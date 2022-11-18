A map showing the location of The Living Room @ Wiregrass The Living Room @ Wiregrass MallView gallery

The Living Room @ Wiregrass The Living Room @ Wiregrass Mall

review star

No reviews yet

2001 Piazza Ave, #100

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacks

Bread & Butter

$6.00

fresh focaccia bread, roasted garlic honey butter

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

buffalo sauce, celery ribbons, bleu cheese

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

gorgonzola, pistachio, blackberry gastrique

Deviled Eggs and Crispy Pork Belly

$4.00

Flash Fried Pork Dumplings

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Beef Empanada

$7.00

sofrito escabeche, scotch bonnet aioli

White Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

fresh grated grana padano, italian parsley porcini truffle aioli

Yuca Fries

$8.00

served with cilantro aioli

Shareables

Black and Blue Nachos

$20.00

blackened chicken, roasted corn, applewood bacon, shallots, pico de gallo, jalapeno, gorgonzola, pepperjack and mozzarella cheese, blue corn tortilla

Goat Cheese and Pancetta Flatbread

$18.00

House Made Whipped Ricotta Cheese

$14.00

Korean BBQ Lettuce Wraps

$22.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

roasted crimini + shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, herb garlic oil, ricotta, aged parmesan, arugula

Roasted Beet "Carpaccio"

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$17.00

smoked salmon, horseradish creme fraiche, red onion & tomato, caper berries, spinach, dijon vinaigrette

Tuna Poke

$17.00

cucumber salad, sesame seeds, ponzu, fresh avocado, black rice, crispy shallot, wontons

Soup + Salad

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$5.00

grana padano, focaccia croutons, basil

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

It's the soup of the day, mmm... that sounds good, I'll have that

Green Goddess

$15.00

baby greens, gorgonzola, dried cherries, candied walnuts, avocado, shallots, grape tomato, tarragon buttermilk dressing, toasted garlic crostini

Burrata Caprese

$18.00

Kale Caesar

$12.00

crisp romaine, baby kale, house made caesar dressing, rosemary croutons, asiago, lemon

Black Pearl House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, toasted pine nuts, sherried currants, warm poppyseed vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$15.00

chicken breast salad, grapes, apples, cranberries, onions, celery, mayo, toasted almonds, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, rosemary croutons, asiago, lemon

Small House Salad

$6.00

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion,

Handhelds

Lampshade Smash Burger

$16.00

Bacon Ranchero Burger

$18.00

ancho chile rubbed beef patty, charred poblano + sweet peppers, candied bacon, avocado, cilantro aioli, fresh jalapeno, cotija cheese, french fries, toasted brioche bun

Porcini Mushroom Burger

$17.00

hereford beef patty, roasted mushrooms, black truffle mayo, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, french fries, toasted brioche bun

All American Burger

$15.00

angus beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise

Beef Sliders

$14.00

smoked tomato & onion jam, herb boursin cheese, baby arugula, sesame brioche

Kimchi Reuben

$15.00

shaved corned beef, house made kimchi, aged gruyere, garlic sriracha aioli, toasted marble rye

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, grapes, apples, cranberries, onions, celery, mayo, toasted almonds, marble rye

Buffalo Chicken Poboy

$16.00

buttermilk marinated & flash fried boneless chicken breast, vine ripe tomato, shredded lettuce, cornichon, fresh dill, roasted garlic aioli, cayenne pepper glaze, toasted hoagie roll

Eric's Tuna Club Wrap

$15.00

marinated ahi tuna, baby spinach, applewood bacon, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy aioli, served in a tomato-basil wrap

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$15.00

thick cut brioche, white cheddar, dill havarti, crispy bacon, tomato, fresh avocado

Chow Chow Cuban

$17.00

Korean Pork Street Tacos

$15.00

Entrees

Brown Butter Diver Scallops

$31.00

porcini seared scallops, creamed corn risotto, baby arugula, rendered bacon, crispy shallots

Saffron Fennel Seared Salmon

$29.00

cauliflower puree, lemon buerre blanc, broccolini, cucumber tomato & shaved fennel salad, herb vinaigrette,

