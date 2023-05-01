Main picView gallery

The Liquid Leaf 39028 Winchester Rd #109

39028 Winchester Rd #109

Murrieta, CA 92563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Drinks

Coffee

Espresso Latte

$4.50

Espresso And Milk. Add Any Of Our Delicious Flavors. Can Be Made Decaf Too.

Blended Latte

$5.05

Ice Blended Coffee. Theres No Dairy (We Use A Non Dairy Creamer) Just Coffee And Any Of Our Delicious Flavors

Hot Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Any Of Our Roasts, Brewed By The Cup When Ordered

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brewed For 20hrs. Its Smooth And Delicious. And, FREE for a limited time, add our Maple Brown Sugar Sweet Cream or Vanilla Matcha Cold Foam.

Horchata Chai Cold Brew

$4.25

Americano

$4.00

Espresso & Water. For a limited time, Add a Sweet Cream Cold Foam to your Iced Americano for FREE.

Thai Coffee

$4.25

Can Be Hot Or Iced, Sweetened With Our Condensed Milk Blend. Milk Alternatives Are Available

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso, With Half Milk, Half Foam

Double Espresso

$2.65

2 Shots Of Espresso

Cortado

$3.50

A double Espresso with steamed Half & Half. No Foam, just creamy delicious Espresso

Beans - 12oz Bag

$13.50

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Organic Matcha. Our flavored versions are all natural too, and for a limited time, Add a Sweet Cream Cold Foam to any Iced Matcha Latte for free!!

Matcha Tea

$3.95

Organic Matcha and Water. For a Limited Time, add one of our Sweet Cream Cold Foam choices to any Iced Matcha Tea, for FREE

Matcha Tea Lemonade

$5.10

Matcha Smoothie

$7.60

Mango, Banana, Matcha, Super Greens, Spinach And Coconut Milk

Matcha Bowl

$9.95

A Mango And Banana Base, With Spinach, Super Greens, Coconut Milk, And Topped With Our House Made Granola, Fresh Blueberries & Banana.

Fruit Matcha

$5.50

Our Regular Matcha Tea, Ontop Of Some Real Fruit Puree And Topped With A Splash Of Thai Milk

Matcha Jar

$24.95

Take Home The Same Matcha That We Make In House.

Chai

Banana Chai

$5.50

A Frozen Banana Chai.

Chai

$4.05

House Made Chai, Made With Loose Leaf Tea Leaves, And Whole Spices. For a limited time, add a Sweet Cream Cold Foam to any Iced Chai Latte for FREE

Horchata Chai

$4.05

Tea Drinks

Chai

$4.05

House Made Chai With A Blend Of 3 Black Teas, And Real Whole Spices

Cold Buster

$4.30

Theres The Original, And The Blackbird Elixir

Milk Tea

$4.25

Thai Tea, Taro, Black Tea, And Rooibos. You Choose.

Cold Brewed Tea

$3.95

Our Most Popular Iced Teas

Brewed Tea

$3.50

A Good Old Cup Of Tea

Tea Latte

$4.35

The Best Teas To Make Into A Latte

Blended Pina Colada

$5.50

Pineapple, And Coconut Milk, With Rooibos, Matcha, Black Tea, Or No Tea.

Fruit Tea Lemonade

$4.25

Brewed Tea Choices To Add To Your Lemonade

Blended Tea Lemonade

$4.95

Blended Lemonade. Fruit And Tea Options Are Huge

Hot Chocolates

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

We use Ghirardelli Chocolates. Choose your milk, and make it Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen

Keto

Beet Keto

$4.25

Our Beet Blend, With Mct Oil, Organic Butter. With Or Without Espresso

Keto Coffee

$3.95

Our Medium Dark Roast, With Mct Oil And Organic Butter

Keto Matcha Tea

$4.50

Our Regular Matcha Tea, Mct Oil And Organic Butter

Super Lattes

Beet Latte

$4.50

A Beet Blend Latte, With Or Without Espresso And Your Choice Of Milk

Golden Latte

$4.50

A Turmeric Blend Latte, With Or Without Espresso And Your Choice Of Milk

Tumatcha Latte

$4.50

A Blend Of Our Turmeric And Regular Matcha.

