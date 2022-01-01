Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

The Livery - Benton Harbor, MI

482 Reviews

$$

190 5th St.

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own Pizza
Pretzel Bites
12" Build Your Own Pizza

16" BYO Pizza + Growler Deal

One 16" Build Your Own Pizza + a growler of any regular rotation draft beer delivered right to your vehicle! Perfect for 3-4 people.
16" BYO Pizza + Growler Deal

16" BYO Pizza + Growler Deal

$29.99

One 16" Build Your Own Pizza + a growler of any regular rotation draft beer delivered right to your vehicle!

Beer

McGilligans (To Go)

McGilligans (To Go)

$8.50+

American IPA - 7% ABV

Silver Queen (To Go)

Silver Queen (To Go)

$8.50+

Helles Lager - 5.3% ABV

Harbor Shores (To Go)

Harbor Shores (To Go)

$8.50+

Amber Ale - 5.6% ABV

17th Anniversary (To Go)

17th Anniversary (To Go)

$8.50+

White Grape Brut IPA - 7.2% ABV

Tester 011 (To Go)

Tester 011 (To Go)

$8.50+

NEIPA - 6.2% ABV

Lotus (To Go)

Lotus (To Go)

$8.50+

Pale Ale - 5.7% ABV

Grand Crew (To Go)

Grand Crew (To Go)

$8.50+

Michigan Pale Ale - 6% ABV

Palace Porter (To Go)

Palace Porter (To Go)

$8.50+

Robust Porter - 6% ABV

Heady:Vista (To Go)

Heady:Vista (To Go)

$8.50+

Harvest Ale - 5.4% ABV

Oktoberfest (To Go)

Oktoberfest (To Go)

$8.50+

Marzen Lager - 6% ABV

Putin Huylo (To Go)

Putin Huylo (To Go)

$12.50+

Dry Hopped Golden Ale - 8% ABV

2020 BBA Trippel Weizenbock (To Go)

2020 BBA Trippel Weizenbock (To Go)

$20.00+

Triple Wheat Bock - 17.4% ABV

BBA Love Pump (To Go)

BBA Love Pump (To Go)

$17.00+

Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 14% ABV

2021 Mueuze (To Go)

2021 Mueuze (To Go)

$20.00+

3 year blend of Maillot Jaune (Sour/Oak Aged Biere de Garde) - 9% ABV

Vibe Check (To Go)

Vibe Check (To Go)

$8.50+

Seltzer - 5% ABV

Cider

Boots with the Fur (To Go)

Boots with the Fur (To Go)

$10.50+

Semi-dry hand-forged cider made with apple juice from Jollay Orchards in Coloma, MI - 7% ABV

Bottled Beer

BBA Vanilla & Black Walnut Trippel Weizenbock

BBA Vanilla & Black Walnut Trippel Weizenbock

$19.00
2021 Mueze

2021 Mueze

$18.00

3-year blend of our Sour Oak Aged Biere de Garde

Bottle Tote

Bottle Tote

$6.00

Holds six of your favorite bottled Livery beers.

Sodas & Juice

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Jones Root Beer

Jones Root Beer

$3.00

12oz Bottle

Jones Berry Lemonade

Jones Berry Lemonade

$3.00

12oz Bottle

Jones Orange Cream

Jones Orange Cream

$3.00

12oz Bottle

Barritt's Ginger Beer

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00

12oz Bottle

1/6 BBL Kegs

McGilligans IPA, Includes $30.00 Deposit

$110.00

Lotus Pale Ale, Includes $30 Deposit

$110.00

Breadsticks (To Go)

A 12" hand tossed spent grain dough topped with olive oil and mixed herbs cut into 12 pieces for your dipping pleasure.
Breadsticks (To Go)

Breadsticks (To Go)

$10.00

A 12" hand tossed spent grain dough topped with olive oil and mixed herbs cut into 12 pieces for your dipping pleasure.

