The Little Brick Oven

review star

No reviews yet

627 Winter Street

Lucedale, MS 39452

Order Again

Popular Items

12in Pepperoni
12in Kitchen Sink
7in Pepperoni

Antipasto

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served with marinara

Meatballs

$5.99Out of stock

Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Bread

$8.99

Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.99

Dozen Wings

$14.99

Dolci

Blueberry Streusel

$8.99

Blueberry filling topped with streusel crumbles and cream cheese drizzle

Chocolate Chip Pie

$8.99

Cream cheese sauce, mini chocolate chips, topped with streusel crumbles

Cannoli

$3.50

Crispy Italian pastry filled with sweet cream

Cinna- Bread

$7.99

Dessert

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.89

Coke Zero

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Dr Pepper

$1.89

Fanta

$1.89

Glass Rootbeer

$2.00

Sprite

$1.89

Tea

$2.00

Water

$1.89

Glass Coke

$2.00

Powerade

$1.89

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Catalina

$0.50

Sub Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$6.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.99

Pizza Sub

$6.99

Chicken Bianca Sub

$6.99

Sub Sandwich Combo

$10.99

7" Pizza

7in Backyard BBQ

$10.99

Pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeños, Alabama white BBQ sauce drizzle

7in Cheese

$8.99

Tomato sauce with classic cheese blend

7in Cheeseburger

$10.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger sauce, ground beef, cheddar, onions & pickles.

7in Chicken Bianca

$10.99

Garlic alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella

7in Farmers Market

$9.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and veggies

7in Hawaiian

$9.99

Tomato sauce, pineapple, sliced ham, bacon

7in Luau

$10.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, bacon, jalapeños, and pineapples. Finished with BBQ sauce drizzle

7in Pepperoni

$8.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperonis

7in Pickle

$9.99

Garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pickles, oregano

7in Spinach Dip

$12.99

7in Wild Buffalo

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, red onion and ranch drizzle

12" Pizza

12 in Backyard BBQ

$15.99

Pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeños, Alabama white BBQ sauce drizzle

12in BYO

$16.99

12in Cheese

$11.99

Tomato sauce with classic cheese blend

12in Cheeseburger

$15.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger sauce, ground beef, cheddar, onions & pickles.

12in Chicken Bianca

$15.99

Garlic alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella

12in Farmers Market

$13.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and veggies

12in Hawaiian

$13.99

Tomato sauce, pineapple, sliced ham, bacon

12in Kitchen Sink

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, red onions, green bell pepper, banana peppers, roasted mushrooms, olives, cherry tomatoes

12in Luau

$15.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, bacon, jalapeños, and pineapples. Finished with BBQ sauce drizzle

12in Main Street

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, smoked ham, bacon

12in Pepperoni

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperonis

12in Pickle

$12.99

Garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pickles, oregano

12in Spinach Dip

$16.99

12in Wild Buffalo

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, red onion and ranch drizzle

16" Pizza

16in Backyard BBQ

$18.99

16in BYO

$19.99

16in Cheese

$14.99

16in Cheeseburger

$18.99

16in Chicken Bianca

$18.99

16in Farmers Market

$16.99

16in Hawaiin

$16.99

16in Kitchen Sink

$19.99

16in Luau

$18.99

16in Main Street

$19.99

16in Pepperoni

$15.99

16in Pickle

$15.99

16in Spinach Dip Pizza

$19.99

16in Wild Buffalo

$18.99

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$9.99

Crustless Pizza Bowl

Crustless Pizza Bowl

$12.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

627 Winter Street, Lucedale, MS 39452

Directions

Main pic