Beet Keto

$4.50

Our Beet Blend, With Mct Oil, Organic Butter. With Or Without Espresso

Smoothies & Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.75

Build Your Own Bowl.

Build Your Own Superfruit Smoothie

$7.50

Build Your Own Super Fruit Smoothie

Berry Bowl

$9.75

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, Has Banana And Blackberry Blended In, With Granola, Strawberries, And Blueberries On Top

Berry Superfruit Smoothie

$7.50

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana And Blackberry

Pb&j Bowl

$9.95

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana, House Made Peanutbutter And Strawberries, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries And Another Scoop Of Pb

Pb&j Smoothie

$7.60

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice, And House Made Peanutbutter

Paradise Bowl

$9.75

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana And Pineapple, Topped With Granola, Mango And Coconut

Paradise Superfruit Smoothie

$7.50

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana, Pineapple And Coconut Milk

Sunrise Bowl

$9.50

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana And Strawberry, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, And Banana.

Sunrise Superfruit Smoothie

$7.50

Choose Acai Or Pitaya, With Banana, Strawberry, And Orange Juice

Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

Made With Real Fruit

Food

Breakfast & Bagels

Toasted Bagels

$2.60

Choose Your Bagel And Cream Cheese

Bacon Bagel Avo Toast

$7.50

Half Of A Toasted Everything Bagel, With Pesto Sauce, Provolone Cheese, An Egg, Bacon, Avocado Smash, And Some Grape Tomatoes

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich

$4.50

Choose A Bagel, Cream Cheese Or Pesto Sauce, Sliced Cheese And Any Proteins.

The Everything Everything Bagel Sandwich

$7.95

Choose Your Bagel, 2 Slices Of Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Bacon, Sausage And An Egg

Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Choose Your Bagel, Choose Your Cheese, And If You'd Like A Flavored Cream Cheese, Have At It! We'll Add A Schmear Of Regular Cream Cheese, If Not, With An Egg And Bacon

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Choose Your Bagel, Choose Your Cheese, And If You'd Like A Flavored Cream Cheese, Have At It! We'll Add A Schmear Of Regular Cream Cheese If Not, With An Egg And Sausage

Ham Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$7.25Out of stock

Choose Your Bagel, Choose Your Cheese, And If You'd Like A Flavored Cream Cheese, Have At It! We'll Add A Schmear Of Regular Cream Cheese If Not, With An Egg And Ham

Pesto Egg And Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Choose Your Bagel, And 2 Slices Of Cheese, With Pesto Sauce And 2 Eggs

Double Egg Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Choose A Bagel, And 2 Slices Of Cheese, With Either Regular Cream Cheese, Or A Flavored Option, And 2 Eggs.

Pb & Banana Bagel Sandwich

$5.25

Choose Your Bagel, With House Made Peanutbutter, And Sliced Banana, With A Drizzle Of Honey. Add Bacon For Some Extra Yumm.

Pb & J Bagel Sandwich

$5.25

Choose Your Bagel, With House Made Peanutbutter And Strawberry Jam

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Lunch

Avocado Toast

$9.15

Toast Caibatta, Avocado Smash, Greens, Grape Tomatoes, And (All On The Side) Feta Crumbles, Picked Red Onions, And A Balsamic Basil Dressing

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Our 4 Cheese "Inside, Outside Grilled Cheese" (Cheddar, Swiss and Pepperjack on the inside, and freshly grated Parmesan on the outside) Plus, choose either our House Made Creamy Tomato or Cheese Onion (French Onion Style) soups

Half Sandwich & Soup

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Sourdough With Cheddar, Swiss And Pepperjack Inside, And Freshly Grated Parmesan On The Outside. Check Out The Soup And Sandwich Option Too.

Soup

$4.50

Chicken Bacon Broccoli Roll

$7.75

A Puff Pastry Roll Filled With A Mix Of Chicken, Bacon, Broccoli, And Light Mustard Hollandaise Sauce.

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Puff

$7.75

A Puff Pastry Roll Filled With A Mix Of Chicken, Spinach, Artichokes, lightly spiced with Jalapenos, Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese.