Chorizo Stuffed Chicken

$29.00

spanish chorizo, asiago & caper stuffed chicken breast, mashed red potatoes, herbed pan gravy, sweet onion sage bread pudding, broccolini & baby carrot

Molasses Braised Pork Osso Buco

$34.00

white cheddar horseradish mash, charred scallion braising reduction, roasted broccolini, garlic & tomato confit

Black Angus Ribeye

$39.00

grilled 12 ounce cut, bacon & aged parmesan fingerling potato gratin, roasted asparagus, charred onion compound butter, black truffle demi glace

Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.00

roasted shiitake, crimini, and oyster mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, shallots, roquette, black truffle cream

Fresh Garganelli Pasta w/Shrimp

$28.00

You Bet.....Churrasco

$26.00

Bronzed Fresh Catch

$38.00

Bobby Bouchet Linguini

$25.00

Mushroom Tostada

$19.00

Vegan Stir Fry

$22.00

Spicy Pork Chop

$27.00

Desserts

Banana Nutella Bread Pudding

$8.00

caramelized banana, hazelnut chocolate spread, spiced vanilla custard, vanilla ice cream

Blackberry Crème Brûlée

$9.00

vanilla custard, fresh blackberries, caramelized sugar

Chocolate Falling Cake

$9.00

dark belgian chocolate, caramel gelato, whipped chantilly

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Caramel Gelato

$4.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Doggie Food

Doggie Salmon

$8.00

Doggie Chicken

$8.00

Golden Retriever PDR

Bacon Ranchero Burger PDR

$65.00

Wagyu Beef Sliders PDR

$65.00

Brown Button Diver Scallops PDR

$65.00

Saffron Fennel Seared Salmon PDR

$65.00

Chorizo Stuffed Chicken PDR

$65.00

You Bet ... Churassco PDR

$65.00

Certified Blank Angus Rib Eye

$65.00

Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi PDR

$65.00

Vegan Stir Fry PDR

$65.00

Snacks & Apps PDR

Dumplings PDR

Buffalo Cauliflower PDR

Brussels Sprouts PDR

Truffle Fries PDR

Bread & Butter PDR

Deviled Eggs PDR

Beef Empanadas PDR

Mac & Cheese PDR

Yuca Fries PDR

Whipped Ricotta PDR

Black & Blue Nachos PDR

Roasted Beet "Carpaccio" PDR

Tuna Poke PDR

Goat Cheese & Pancetta Flatbread PDR

Mushroom Flatbread PDR

Smoked Salmon Flatbread PDR

Korean BBQ Pork Lettuce Wraps PDR

Dessert PDR

Chocolate Cake PDR

Soup & Salad PDR

Tomato Bisque Cup PDR

Tomato Bisque Bowl PDR

Burrata Caprese PDR

Kale, Caesar PDR

Green Goddess PDR

Black Pearl House Salad PDR

Chicken Salad PDR

The Yorkie - PDR

Certified Black Angus Rib Eye - PDR

$55.00

Brown Butter Diver Scallops - PDR

$55.00

Safron Fennel Seared Salmon - PDR

$55.00

Chorizo Stuffed Chicken - PDR

$55.00

Spicy Chargrilled Pork Chop - PDR

$55.00

Cocktails

House Ward 8

$10.00

House White Cosmopolitan

$10.00

House Clover Club

$10.00

House Daquiri

$10.00

Elderflower Margarita

$12.00

espolon blanco, st. germain, lime, cucumber, jalapeno

The Humidor

$13.00

Mangoes in Mexico

$12.00

Gramps Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bulleit bourbon, sugar, bitters, filthy cherry

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Pepper Blossom

$13.00

cutwater habanero vodka, st. germain, red grapefruit, lemon, basil, jalapeno

Christina's Espresso Martini

$13.00

vanilla vodka, kahlua, espresso, coffee beans

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Dragon Water Mojito

$12.00

Jonnie's Pina Colada

$13.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 Piazza Ave, #100, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Directions