Cheese Bread (To Go)

A 12" hand tossed spent grain dough topped with olive oil, mixed herbs, mozzarella & provolone blend, and fresh parmesan cut into 12 pieces for your dipping pleasure.
Cheese Bread (To Go)

Cheese Bread (To Go)

$14.00

A 12" hand tossed spent grain dough topped with olive oil, mixed herbs, mozzarella & provolone blend, and fresh parmesan cut into 12 pieces for your dipping pleasure.

Pretzel Bites (To Go)

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Housemade spent grain pretzel bites. Choose from beer cheese, beer mustard, or or all-natural peanut butter and jam for dipping!

Unloaded Hummus (To Go)

Unloaded Hummus (To Go)

Unloaded Hummus (To Go)

$9.00

Housemade chickpea hummus with warm seasoned pita.

Loaded Hummus (To Go)

Housemade hummus topped with olive oil, paprika, and a sprinkle of chopped red onion, tomato, & Kalamata olives. Served with organic tri-colored carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and warm seasoned pita.
Loaded Hummus (To Go)

Loaded Hummus (To Go)

$12.00

Housemade hummus topped with olive oil, paprika, and a sprinkle of chopped red onion, tomato, & Kalamata olives. Served with organic tri-colored carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and warm seasoned pita.

Potato Chips (To Go)

Regular Chips (To Go)

Regular Chips (To Go)

$1.75

Great Lake's Michigan-Made Regular Potato Chips. 1.375oz snack size bag.

BBQ Chips (To Go)

BBQ Chips (To Go)

$1.75

Great Lake's Michigan-Made BBQ Potato Chips. 1.375oz snack size bag.

Jalapeño Chips (To Go)

Jalapeño Chips (To Go)

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Potato Chips. 1.375oz snack size bag.

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.50

Create your own masterpiece! All BYOP’s come with our spent grain dough, and mozzarella & provolone cheese blend. Then pick your choice of handmade sauce and any number of traditional or inventive toppings. Gluten-free crust available!

16" Build Your Own Pizza

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$17.50

Create your own masterpiece! All BYOP’s come with our spent grain dough, and mozzarella & provolone cheese blend. Then pick your choice of handmade sauce and any number of traditional or inventive toppings.

Specialty Pizza

12" Mikey's Bad Trip

12" Mikey's Bad Trip

$19.00

White sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, mixed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mixed herbs, truffle salt, & cracked black pepper

12" Thai BBQ Chicken

12" Thai BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Thai bbq, shredded mozzarella & provolone, chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, green onion, & peanuts

12" Tout That Sprout

12" Tout That Sprout

$20.00

White sauce, garlic honey, shredded mozzarella & provolone, balsamic red onions, chopped bacon, & bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts

12" All Of The Meats

12" All Of The Meats

$21.00

Marinara, 5-cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, all-natural chicken, applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, bacon.

12" Capn Bones

12" Capn Bones

$19.00

White sauce, 5-cheese blend, bacon, tomatoes, finished with arugula, truffle salt, and cracked back pepper.

12" Supreme

$20.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, bell peppers, caramelized onions, sausage & black olives.

16" Mikey's Bad Trip

16" Mikey's Bad Trip

$28.00

White sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, mixed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mixed herbs, truffle salt, & cracked black pepper

16" Thai BBQ Chicken

16" Thai BBQ Chicken

$29.00

Thai bbq, shredded mozzarella & provolone, chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, green onion, & peanuts

16" Tout That Sprout

16" Tout That Sprout

$29.00

White sauce, garlic honey, shredded mozzarella & provolone, balsamic red onions, chopped bacon, & bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts

16" All Of The Meats

16" All Of The Meats

$30.00

Marinara, 5-cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, all-natural chicken, applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, bacon.

16" Capn Bones

16" Capn Bones

$28.00

White sauce, 5-cheese blend, bacon, tomatoes, finished with arugula, truffle salt, and cracked back pepper.

