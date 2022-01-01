The Livery - Benton Harbor, MI

- Home
482 Reviews
$$
190 5th St.
Benton Harbor, MI 49022
16" BYO Pizza + Growler Deal
Beer
McGilligans (To Go)
American IPA - 7% ABV
Silver Queen (To Go)
Helles Lager - 5.3% ABV
Harbor Shores (To Go)
Amber Ale - 5.6% ABV
17th Anniversary (To Go)
White Grape Brut IPA - 7.2% ABV
Tester 011 (To Go)
NEIPA - 6.2% ABV
Lotus (To Go)
Pale Ale - 5.7% ABV
Grand Crew (To Go)
Michigan Pale Ale - 6% ABV
Palace Porter (To Go)
Robust Porter - 6% ABV
Heady:Vista (To Go)
Harvest Ale - 5.4% ABV
Oktoberfest (To Go)
Marzen Lager - 6% ABV
Putin Huylo (To Go)
Dry Hopped Golden Ale - 8% ABV
2020 BBA Trippel Weizenbock (To Go)
Triple Wheat Bock - 17.4% ABV
BBA Love Pump (To Go)
Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14% ABV
2021 Mueuze (To Go)
3 year blend of Maillot Jaune (Sour/Oak Aged Biere de Garde) - 9% ABV
Vibe Check (To Go)
Seltzer - 5% ABV
Cider
Bottled Beer
Sodas & Juice
1/6 BBL Kegs
Breadsticks (To Go)
Cheese Bread (To Go)
Pretzel Bites (To Go)
Unloaded Hummus (To Go)
Loaded Hummus (To Go)
Potato Chips (To Go)
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own masterpiece! All BYOP’s come with our spent grain dough, and mozzarella & provolone cheese blend. Then pick your choice of handmade sauce and any number of traditional or inventive toppings. Gluten-free crust available!
16" Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own masterpiece! All BYOP’s come with our spent grain dough, and mozzarella & provolone cheese blend. Then pick your choice of handmade sauce and any number of traditional or inventive toppings.
Specialty Pizza
12" Mikey's Bad Trip
White sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, mixed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mixed herbs, truffle salt, & cracked black pepper
12" Thai BBQ Chicken
Thai bbq, shredded mozzarella & provolone, chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, green onion, & peanuts
12" Tout That Sprout
White sauce, garlic honey, shredded mozzarella & provolone, balsamic red onions, chopped bacon, & bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts
12" All Of The Meats
Marinara, 5-cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, all-natural chicken, applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, bacon.
12" Capn Bones
White sauce, 5-cheese blend, bacon, tomatoes, finished with arugula, truffle salt, and cracked back pepper.
12" Supreme
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, bell peppers, caramelized onions, sausage & black olives.
16" Mikey's Bad Trip
White sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, mixed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mixed herbs, truffle salt, & cracked black pepper
16" Thai BBQ Chicken
Thai bbq, shredded mozzarella & provolone, chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, green onion, & peanuts
16" Tout That Sprout
White sauce, garlic honey, shredded mozzarella & provolone, balsamic red onions, chopped bacon, & bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts
16" All Of The Meats
Marinara, 5-cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, all-natural chicken, applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, bacon.
16" Capn Bones
White sauce, 5-cheese blend, bacon, tomatoes, finished with arugula, truffle salt, and cracked back pepper.
16" Supreme
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, bell peppers, caramelized onions, sausage & black olives
Sandwiches (To Go)
Turkey Bacon Avocado (To Go)
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, shredded mozzarella & provolone, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onion, green goddess, & arugula on toasted naan
The Hero (To Go)
Genoa salami, mortadella, pepperoni, giardiniera, provolone, shredduce, with vinegar & oil on toasted hoagie roll
What's Your Beef? (To Go)
Roast beef, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mustard vinaigrette, white cheddar, arugula, on toasted hoagie roll
U.S.S. Meatball (To Go)
House-made pork meatballs, caramelized onions, red sauce, basil pesto, provolone on a toasted hoagie roll
Veg Head (To Go)
Sliced cucumber ,avocado, hummus, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, & nutritional yeast on toasted 6" Rustic French Baguette
Salads (To Go)
Bob Cobb Salad (To Go)
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, chicken, chives & cracked black pepper
Not So Classic Caesar Salad (To Go)
Chopped romaine, house-made croutons, fresh grated parmesan & anchovy-less caesar dressing
House Salad (To Go)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta, & seasoned roasted chickpeas
Apparel
**NEW** Left Chest T-shirts
50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.
Love is Love is Love Tees
Just like love, these shirts come in ALL colors and sizes! Choose your size and let us know in the notes your preferred color and we'll match it as closely as possible. All shirts are printed with the Livery and OutCenter rainbow design and $10 from each will be donated to The OutCenter of SWMI!
Midnight Navy Hoodie
Independent Trading Co. Special Blend Raglan Hooded Sweatshirt with double sided print.
Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan
JERZEES - Premium Blend Ringspun Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan Baseball T-Shirt with Livery Logo on Front
16th Anniversary Tee
Limited Edition 16th Anniversary Jerzees Triblend Tee. Get one while they last!
Black Nuke The Fridge Tee
A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.
Red Nuke The Fridge Tee
A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.
Grey Nuke The Fridge Tee
A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.
Tan Nuke The Fridge Tee
A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.
Livery Logo Tie Dye Tees
Each Livery Logo Tie Dye is 100% cotton and hand-made to be one-of-a-kind by our friend Amy Gardner at A Honu Tie Dye Company! Custom orders accepted!
