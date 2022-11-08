Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Little Pie - Culver City

65 Reviews

$$

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90230

Popular Items

Key Lime
Banana Cream
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!

Tasty Little Pies

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$5.95

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla bean custard, ripe bananas, whip cream & toasted almonds in a buttery crust

Georgia Peach

Georgia Peach

$5.95Out of stock

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Sweet southern peaches topped with our crumble topping then baked in a buttery crust

Key Lime

Key Lime

$5.95

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard topped with fresh whipped cream and lime zest in a gram cracker crust

Orchard Apple

Orchard Apple

$5.95Out of stock

Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Washington apples baked in our all-butter crust topped with brown sugar crumble

Chocolate Sprinkle

Chocolate Sprinkle

$5.95Out of stock

Rich chocolate custard in our buttery-crust topped with fresh whipped cream & shaved dark Belgian chocolate

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Luscious slow-cooked pumpkin and winter spices baked in a buttery crust.

4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!

4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!

$21.95

Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.

Website

Location

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230

Directions

