Pizza

$10.25

Our deep dish bread stix topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and toppings

SALADS

Asian Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Carrot, Kale, Brussels, Cabbage, Red Peppers, Onion, and Shaved Almonds tossed and topped with Crunchy Chow Mein Noodles. We suggest Ahi Tuna as a protein and Ginger Sesame Dressing!

Caesar

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Cobb

$13.79

Romaine Spring Mix blend, grape tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado slices, onion, American, swiss, bleu cheese

Greek

$13.79

Romaine spring mix blend topped with feta, beets, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, & egg

Michigan

$12.49

Romaine spring mix blend topped with grape tomatoes, granny smith apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and dried cranberries

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Greek

$5.18

Side Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.30

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine spring mix with pulled bbq smoked chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheddar jack cheese, nacho chips and a side of chipotle ranch

Lrg House Salad

$9.20

SANDWICHES

Wraps & Sands served with seasoned homemade potato chips

Apple Jack Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

A seasoned chicken breast broiled and topped with apple jack glaze, cheddar cheese, bacon, arcadian lettuce, tomato and granny smith apple slices on a pretzel bun served with seasoned French fries

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.79

Mesquite pulled pork blended with our Cran-apple BBQ sauce on our Asiago sub bun and topped with crunchy onions and mozzarella cheese served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Fish Taco

$13.79

Three cod soft shell tacos topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese with tartar sauce on the side

Florida Grouper Tacos

$17.25

3 soft tortillas cajun grouper tacos topped with cabbage medley guacamole, and Pico de Gallo If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Italian Grinder

$12.49

Grilled Ham, Salami, pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mild Pepper Rings, and Italian Dressing

Smoked Philly Beef Sandwich

$13.79

Grilled Peppers, Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Smoked Shaved Ribeye, Pepper Jack Cheese and a side of Garlic Horseradish Aoili

Reuben Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled marbled rye, swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing with our homemade potato chips.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

SOUP

Chicken Noodle

STARCH SIDE

Baked Potato

$2.25

Brown Rice/Quinoa

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Ex Garlic Bread Points

$1.25

Ex Pita

$1.25

Ex Tortilla Chips

$2.25

French Fries

$2.25

Homemade Chips

$2.25

Onion Rings

$3.49

Potato Wedges

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Vegetable

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

WRAPS/BOWLS

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce with a drizzle of ranch

Chicken Caesar

$12.49

Seasoned chicken breast rolled in a grilled flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, crushed croutons, red onion and parmesan cheese served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Eldorado

$12.49

Turkey breast on a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack & smoked gouda cheeses, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house made honey mustard served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Fajita

$12.49

Seared steak & chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fajita lime sauce. Stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce and diced tomato served with seasoned homemade chips. If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.

Veggie

$10.25

Sautéed spinach, seasonal veggies and black beans, brown rice/ tri-colored quinoa, lettuce and southwestern cilantro vinaigrette.

EXTRA PROTEIN

EXTRA PROTEIN

check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

