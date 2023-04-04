Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lindsay Restaurant & Bar

15100 Oregon 238

Applegate, OR 97530

Food

Appetizer

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Crispy potatoes, hazelnut romesco and crispy kale.

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Calabrian chili, anchovies and capers.

Applegate Charcuterie

$17.00

Nashville Style Chicken

$14.00

Jumbo spicy party wings, togarashi ranch and pickled vegetables.

Focaccia Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Jacobsen sea salt, rosemary and Sicilian garlic oil.

Sauted Mushrooms

$12.00

Salads

Butter Lettuce

$11.00

Green Goddess, pistachio, avocado, radish and herbs.

Lacinato Kale

$13.00

Creamy Caesar, roasted carrots, sourdough breadcrumbs and crispy carrots.

Arugula

$12.00

Apple crème fraiche, roasted beets, fennel and toasted hazelnuts.

Entrees

Koji Half Chicken

$27.00

Buttermilk brine, blistered squash, apple mostarda and Togarashi ranch.

The Lindsay Burger

$18.00

6oz Plaisance Ranch beef patty, American cheese, dill pickles, shrettuce, shaved red onion and pickle mayo.

New York Strip

$44.00

10 ounce dry aged beef, crispy potatoes, fried broccoli, roasted garlic horseradish cream and pickled pepper relish.

Braised Lamb Shank

$35.00Out of stock

Cocoa and coffee roasted, red pepper polenta cake, braised greens and cherry agrodulce.

Linguine

$28.00

Manila clams, white wine, seafood sausage, basil oil and Parmesan.

Bucatini

$23.00

Oyster mushrooms, braised fennel, arugula pesto, smoked tomatoes and Pecorino.

Red Oak King Salmon

$35.00

Toasted Israeli couscous, butternut squash confit, shaved Brussels sprouts and maple mustard glaze.

Flat Iron Steak

$36.00

Grilled chuck flap steak, chorizo, yukon and kale hash and chimichurri.

Red Oak Spare Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Desserts

Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie

$11.00

Walnut raisin cake, pumpkin spice and candied ginger cream cheese filling.

Banoffee Pudding

$10.00

Caramelized bananas, Speculoos cookies and salted caramel sauce.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Oreo crust, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache and roasted peanuts.

Eclair Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Irish Cream Rice Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Corn Dogs

$7.00

Sides

Fries (Side)

$5.00

Bar

Specialty Cocktails

Lindsay Old Fashioned

$13.00

Martini Blood Orange

$14.00

Watermelon Mojito

$13.00

Blackberry Smash

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Margatini Orange Blossom

$14.00

Lavender Pisco Sour

$14.00

Passion Paloma

$16.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Chip Shot

$12.00

White Rose Negroni

$16.00

Irish Goodbye

$14.00

Thai Basil Punch

$13.00

Cocktails

Americano

$3.00

Aviation

$3.00

Aperol Spritz

$3.00

B52 Cocktail

$3.00

Barracuda

$3.00

Bellini

$3.00

Between The Sheets

$3.00

Black Russian

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Brandy Alexander

$3.00

Caipirinha

$3.00

Caipiroska

$3.00

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

Cuba Libre

$3.00

Daiquiri

$3.00

Dirty Martini

$3.00

Dry Martini

$3.00

Dubonnet Cocktail

$3.00

Espresso Martini

$3.00

French 75

$3.00

French Martini

$3.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00

Gimlet

$3.00

Gin Fizz

$3.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$3.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$3.00

Hot Toddy

$3.00

Hurricane

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$3.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$3.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$3.00

Mai Tai

$3.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martini

$3.00

Mint Julep

$3.00

Mojito

$3.00

Moscow Mule

$3.00

Mudslide

$3.00

Negroni

$3.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Pimm’s Cup

$3.00

Piscola

$3.00

Pina Colada

$3.00

Pink Lady

$3.00

Pink Martini

$3.00

Pisco Sour

$3.00

Rob Roy

$3.00

Rusty Nail

$3.00

Sex On The Beach

$3.00

Sidecar

$3.00

Singapore Sling

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

Vesper

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$3.00

Woo Woo

$3.00

Zombie

$3.00

Spirits

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Blood Oath #8

$38.00

Booker's Pinkie Batch

$30.00

Booker's Tea Batch

$30.00

Bourbon (Well)

$6.00

Bullet

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof

$26.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$11.00

Elmer T. Lee

$20.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10

$45.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12

$50.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$18.00

Russel's Single Barrel

$18.00

Stagg Jr.