Spinach Feta Ricotta Puff

$7.75

Spinach, Feta And Ricotta Baked In A Puff Pastry Roll

Sausage Roll

$7.75

Pork Sausage, Onions And Sage Wrapped In A Roll Of Puffed Pastry

Caprese Panini

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon Popper Panini

$8.50Out of stock

Pastries

Decadent Fudgy Brownie

$4.25

If you like your Brownie fudgy, then this is the one for you. A great compliment to our favorite Coffee profiles. Its a great desert, but also a great balance with a darker Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Banana Nut Loaf

$3.95

House Made, Banana And Walnuts. Gluten Free

Pumpkin Choc Chip Loaf

$3.95

House Made With Real Pumpkin And Chocolate Chips. Gluten Free

Cran Almond Apple Loaf

$3.95

House Made, Cranberries, Almonds And Granny Smith Apples. Gluten Free

Triple Berry Muffin

$3.75

House Made. Packed With Berries, And White Chocolate Chips. Gluten Free

Spiced Apple Walnut Muffin

$3.75

Granny Smith Apple, Cinnamon And Walnuts, Then Drizzled With Icing

Blueberry Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75

House Made, Blueberry Lemon And Poppyseeds. Gluten Free

Croissant - Almond

$4.25

Buttery Almond Croissant, With Almond Middle

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.25

Buttery Chocolate Croissant, With A Fudgy Middle

Pretzel Croissant

$3.80

A Buttery Croissant With A Pretzel Finish

Coffee Cake

$3.95

House Made, A Classic Cinnamon Strusel Coffee Cake

Danish Cheese

$4.35

Delicious Sweet Cheese In A Croissant Dough

Scone - Blueberry

$3.95

Packed With Blueberries

Scone - Choc Chunk

$3.95

Loaded With Chocolate Chunks

Scone - Cranberry Orange

$3.95

Flavored With Orange, And Dried Cranberries

Empire Shortbread

$2.50

Regular Shortbread, Raspberry Middle, Lemon Icing On Top

Churro Shortbread

$2.50

Cinnamon Shortbread, Vanilla Butter Cream, Chocolate Top, And Sprinkled With Cinnamon Sugar

Highland Shortbread

$2.50

Chocolate Shortbread, Chocolate Espresso Middle, And Butterscotch.

Fluffernutter Shortbread

$2.50

Chocolate Shortbread, White Chocolate Marshmallow Middle And Peanut Butter On Top

Paddington Shortbread

$2.50

Regular Shortrbread, Orange Marmalade Middle, And White Chocolate On Top

Madeleine

$0.75

Melt Away Bar

$3.50

Shortbread Base, With Chocolate Chips, Coconut And Walnuts

Millionaire Shortbread

$3.50

Shortbread Base, With Caramel And Topped With Chocolate

Raspberry Oat Bar

$3.50

Shortbread Base, House Made Raspberry Jam, Fresh Raspberries And A Oatmeal Crumble Topping

Granola - Banana Nut

$5.50Out of stock

House Made Granola With Dried Banana Chips

Pear Almond Tart

$6.00

Raspberry Lemon Tart

$6.00

Strawberry Lemon Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Snacks

Banana

$1.00

Choco Milk

$2.25

Granola - Coconut

$5.50

Granola - Original

$5.50

Granola - Banana Nut

$5.50Out of stock

House Made Granola With Dried Banana Chips

Apple Juice

$2.25

OJ - 24oz

$4.25

OJ - 16oz

$3.75

Water Bottle

$2.75

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Our House Made Regular Cinnamon Roll. Choose Maple Syrup, Chai Or Regular Frosting

Honey Roll - (No Cinnamon)

$4.00

Carmelly Brown Sugar And Butter Rolled Into The Same Dough We Use For Our Cinnamon Rolls. Its Rolly, Just No Cinnamonny!

Bacon Maple Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Our House Made Cinnamon Roll With Maple Bacon Inside. Choose A Side Of Maple Syrup, Regular Or Chai Frosting

Apple Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Our House Made Cinnamon Roll With Granny Smith Apple Inside. Choose Your Frosting

Banana Walnut Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Our House Made Cinnamon Roll With Banana And Walnuts Inside. Choose Your Frosting

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
The Liquid Leaf is a Tea and Coffee Cafe, also offering Bagel Sandwiches, Grilled Cheese, delicious pastries and treats. Over 50 Loose Leaf Tea blends available by the up or packaged to take home.

39028 Winchester Rd #109, Murrieta, CA 92563

Directions

Main pic

