American
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Living Room Room DC Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken
Super Food
Poppin

Online Shareables

Edamame

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

$11.00

Awesome Fries

$11.00

Creamy Brie

$4.00

Big Ass Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Sweet Thai Chili Glaze, Butter Lettuce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Reggiano, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Golden Shrimp, Sweet Spicy Aioli

Meat & Cheese Surf Board

$20.00

Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, White Cheddar, Brie, Gouda, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Fruit Compote, Ciabatta

Online Soups

Cup Tomato Basil

$6.00

Cup Butternut Squash

$6.00

Online Salads

Super Food

$17.00

Kale, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Watermelon Radish, Almonds, Quinoa, Flax Seeds, Herb Yogurt

Chopped

$16.00

Roasted Turkey, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Herb Vinaigrette

Strawberry Gorgonzola

$15.00

Field Greens, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Petite Organic

$10.00

Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Radish, Sprouts, Shaved Carrots

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Online Bruschetta

Pick 2

$10.00

Pick 4

$17.00

Online Flatbreads

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Pesto Chicken

Caprese

$10.00

Burrata, Pesto, Grape Tomatoes, Balsamic

Margehrita

$10.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

Pepperoni

$10.00

Pavone Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Online Sandwiches

The Living Room Club

$16.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough

Prime Rib Sliders

$18.00

Gorgonzola Crumbles, Au Jus, Creamy Horseraddish

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.00

Swiss, Au Jus, Creamy Horseraddish

Mom's Comfort Dip

$14.00

Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Online From the Grill

The Living Room Cheeseburger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Cheddar

TK's Patty Melt

$16.00

Swiss, Carmelized Onions, 1000 island, Grilled Sourdough

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Pesto Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Herbed Yogurt Dressing, Small Super Food Salad

Online Sushi

K.I.G

$17.00

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Sriracha Aioli

Wiked

$16.00

Spicy Crab with Cilantro, Jalapeño, Avocado, Crunchies, Thai Chili Sauce

Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Tuna Mix, Cucumber

California

$13.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Vegas

$17.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel Sauce, Avocado, Sesame

Poppin

$18.00

Wiked Roll topped with Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Online Desserts

Injectable Donut Holes

$14.00

Includes 3 flavors: Chocolate, Sweet Berry, and Bavarian Cream

Warm Pizza Cookie

$11.00

Topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce

Online Drinks

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ROOT BEER BTL`WITH FROSTED GLASS

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

CENTR CBD

$8.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL NO SUGAR

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood wine lounge

Website

Location

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Directions

Gallery
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

