Little Beet Table

5471 Wisconsin Avenue

F

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Beer and Cider

DC Brau (Pilsner)

$8.00Out of stock

Devil's Backbone (Vienna Lager)

$8.00

Lot #3 IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Oskar Blues (Little Yella)

$8.00

Stone IPA

$8.00Out of stock

LBT Cocktails

Beet Goes On

$15.00

Blood + Sand

$15.00

Cucumber Mule

$15.00

LBT Margarita (Blood Orange)

$15.00

The Seelbach

$15.00

The Smokey Pear

$15.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Sandman Ruby Port

$14.00

Taylor 20 YR Tawny Port

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hahn 2019

$11.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Stonestreet 2016

$70.00

Rich, bold Cabernet with strong tannins.

Cabernet Sauvignon, ​Ancient Peaks 2017

$60.00+

Bold but well-balanced California Cabernet.

Grand Vin de Bordeaux, Le Seuil de Mazeyres 2014

$78.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Apaltagua 2018

$35.00+

Fruity, smokey, and elegant Pinot Noir from Chile.

Super Tuscan​, Agricola Querciabella Mongrana 2016

$65.00+

Zinfandel, Ridge East Bench 2017

$75.00

Big and bold selection from a legendary producer.

Malbec, Alamos Seleccion 2019

$13.00+

Chardonnay, 'Sans Oak' Red Tail 2018

$12.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay, Brewer Clifton 2017

$60.00

Chardonnay, Croix d'Or 2018

$56.00+

Chardonnay, ​Argyle 2017

$66.00

Cotes des Roses 2020

$12.00+

Vibrant and bright, beautiful fruit character.

Fiano, Masseria Li Veli 2018

$40.00

Light and refreshing Italian White Wine. Light citrus with mineral tones.

Muscadet, ​Domaine Baluettes 2018

$8.00+

Medium bodied, French dry white wine. Melon flavors with mineral tones.

Muscato D'asti Col Dei Venti 2018

$10.00+

Riesling, "Good Karma" 2018

$45.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Quivira Vinyards 2018

$11.00+Out of stock

Simonet Blanc De Blancs 2015

$12.00+

Brunch Cocktails

Blood Orange Mimosa -CARAFE

$45.00

Blood Orange Mimosa -GLS

$12.00

Bloody Mary -CARAFE

$50.00

Bloody Mary -GLS

$15.00

Classic Mimosa

$10.00

White Peach Bellini - CARAFE

$45.00

White Peach Bellini - GLS

$12.00

The Classics

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Coffee And Tea

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda(s)

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Bottled Water

$6.00

Refreshers

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Blood Orange & Beet Soda

$8.00

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Earl Grey Spritz

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Refill

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Spicy Pineapple

$8.00

White Peach Spritz

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Serving wellness inspired cuisine, wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Open for dining (strict Covid-19 precautions are enforced) and carryout through the Toast TakeOut app. All of our products are available through the Toast Takeout app. Delivery available through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

The Little Beet Table image
The Little Beet Table image
The Little Beet Table image
The Little Beet Table image