16" Supreme

$29.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone, bell peppers, caramelized onions, sausage & black olives

Sandwiches (To Go)

Turkey Bacon Avocado (To Go)

Turkey Bacon Avocado (To Go)

$13.50

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, shredded mozzarella & provolone, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onion, green goddess, & arugula on toasted naan

The Hero (To Go)

The Hero (To Go)

$14.00

Genoa salami, mortadella, pepperoni, giardiniera, provolone, shredduce, with vinegar & oil on toasted hoagie roll

What's Your Beef? (To Go)

What's Your Beef? (To Go)

$14.00

Roast beef, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mustard vinaigrette, white cheddar, arugula, on toasted hoagie roll

U.S.S. Meatball (To Go)

U.S.S. Meatball (To Go)

$15.00

House-made pork meatballs, caramelized onions, red sauce, basil pesto, provolone on a toasted hoagie roll

Veg Head (To Go)

Veg Head (To Go)

$12.00

Sliced cucumber ,avocado, hummus, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, & nutritional yeast on toasted 6" Rustic French Baguette

Salads (To Go)

Bob Cobb Salad (To Go)

Bob Cobb Salad (To Go)

$13.50

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, chicken, chives & cracked black pepper

Not So Classic Caesar Salad (To Go)

Not So Classic Caesar Salad (To Go)

$10.50

Chopped romaine, house-made croutons, fresh grated parmesan & anchovy-less caesar dressing

House Salad (To Go)

House Salad (To Go)

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta, & seasoned roasted chickpeas

Mac-N-Cheese (To Go)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi noodles mixed with your choice of housemade sauce and broiled til it bubbles! Click to customize by adding any toppings from our list!

Apparel

**NEW** Left Chest T-shirts

**NEW** Left Chest T-shirts

$20.00+

50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.

Love is Love is Love Tees

Love is Love is Love Tees

$30.00+

Just like love, these shirts come in ALL colors and sizes! Choose your size and let us know in the notes your preferred color and we'll match it as closely as possible. All shirts are printed with the Livery and OutCenter rainbow design and $10 from each will be donated to The OutCenter of SWMI!

Midnight Navy Hoodie

Midnight Navy Hoodie

$55.00+

Independent Trading Co. Special Blend Raglan Hooded Sweatshirt with double sided print.

Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan

Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan

$25.00+

JERZEES - Premium Blend Ringspun Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan Baseball T-Shirt with Livery Logo on Front

16th Anniversary Tee

16th Anniversary Tee

$25.00+

Limited Edition 16th Anniversary Jerzees Triblend Tee. Get one while they last!

Black Nuke The Fridge Tee

Black Nuke The Fridge Tee

$25.00+

A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.

Red Nuke The Fridge Tee

Red Nuke The Fridge Tee

$25.00+

A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.

Grey Nuke The Fridge Tee

Grey Nuke The Fridge Tee

$25.00+

A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.

Tan Nuke The Fridge Tee

Tan Nuke The Fridge Tee

$20.00+

A tribute to our favorite NEIPA and Mr. Jones himself. Front chest printed in movie-script style with special hat and whip Livery Man on back.

Livery Logo Tie Dye Tees

Livery Logo Tie Dye Tees

$45.00+

Each Livery Logo Tie Dye is 100% cotton and hand-made to be one-of-a-kind by our friend Amy Gardner at A Honu Tie Dye Company! Custom orders accepted!

Short Sleeve Silver Queen Tee

Short Sleeve Silver Queen Tee

$20.00+

Silver Queen Helles Lager short sleeve tee...a tribute to our favorite hand-forged lager and the famous Eastman Springs right here in Benton Harbor, MI.

Black Livery Logo Tee

Black Livery Logo Tee

$20.00+

50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.

Sunset Organic Cotton Ombre Logo Tee

Sunset Organic Cotton Ombre Logo Tee

$20.00+

Half organic cotton and half-recycled cotton fitted unisex tee with a modern sunset ombre spin on our classic Livery logo.

Solid Grey Livery Logo Tee

Solid Grey Livery Logo Tee

$20.00+

50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.

Light Grey Livery Logo Tee

Light Grey Livery Logo Tee

$20.00+

50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.

Denim Livery Logo Tee

Denim Livery Logo Tee

$20.00+

50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.

