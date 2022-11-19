Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Little Grille ~ Bradford

review star

No reviews yet

48 Main Street

Bradford, VT 05033

Popular Items

The Classic Burger
The Sticky Vermonter
Burrito

Appetizers

Brazilian Skins

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Tostada

$13.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served bone-in or boneless tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

Chipotle Shrimp Tostada

Chipotle Shrimp Tostada

$14.00

A crispy flour tortilla along with Monterey Jack cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream and Pico de Galo, topped with a choice of Street Corn Salsa, Buffalo Chicken or Chipotle Shrimp

Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$4.00

Hand cut and fried Tortilla Chips served with our House made Salsa

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Dill Pickle slices, hand battered and deep fried

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

Our own recipe made fresh daily, served with warm Corn Chips

Jalapeno Bacon Bombs

$13.00
LIttle Grille Nachos

LIttle Grille Nachos

$14.00

Chips topped with Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Galo, Fresh Guacamole and your choice of Steak or Chicken.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.

Queso Dip

$10.00

Street Corn Tostada

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Served bone-in or boneless tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

$17.00

Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE

The Sticky Vermonter

The Sticky Vermonter

$17.00

Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!

The Dirty Burger

The Dirty Burger

$17.00

This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.

BLT Burger

$17.00

Our fresh grilled burger topped with Bacon, our homemade Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Garlic Mayo.

Spicy Bleu Burger

$16.00

The unexpected combination of our homemade Onion Pepper Marmalade and a Bleu Cheese Spread gives this burger a unique flavor.

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Lettuce, Tomato, and our homemade Bleu Cheese.

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Tequila Lime Dressing and fresh Guacamole.

Aloha Burger

$16.00

Queso Burger

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Mexican Corner

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.00

Chicken, Cheese and Pico rolled in a Flour Tortilla and fried then smothered with Salsa Verde, cheese and baked. Topped with Pico, fresh guacamole and Chipotle Sour Cream

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and warm tortillas for rolling. Choose from Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie.

2 Combo Fajita

2 Combo Fajita

$21.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.

3 Combo Fajita

3 Combo Fajita

$25.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.

Burrito

Burrito

$17.00

Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

Two Chicken Enchiladas smothered in Spicy Red Enchilada Sauce or Mild Tomatillo Sauce and cheese. Topped with Pico de Galo and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.00

Two Tacos filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies. Served with Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Rice and Beans.

Dankadilla

$17.00

Dinner Entreés

Moqueca

Moqueca

$20.00

The most popular Fish Stew in Brazil. Prepared with Haddock, Peppers and Onions simmered in Coconut Milk with a hint of Hot Peppers. Served over Jasmine rice.

Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff

Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff

$18.00

Sautéed tender chunks of Chicken combined with Bacon and fresh Corn in a Garlic Cream Sauce served over rice and topped with Potato Sticks.

Steak Tips and Scallops

Steak Tips and Scallops

$30.00

Our Steak Tips paired up with Broiled or Fried Scallops and served with two sides.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$23.00

1LB of fresh cut Steak marinated in our house marinade and served with choice of two sides.

Broiled Scallops

Broiled Scallops

$30.00

Sea Scallops broiled to perfection or lightly battered and fried and served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$31.00

Haddock, Shrimp, and Sea Scallops lightly breaded and fried. Served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Our Crisp golden fresh Haddock is hand battered, fried and served with French Fries and Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$17.00

A heaping pile of hand battered and fried, or perfectly grilled Native Shrimp served with French Fries and homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$30.00

Sea Scallops broiled to perfection or lightly battered and fried and served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Cowboy Steak

$32.00

Aloha Shrimp

$26.00

Pineapple Chicken

$20.00

Curried Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Seafood Moqueca

$31.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.99

Just a good ole fashioned Cheeseburger with or without Vegetables. Served with One side.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$6.00

Their choice between One Hard or Soft Taco filled with either Steak, Chicken, or Beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with One Side.

Kid Fingers

$6.00

Hand battered and lightly fried Chicken Strips served with One side

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with One side.

Kids Steak

$8.00

Juicy Steak grilled to their liking. Served with One side.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

A healthy Grilled Chicken ready for that perfect amount of Kid Sauce. Served with One side.

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

The almighty Kraft Mac N Cheese is always a kid pleaser. Served with One side.

Kids Caesar

Kids Caesar

$5.00

The same great tasting Caesar only in Kids size.

Salads and Sides

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Topped with grilled Chicken, fresh Apples, crumbled Bleu Cheese, and sweet Candied Walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Can add Chicken, Mushroom, Steak, or Shrimp.

South Western Salad

South Western Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken or Steak, fresh Guacamole, Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, and corn and Salsa. Served with our Tequila-Lime Dressing

Lg Guac

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50

Hand cut and Lightly battered and fried Onion Rings.

Side Sweet Fries
$3.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Our original French Fries.....All By Themselves.

Side Mashed

$2.50

Side Rice Beans

$2.50

Side Slaw

$2.00

SIDE VEG

$2.50

Large Salad

$8.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

small Guacamole

$2.00

salsa 12 oz

$8.00

salsa 8oz

$6.00

Sunshine Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Chili

$10.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Turtle Pecan

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Crunch Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Boston Creme Bomb

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$6.00

Choco Mousse

$6.00

Chocolate Torte W/ Raspberry Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie W/ Chocolate Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Soda

Chocolate Milk
$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Cranberry

Cranberry

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
LG Milk

LG Milk

$3.00
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Shirley Temple
$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Soda Water

Soda Water

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Tonic

Tonic

$2.75

Water

Classics

"Sticky New Yorker" Manhatten

$12.00

Bloody Marie

$13.00

Blueberry Pancake

$10.00

Brazilian Mule

$10.00

Caipirinah

$10.00

Gin & Juice

$10.00

Pama-"Granite State" Cosmo

$10.00

PB Cup Martini

$10.00

Peach Bourbon "Arnie Palmie"

$10.00

Pepperinchi

$11.00

Pink Sapphire G&T

$11.00

Spicy Grapefruit Paloma

$10.00

Mocktails

Aqua Fresca (virgin)

$6.00

Pina Colada (virgin)

$6.00

Berry Smoothie (virgin)

$7.00

Bloody Mary (virgin)

$6.00

Margarita (virgin)

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

48 Main Street, Bradford, VT 05033