Short Sleeve Silver Queen Tee
Silver Queen Helles Lager short sleeve tee...a tribute to our favorite hand-forged lager and the famous Eastman Springs right here in Benton Harbor, MI.
Black Livery Logo Tee
50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.
Sunset Organic Cotton Ombre Logo Tee
Half organic cotton and half-recycled cotton fitted unisex tee with a modern sunset ombre spin on our classic Livery logo.
Solid Grey Livery Logo Tee
50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.
Light Grey Livery Logo Tee
50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.
Denim Livery Logo Tee
50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.
Ocean Livery Logo Tee
50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.
Dickies Brand Button-Up Work Shirt
Dress like a brewer in these classic Dickies Brand Button Up Work Shirts! Large logo on back with small logo above front breast pocket.
Long Sleeve Silver Queen Tee
Silver Queen Helles Lager long sleeve tee...a tribute to our favorite hand-forged lager and the famous Eastman Springs right here in Benton Harbor, MI.
Chocolate Classic Logo Long Sleeve
Long sleeve t-shirt with classic Livery print across front chest and subtle Livery Man logo on back collar- choose from 3 great colors!
Bright Blue/Green Michigan Logo Long Sleeve
Long sleeve t-shirt with modern Livery Michigan print across front chest and subtle Livery Man logo on back collar- choose from 3 great colors!
Kelly Green Classic Logo Long Sleeve
Long sleeve t-shirt with classic Livery print across front chest and subtle Livery Man logo on back collar- choose from 3 great colors!
Grey Crewneck
Alternative Brand super crewneck sweatshirt with logo on front.
Sunset Ombre Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie
This lightweight front-zipping hoodie is perfect to throw on over a tee for summer sunsets in the beer garden or as an extra layer to wear anywhere! Large ombre logo on back and small logo on front chest.
Sunrise Ombre Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie
This lightweight front-zipping hoodie is perfect to throw on over a tee for summer sunsets in the beer garden or as an extra layer to wear anywhere! Large ombre logo on back and small logo on front chest.
Black Pullover Hoodie
Classic black pullover hoodie with large Livery Man logo on the back and "The Livery, Benton Harbor Michigan" print across the front chest.
**SALE** Livery MI Logo Tee (Sand)
*SALE* Lightweight Bella + Canvas Tees in 3 beachy colors with front Livery Michigan Logo and back "Hand-forged Since 2005" print.
**SALE** Livery MI Logo Tee (Classic)
*SALE* Lightweight Bella + Canvas Tees in 3 beachy colors with front Livery Michigan Logo and back "Hand-forged Since 2005" print.
**SALE** Hot Pink Women's Neon Tee
*SALE* Hey ladies! Turn heads with these bright, fitted, wrap-around print, neon tees!
**SALE** Electric Blue Women's Neon Tee
*SALE* Hey ladies! Turn heads with these bright, fitted, wrap-around print, neon tees!
Glassware
Misc.
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Mini Cups
Triple Dark Chocolate Gelato
Rich chocolate gelato with gooey artisan chocolate sauce and crunchy chocolate shavings.
Peanut Butter Cup Gelato
Freshly milled roasted peanut butter, many chocolate peanut butter cups, and chocolate shavings make this flavor irresistible. A culinary twist on an American favorite, “Chocolate and Peanut Butter”.
Toasted Coconut Almond Fudge
Pure cream of the coconut blended with toasted coconut, roasted almonds, fudge chunks, and artisan chocolate fudge swirl.
Banana Carmel Praline Gelato
Ripe banana gelato blended with artisan caramel (milk and sugar - no corn syrup) and roasted pecans.
Creme de Menthe Chip Gelato
Green crème de menthe liqueur blended with fresh dairy with semi-sweet chocolate pieces folded throughout.
White Chocolate Raspberry
Sweet butter cream white chocolate chunks from France are layered with farm fresh red raspberries keeps the French chocolate in line and does not let its sweetness influence your taste. Creamy, chunky, tart and crunchy all in one bite!
Mango Sorbetto
Tree ripened mangos from India blended with Central American mangos. Together they are sweet, tangy and mouth watering. No dairy or flavorings just a bunch of mangos with more mangos folded throughout.
Raspberry Sorbetto
Hundreds of farm fresh red raspberries are blended with our simple syrup. No dairy or flavorings, just a bunch of raspberries with more raspberries folded throughout. Makes great smoothie/blender drinks.
Sundaes
Hot Fudge Sundae Cup
Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Artisan Chocolate Fudge Swirl, and Chocolate Shavings on Top!
Salted Caramel Sundae Cup
Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Artisan Caramel, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Fresh Baked Sugar Cookie!
Banana Split Sundae Cup
Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Natural Strawberry Swirl, and Whole Strawberry on Top!
Strawberry Sundae Cup
Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Natural Strawberry Swirl, Whole Strawberry on Top!
Malts & Milkshakes
Vanilla Malt Ice Cream Milkshake
Pure Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Malted Barley Powder, Wholesome Dairy.
Chocolate Malt Ice Cream Milkshake
Pure Dutch Cocoa, Malted Barley Powder, Wholesome Dairy.
Salted Caramel Ice Cream Milkshake
Artisan Caramel, Wholesome Dairy, Himalayan Pink Salt.
Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Milshake
House-made Dutch Fudge Cookies, Wholesome Dairy, Blended Chocolate Cookies.
Slushies
Lifetime Mug Club Membership - Please print or screenshot your receipt to show your bartender when business resumes.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!
190 5th St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022