Ocean Livery Logo Tee

Ocean Livery Logo Tee

$20.00+

50/50 blend tee with classic Livery logo.

Dickies Brand Button-Up Work Shirt

Dickies Brand Button-Up Work Shirt

$35.00+

Dress like a brewer in these classic Dickies Brand Button Up Work Shirts! Large logo on back with small logo above front breast pocket.

Long Sleeve Silver Queen Tee

Long Sleeve Silver Queen Tee

$22.00+

Silver Queen Helles Lager long sleeve tee...a tribute to our favorite hand-forged lager and the famous Eastman Springs right here in Benton Harbor, MI.

Chocolate Classic Logo Long Sleeve

Chocolate Classic Logo Long Sleeve

$20.00+

Long sleeve t-shirt with classic Livery print across front chest and subtle Livery Man logo on back collar- choose from 3 great colors!

Bright Blue/Green Michigan Logo Long Sleeve

Bright Blue/Green Michigan Logo Long Sleeve

$20.00+

Long sleeve t-shirt with modern Livery Michigan print across front chest and subtle Livery Man logo on back collar- choose from 3 great colors!

Kelly Green Classic Logo Long Sleeve

Kelly Green Classic Logo Long Sleeve

$20.00+

Long sleeve t-shirt with classic Livery print across front chest and subtle Livery Man logo on back collar- choose from 3 great colors!

Grey Crewneck

Grey Crewneck

$40.00+

Alternative Brand super crewneck sweatshirt with logo on front.

Sunset Ombre Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie

Sunset Ombre Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00+

This lightweight front-zipping hoodie is perfect to throw on over a tee for summer sunsets in the beer garden or as an extra layer to wear anywhere! Large ombre logo on back and small logo on front chest.

Sunrise Ombre Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie

Sunrise Ombre Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00+

This lightweight front-zipping hoodie is perfect to throw on over a tee for summer sunsets in the beer garden or as an extra layer to wear anywhere! Large ombre logo on back and small logo on front chest.

Black Pullover Hoodie

Black Pullover Hoodie

$35.00+

Classic black pullover hoodie with large Livery Man logo on the back and "The Livery, Benton Harbor Michigan" print across the front chest.

**SALE** Livery MI Logo Tee (Sand)

**SALE** Livery MI Logo Tee (Sand)

$15.00+

*SALE* Lightweight Bella + Canvas Tees in 3 beachy colors with front Livery Michigan Logo and back "Hand-forged Since 2005" print.

**SALE** Livery MI Logo Tee (Classic)

**SALE** Livery MI Logo Tee (Classic)

$15.00+

*SALE* Lightweight Bella + Canvas Tees in 3 beachy colors with front Livery Michigan Logo and back "Hand-forged Since 2005" print.

**SALE** Hot Pink Women's Neon Tee

**SALE** Hot Pink Women's Neon Tee

$10.00+

*SALE* Hey ladies! Turn heads with these bright, fitted, wrap-around print, neon tees!

**SALE** Electric Blue Women's Neon Tee

**SALE** Electric Blue Women's Neon Tee

$10.00+

*SALE* Hey ladies! Turn heads with these bright, fitted, wrap-around print, neon tees!

Glassware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

Classic 16oz Livery Logo Pint Glass

Prowler

Prowler

$2.50

16oz reusable Prowler. Holds 1 pint.

Howler

Howler

$3.00

32oz reusable Howler. Holds 2 pints.

Growler

Growler

$6.00

64oz reusable Growler. Holds 4 pints.

25th Anni MI Brewers Guild Pint

25th Anni MI Brewers Guild Pint

$6.00

Classic 16oz Livery Logo Pint Glass

Misc.

Livery Logo Blanket

Livery Logo Blanket

$30.00

Livery Logo Blanket

Michigan Livery Logo Plaid Hat

Michigan Livery Logo Plaid Hat

$24.00

Red buffalo check plaid beanie with embroidered Michigan Livery logo.

