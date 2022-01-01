The Lion's Share 629 Kettner Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Share our spoil
Location
629 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel- Seaport Village
3.5 • 74
813 W Harbor Dr San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant