The Listening Room Nashville, TN

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

618 Fourth Ave South

Nashville, TN 37210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Sweet + Spicy Pickles

$9.00

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$9.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00+

BBQ Sundae

$12.00

Sausage and Cheese

$12.00

Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam Crostini

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Fries seasoned to perfection with CB's Dry Rub and served with ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$12.00

Fresh chopped lettuce, feta cheese, sweet cranberries, tomatoes and bacon. Served with choice of dressing.

SALAD Turkey Apple

$16.00

TLR Salad

$10.00

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Yazoo Chili Cup

$5.00

Yahoo Chili Bowl

$9.00

Handhelds & Baskets

Emmy's Chicken Tender Basket

Emmy's Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Hand battered chicken breast tenders, deep fried and served with choice of ranch or honey mustard.

Turkey Apple Crisp

Turkey Apple Crisp

$17.00

House smoked turkey breast and bacon, crisp granny smith apples, Swiss cheese and our cranberry aioli on toasted wheatberry bread. This signature sandwich has been featured in Country Weekly Magazine!

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$11.00+

Perfectly seasoned burger patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet+spicy pickles, American cheese and mayo served on a potato bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00+

Our smash-burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet+spicy pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo and CB's BBQ sauce on a potato bun.

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Bologna with smoked gouda cheese, creole mustard, lettuce, tomato and bacon served on Texas toast bread.

Chicken & waffles

$17.00

Portabella Burger

$15.00

Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$15.00+

Choice of smoked pulled pork or thinly sliced turkey served with creamy Cole slaw and CB's BBQ sauce on a potato bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Brussels

$4.00

Hashbrown Cass

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

2 Slices Bacon

$4.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

2 Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Southern Sweet Corn

$4.00

Entrees + Specials

Lunch BBQ Platter - 1

$16.00

Lunch BBQ Platter - 2

$20.00

Lunch BBQ Platter - 3

$23.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00+

Bourbon Caramel Brownie

$6.00+

Fruit Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

Drink Specials

Hair Of The Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Brandi Temple

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Diskin Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Diskin Shandy Spritzer

$7.00Out of stock

BOGO Pitcher (BACH.)

$15.00Out of stock

BOGO Pitcher REFILL

$15.00Out of stock

Extras

$ American Cheese

$1.00

$ Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

$ Bentons Bacon

$2.00

$ Bacon - Sliced

$2.00

$ Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

$ BBQ

$0.75

$ CB Carolina Gold

$0.75

$ Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Turkey Sausage (2)

$4.00

$1.00

$1.00

$ Bread- Toast

$0.50Out of stock

$ Buffalo

$0.50

$ Burger Patty

$5.00

$ CB BBQ Sauce

$0.75

$ Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

$ CB Sweet BBQ

$0.75

$ Corn Relish

$0.50Out of stock

$ Crackers

$1.00Out of stock

$ Cranberries

$0.25

$ Cranberry Aioli

$0.50

$ Cream Cheese

$0.25Out of stock

$ Egg

$1.50

$ Feta Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

$ Garlic Mayo

Out of stock

$ Garlic Parmesan

$0.50Out of stock

$ 4oz Beer Cheese Sauce

$4.00

$ Gravy

$1.00

$ Honey Mustard

$0.50

$ Horseradish Aioli

$0.50Out of stock

$ Jalapenos

$0.50Out of stock

$ Ketchup

$ Lettuce

$0.30

$ LTOP

$1.20

$ Mayo

$ Mustard

$ Nashville HOT

$0.75

$ Onions

$ Pickles

$0.30

$ Pimento Cheese

$1.00

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Roasted Red Peps

$0.30Out of stock

$ Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.30Out of stock

$ Sauteed Onions

$0.30Out of stock

$ Side Pork BBQ

$4.00

$ Side Smoked Brisket

$5.00Out of stock

$ Side Smoked Chicken

$4.00

$ Side Smoked Turkey

$4.00Out of stock

$ Smoked Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

$Alabama White

$0.75

$ Sour Cream

$0.75Out of stock

$ Swiss Cheese

$1.00

$ Tomato

$0.30

$ Biscuit

$2.00

LUNCH Draft Beer

BA Rose

$7.00

Fat Bottom Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

New Heights Damgooday Ipa

$8.00

Yazoo Gerst

$7.00

Cowboys & Hippies IPA

$7.00

Jackalope Lovebird

$7.00

Fat Bottom Pils

$7.00

Yeehaw Cerveza

$7.00

TLR Lager

$6.00

Diskin Cider

$7.00

Fulkin Scottish Ale

$7.00

W Coffee Stout

$8.00

Hap N Harrys Whiskey Barrel Ale

$9.00

Yazoo Pale Ale

$7.00

LUNCH Bottle/Can Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Moon Pi

$7.00

Two Lane

$6.00

Ranchwater

$7.00

Athletic Cerveza

$6.00

Odouls

$5.00

LUNCH Buckets

Domestic Bucket Beer

$26.00

Corona Bucket Beer

$32.00

Hats

Snap-Back LG

$25.00

Snap Back Blk/wht Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Mossy Oak Neon Logo

$25.00

Wool Flat Bill Hat

$30.00Out of stock

TLR Black/Black Log

$25.00Out of stock

TLR Navy/White

$25.00

TLR Black/mesh Black

$25.00

Hat Camo

$25.00Out of stock

615 Hat White Mesh Logo

$30.00Out of stock

Beanie TLR

$25.00

615 Hat 4 Logo Black

$30.00Out of stock

615 Hat 4 Logo White

$30.00Out of stock

Burgundy Mech

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XL

$40.00

XS

$40.00

XXL

$45.00

Packaged Food

Pickle Jar

$8.00

CB’s Dry Rub 5.4

$8.00

TLR Sauce AL White

$10.00

TLR Sauce Sweet BBQ

$10.00

TLR Sauce Carolina Gold

$10.00

TLR Spicy BBQ

$10.00

Other

Covid Mask

$10.00

Hatch Show 15 Year Limited Posters

$30.00

Hatch Show Posters

$20.00

Open

Neon Xmas Coffee Cup

$10.00Out of stock

TLR Pint Glass

$8.00Out of stock

TLR Coffee Cup

$10.00

RED Plastic Cups

$3.00

BLACK Plastic Cups

$3.00

Logo Patch

$7.00

Old Fashioned Kit

$65.00

Black Plastic Cup

$20.00

Open

Open

$20.00

Open

$20.00

Open

$10.00

Black Mech

S

$40.00

M

$40.00

L

$40.00

XL

$40.00

2XL

$40.00

Xsmall

$40.00

V Necks Blue

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

V Necks Red

S

$28.00

M

$28.00Out of stock

L

$28.00Out of stock

XL

$28.00Out of stock

2XL

$28.00Out of stock

X Small

Kids TLR

XS

$20.00Out of stock

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Blue L

$25.00Out of stock

Blue XL

$25.00Out of stock

Blue XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Mech

XS

$50.00

S

$50.00

M

$50.00

Large

$50.00

XL

$50.00

2XL

$50.00

3XL

$15.00Out of stock

Light Blue Mech

S

$50.00

M

$50.00

L

$40.00

XL

$40.00

2XL

$40.00

Xs Light Blue Mech

$40.00

Open

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

T-Shirts Black

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

T-Shirts Cardinal Red

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Discounted Apparel

Mech Shirts - Factory Defects

$15.00Out of stock

White Logo Hats - Factory Mistake`

$15.00Out of stock

Mask, Love Music

$25.00Out of stock

Mask, Love, Music

$25.00Out of stock

T-Shirts Steel Blue

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00

T-Shirts White

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Drive The Music Shirts

Small

$30.00+

Ticketing

6pm Ticket $7

$7.00

8:30pm Ticket $7

$7.00

6pm Ticket $12

$12.00

8:30pm Ticket $12

$12.00

8:30pm Ticket $14

$14.00

6pm Ticket $22

$22.00

8pm Ticket $17

$17.00

6pm $17

$17.00

8:30 $22

$22.00

4 Pm $12

$12.00

830pm Ticket $17

$17.00

8:30 $27

$27.00

6 Pm $10

$10.00

8:30 Ticket $10

$10.00

Valet

Valet Parking

$10.00

Valet Overnight Charge

$25.00

Event Valet

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nashville's premiere location for original music and great dinner. Come enjoy the stories behind the songs of the hits you hear on radio while enjoying dinner from our incredible chef.

Website

Location

618 Fourth Ave South, Nashville, TN 37210

Directions

Gallery
The Listening Room image
Main pic

