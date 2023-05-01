The Liquid Leaf 39028 Winchester Rd #109
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
The Liquid Leaf is a Tea and Coffee Cafe, also offering Bagel Sandwiches, Grilled Cheese, delicious pastries and treats. Over 50 Loose Leaf Tea blends available by the up or packaged to take home.
39028 Winchester Rd #109, Murrieta, CA 92563
