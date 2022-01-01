  • Home
Italian

Ciao Verde - Vegan Italian in the heart of Hancock Park - 232 N Larchmont Blvd We are located inside Louise's Trattoria

14 Reviews

$$

232 N Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.

232 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

