- Home
- /
- Jacksonville
- /
- The Lindsay Restaurant & Bar -
The Lindsay Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
15100 Oregon 238
Applegate, OR 97530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Papas Bravas
Crispy potatoes, hazelnut romesco and crispy kale.
Brussel Sprouts
Calabrian chili, anchovies and capers.
Applegate Charcuterie
Nashville Style Chicken
Jumbo spicy party wings, togarashi ranch and pickled vegetables.
Focaccia Bread
Jacobsen sea salt, rosemary and Sicilian garlic oil.
Sauted Mushrooms
Salads
Entrees
Koji Half Chicken
Buttermilk brine, blistered squash, apple mostarda and Togarashi ranch.
The Lindsay Burger
6oz Plaisance Ranch beef patty, American cheese, dill pickles, shrettuce, shaved red onion and pickle mayo.
New York Strip
10 ounce dry aged beef, crispy potatoes, fried broccoli, roasted garlic horseradish cream and pickled pepper relish.
Braised Lamb Shank
Cocoa and coffee roasted, red pepper polenta cake, braised greens and cherry agrodulce.
Linguine
Manila clams, white wine, seafood sausage, basil oil and Parmesan.
Bucatini
Oyster mushrooms, braised fennel, arugula pesto, smoked tomatoes and Pecorino.
Red Oak King Salmon
Toasted Israeli couscous, butternut squash confit, shaved Brussels sprouts and maple mustard glaze.
Flat Iron Steak
Grilled chuck flap steak, chorizo, yukon and kale hash and chimichurri.
Red Oak Spare Ribs
Desserts
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie
Walnut raisin cake, pumpkin spice and candied ginger cream cheese filling.
Banoffee Pudding
Caramelized bananas, Speculoos cookies and salted caramel sauce.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Oreo crust, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache and roasted peanuts.
Eclair Cake
Irish Cream Rice Pudding
Sides
Bar
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Americano
Aviation
Aperol Spritz
B52 Cocktail
Barracuda
Bellini
Between The Sheets
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Caipirinha
Caipiroska
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Dirty Martini
Dry Martini
Dubonnet Cocktail
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Harvey Wallbanger
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pimm’s Cup
Piscola
Pina Colada
Pink Lady
Pink Martini
Pisco Sour
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vesper
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Zombie
Spirits
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Blood Oath #8
Booker's Pinkie Batch
Booker's Tea Batch
Bourbon (Well)
Bullet
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare 10 Year
Elmer T. Lee
Gentleman Jack
Maker's Mark
Pappy Van Winkle 10
Pappy Van Winkle 12
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
Russel's Single Barrel
Stagg Jr.
Thomas H Handy
Weller 12 Year
Weller Full Proof
Weller Special Reserve
Widow Jane 10 Year
Pappy 12 - Double
Pappy 10 - Double
Weller SR - Double
Weller FP - Double
Weller 12 - Double
Blanton's - Double
E.H. Taylor Small Batch - Double
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof - Double
Booker's Pinkie - Double
Booker's Tea - Double
Stagg Jr. - Double
Russel's Single - Double
Blood Oath #7 - Double
Elmer T. Lee - Double
Eagle Rare 10Yr - Double
Thomas H Handy - Double
Rabbit Hole Cavehill - Double
Widow Jane 10 Yr - Double
Maker's Mark - Double
Basil Hayden's - Double
Gentleman Jack - Double
Bourbon (Well) - Double
Codigo Rosa
DJ 70
Milagro Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Tres Generaciones Repo
Coramino
DJ Blanco
Patron
Casamigos
Del Maguey Vida
Jose Tradicional
Tequila (Well)
Cazadores
DJ 70 - Double
Milagro Silver - Double
Hornitos Reposado - Double
Tres Generaciones Repo - Double
Coramino - Double
DJ Blanco - Double
Patron - Double
Casamigos - Double
Del Maguey Vida - Double
Jose Tradicional - Double
Tequila (Well) - Double
Whistle Pig 10
Bulleit Rye
Dickel Rye
Green Spot
Blue Spot
Red Breast Oak
Paddy's
Jameson
Caribou Crossing
Pendleton
Crown
Macallan Sherry Oak 12
The Glenlivet 12
Johnnie Double Black
Whiskey (Well)
Jack Daniels
Dewar's
Alto Del Carmen
Whistle Pig 10 - Double
Bulleit Rye - Double
Dickel Rye - Double
Green Spot - Double
Blue Spot - Double
Red Breast Oak - Double
Paddy's - Double
Jameson - Double
Caribou Crossing - Double
Pendleton - Double
Crown - Double
Macallan Sherry Oak 12 - Double
The Glenlivet 12 - Double
Johnnie Double Black - Double
Whiskey (Well) - Double
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Tito's
Effen Blood Orange
Vodka (Well)
Ketel One - Double
Grey Goose - Double
Belvedere - Double
Tito's - Double
Effen Blood Orange - Double
Vodka (Well) - Double
Bombay
Crater Lake Reserve
Gin (Well)
Hendrick's
St. George Terroir
Tanqueray
Bombay - Double
Crater Lake Reserve - Double
Gin (Well) - Double
Hendrick's - Double
St. George Terroir - Double
Tanqueray - Double
Appleton Estate 8 Yr
Zaya
Rum (Well)
Malibu
Appleton Estate 8 Yr - Double
Zaya - Double
Rum (Well) - Double
Aperol
Bailey's
Compari
Di Amore
Disaronno
Fernet
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Kalua
Lillet Blanc
Mathilde Pear
Mathilde Raspberry
Rumple Minze
Tuaca
Hennesy
Aperol - Double
Bailey's - Double
Compari - Double
Di Amore - Double
Disaronno - Double
Fernet - Double
Galliano - Double
Kalua - Double
Lillet Blanc - Double
Mathilde Pear - Double
Mathilde Raspberry - Double
Rumple Minze - Double
Tuaca - Double
Wine Bottles
Wooldridge Dry Rose
Moulton Chardonnay
Plaisance Ranch Tempranillo
Wooldridge Pinot Noir
Quady North Syrah 4-2A
Moulton Carmenere
Plaisance Ranch Carmenere
Plaisance Ranch Malbec
Wooldridge Syrah
Cowhorn Grenache 4
Moulton Viogner
Quady North Mourvedre
Augustino Malbec
Cowhorn Syrah 6
Plaisance Ranch Sauv Blanc
Plaisance Ranch Viogner
Plaisance Ranch Syrah
Plaisance Ranch Malu's Merlot
Plaisance Ranch Pinot Noir
Plaisance Ranch Le Soldat
Plaisance Ranch Petite Sirah
Plaisance Ranch Ranch Red
Plaisance Ranch GSM
Plaisance Ranch Grenache Semi-Sparkling
Corkage
Wine By Glass
Beer/Cider
Apple Outlaw Chocolate Rasberry
Apple Outlaw Siskyou Gold
Apple Outlaw Oregon Blackberry
Apple Outlaw Imperial Winter Pear
Apple Outlaw Peruvian Ginger
Stella
Modelo
Boneyard IPA
Sweet As Pale
Black Butte Porter
Coors Light
White Claw
Corona
Guinness
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Riverfront dining in the Applegate Valley
15100 Oregon 238, Applegate, OR 97530