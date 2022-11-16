The Livery Restaurant and Saloon 316 Wisconsin Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Spacious bar and grill with exposed brick walls, wood accents, upstairs game room, and outdoor patio with firepit.
Location
316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Gallery