$20.00

Thomas H Handy

$45.00

Weller 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Full Proof

$30.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$22.00

Pappy 12 - Double

$75.00

Pappy 10 - Double

$68.00

Weller SR - Double

$21.00

Weller FP - Double

$45.00

Weller 12 - Double

$38.00

Blanton's - Double

$27.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch - Double

$27.00

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof - Double

$39.00

Booker's Pinkie - Double

$45.00

Booker's Tea - Double

$45.00

Stagg Jr. - Double

$30.00

Russel's Single - Double

$27.00

Blood Oath #7 - Double

$57.00

Elmer T. Lee - Double

$30.00

Eagle Rare 10Yr - Double

$17.00

Thomas H Handy - Double

$68.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill - Double

$27.00

Widow Jane 10 Yr - Double

$33.00

Maker's Mark - Double

$17.00

Basil Hayden's - Double

$20.00

Gentleman Jack - Double

$15.00

Bourbon (Well) - Double

$9.00

Codigo Rosa

$15.00

DJ 70

$21.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$13.00

Coramino

$17.00

DJ Blanco

$16.00

Patron

$15.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Jose Tradicional

$8.00

Tequila (Well)

$8.00

Cazadores

$10.00

DJ 70 - Double

$32.00

Milagro Silver - Double

$18.00

Hornitos Reposado - Double

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Repo - Double

$20.00

Coramino - Double

$26.00

DJ Blanco - Double

$24.00

Patron - Double

$23.00

Casamigos - Double

$24.00

Del Maguey Vida - Double

$20.00

Jose Tradicional - Double

$12.00

Tequila (Well) - Double

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10

$25.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Green Spot

$18.00

Blue Spot

$25.00

Red Breast Oak

$25.00

Paddy's

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Caribou Crossing

$16.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Macallan Sherry Oak 12

$30.00

The Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Johnnie Double Black

$14.00

Whiskey (Well)

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Alto Del Carmen

$8.00

Whistle Pig 10 - Double

$38.00

Bulleit Rye - Double

$15.00

Dickel Rye - Double

$12.00

Green Spot - Double

$27.00

Blue Spot - Double

$38.00

Red Breast Oak - Double

$38.00

Paddy's - Double

$12.00

Jameson - Double

$15.00

Caribou Crossing - Double

$24.00

Pendleton - Double

$14.00

Crown - Double

$15.00

Macallan Sherry Oak 12 - Double

$45.00

The Glenlivet 12 - Double

$24.00

Johnnie Double Black - Double

$21.00

Whiskey (Well) - Double

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Effen Blood Orange

$8.00

Vodka (Well)

$6.00

Ketel One - Double

$15.00

Grey Goose - Double

$15.00

Belvedere - Double

$18.00

Tito's - Double

$12.00

Effen Blood Orange - Double

$13.00

Vodka (Well) - Double

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Crater Lake Reserve

$12.00

Gin (Well)

$6.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

St. George Terroir

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay - Double

$12.00

Crater Lake Reserve - Double

$18.00

Gin (Well) - Double

$9.00

Hendrick's - Double

$20.00

St. George Terroir - Double

$18.00

Tanqueray - Double

$11.00

Appleton Estate 8 Yr

$9.00

Zaya

$11.00

Rum (Well)

$6.00

Malibu

$8.00

Appleton Estate 8 Yr - Double

$14.00

Zaya - Double

$17.00

Rum (Well) - Double

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Compari

$8.00

Di Amore

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Fernet

$10.00

Galliano

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kalua

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Mathilde Pear

$8.00

Mathilde Raspberry

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Aperol - Double

$12.00

Bailey's - Double

$12.00

Compari - Double

$12.00

Di Amore - Double

$12.00

Disaronno - Double

$12.00

Fernet - Double

$18.00

Galliano - Double

$12.00

Kalua - Double

$12.00

Lillet Blanc - Double

$12.00

Mathilde Pear - Double

$12.00

Mathilde Raspberry - Double

$12.00

Rumple Minze - Double

$12.00

Tuaca - Double

$12.00

Wine Bottles

Wooldridge Dry Rose

$33.00

Moulton Chardonnay

$32.00

Plaisance Ranch Tempranillo

$44.00

Wooldridge Pinot Noir

$60.00

Quady North Syrah 4-2A

$44.00

Moulton Carmenere

$63.00

Plaisance Ranch Carmenere

$61.00

Plaisance Ranch Malbec

$53.00

Wooldridge Syrah

$60.00

Cowhorn Grenache 4

$80.00

Moulton Viogner

$45.00

Quady North Mourvedre

$54.00

Augustino Malbec

$63.00

Cowhorn Syrah 6

$96.00Out of stock

Plaisance Ranch Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Plaisance Ranch Viogner

$35.00

Plaisance Ranch Syrah

$61.00

Plaisance Ranch Malu's Merlot

$44.00

Plaisance Ranch Pinot Noir

$44.00

Plaisance Ranch Le Soldat

$53.00

Plaisance Ranch Petite Sirah

$53.00

Plaisance Ranch Ranch Red

$44.00

Plaisance Ranch GSM

$61.00

Plaisance Ranch Grenache Semi-Sparkling

$53.00

Corkage

$20.00

Wine By Glass

Wooldridge Dry Rose Glass

$9.00

Schmidt Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Plaisance Ranch Tempranillo Glass

$12.00

Wooldridge Pinot Noir Glass

$16.00

Quady North Syrah 4-2A Glass

$12.00

LaMarca Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Le Soldat Special

$14.00

Beer/Cider

Apple Outlaw Chocolate Rasberry

$11.00

Apple Outlaw Siskyou Gold

$11.00

Apple Outlaw Oregon Blackberry

$11.00

Apple Outlaw Imperial Winter Pear

$11.00

Apple Outlaw Peruvian Ginger

$11.00

Stella

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Boneyard IPA

$6.00

Sweet As Pale

$6.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

NA Bev

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Riverfront dining in the Applegate Valley

Location

15100 Oregon 238, Applegate, OR 97530

Directions