Sunrise Livery Logo Decal

Sunrise Livery Logo Decal

$1.50
Sunset Livery Logo Decal

Sunset Livery Logo Decal

$1.50

2022 Hop Passport

$40.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Imported Chocolate Sponge cake from France with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Imported Vanilla Sponge cake from France with Chocolate Ice Cream.

Mini Cups

Triple Dark Chocolate Gelato

Triple Dark Chocolate Gelato

$4.00

Rich chocolate gelato with gooey artisan chocolate sauce and crunchy chocolate shavings.

Peanut Butter Cup Gelato

Peanut Butter Cup Gelato

$4.00

Freshly milled roasted peanut butter, many chocolate peanut butter cups, and chocolate shavings make this flavor irresistible. A culinary twist on an American favorite, “Chocolate and Peanut Butter”.

Toasted Coconut Almond Fudge

Toasted Coconut Almond Fudge

$4.00

Pure cream of the coconut blended with toasted coconut, roasted almonds, fudge chunks, and artisan chocolate fudge swirl.

Banana Carmel Praline Gelato

Banana Carmel Praline Gelato

$4.00

Ripe banana gelato blended with artisan caramel (milk and sugar - no corn syrup) and roasted pecans.

Creme de Menthe Chip Gelato

Creme de Menthe Chip Gelato

$4.00

Green crème de menthe liqueur blended with fresh dairy with semi-sweet chocolate pieces folded throughout.

White Chocolate Raspberry

White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.00

Sweet butter cream white chocolate chunks from France are layered with farm fresh red raspberries keeps the French chocolate in line and does not let its sweetness influence your taste. Creamy, chunky, tart and crunchy all in one bite!

Mango Sorbetto

Mango Sorbetto

$4.00

Tree ripened mangos from India blended with Central American mangos. Together they are sweet, tangy and mouth watering. No dairy or flavorings just a bunch of mangos with more mangos folded throughout.

Raspberry Sorbetto

Raspberry Sorbetto

$4.00

Hundreds of farm fresh red raspberries are blended with our simple syrup. No dairy or flavorings, just a bunch of raspberries with more raspberries folded throughout. Makes great smoothie/blender drinks.

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae Cup

Hot Fudge Sundae Cup

$6.00

Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Artisan Chocolate Fudge Swirl, and Chocolate Shavings on Top!

Salted Caramel Sundae Cup

Salted Caramel Sundae Cup

$6.00

Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Artisan Caramel, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Fresh Baked Sugar Cookie!

Banana Split Sundae Cup

Banana Split Sundae Cup

$6.00

Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Natural Strawberry Swirl, and Whole Strawberry on Top!

Strawberry Sundae Cup

Strawberry Sundae Cup

$6.00

Pure Vanilla Ice Cream, Natural Strawberry Swirl, Whole Strawberry on Top!

Malts & Milkshakes

Vanilla Malt Ice Cream Milkshake

Vanilla Malt Ice Cream Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Pure Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Malted Barley Powder, Wholesome Dairy.

Chocolate Malt Ice Cream Milkshake

Chocolate Malt Ice Cream Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Pure Dutch Cocoa, Malted Barley Powder, Wholesome Dairy.

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Milkshake

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Milkshake

$6.00

Artisan Caramel, Wholesome Dairy, Himalayan Pink Salt.

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Milshake

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Milshake

$6.00

House-made Dutch Fudge Cookies, Wholesome Dairy, Blended Chocolate Cookies.

Slushies

Strawberry Slushie

Strawberry Slushie

$6.00

No dairy or fake flavorings - just sweet, ripe, juicy strawberries and wholesome ingredients.

Watermelon Slushie

Watermelon Slushie

$6.00Out of stock

No dairy or fake flavorings, just sweet and juicy watermelons.

Lifetime Mug Club Membership - Please print or screenshot your receipt to show your bartender when business resumes.

Lifetime Mug Club Membership

Lifetime Mug Club Membership

$85.00

Join The Livery Mug Club for a one-time fee and get a lifetime of special deals, discounts, and camaraderie.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!

Website

Location

190 5th St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Directions

