Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Lightly Breaded Seasoned Pickle Chips served w/ Ranch or Chipotle Ranch
- Cheese Sticks$7.00
Fried Cheese Sticks with Marinara Sauce
- Brisket Skins$10.00
Our Amazing Loaded Potato Skins w/ Smoked Brisket, Our House Queso & Bacon Bits Served with Sour Cream
- Waffle Fry Nachos$10.00
A Bed of Waffle Fries loaded with Our Pulled Pork or Chicken, Bacon Bits, Grilled Jalapenos & Onions, Queso, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Bbq Sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sticks$11.00
Our Seasoned Hamburger Meat with Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Onions & Bacon all Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Deep Fried & Drizzled with Smash Sauce served with Our Queso for Dipping
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
Cheesy Grilled Cheese on Brioche Bread with a Shot of Tomato Basil Soup for Dipping
- Loaded Grilled Cheese$6.00
Cheese, Bacon & Pickles Grilled on Brioche Bread with a Shot of Tomato Basil Soup For Dipping
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Our Smoked Pulled Chicken piled high with Coleslaw & Bbq Sauce on Toasted Brioche Bun
- Bossman Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Loaded with Brisket & Bbq Sauce on Brioche Bread
- Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger Melt$7.00
Grilled Cheese Loaded with American Cheese, Double Smashburger Patties & Pickles on Inside-Out Brioche Bun
- Memphis Sandwich$6.00
Our Smoked Pulled Pork piled high with Coleslaw & Bbq Sauce on Toasted Brioche Bun
- Jim Dandy$8.00
Hot Ham & Swiss Cheese with Lettuce & Duke`s Mayo on Toasted Brioche Bread
- Turkey & Cheddar Sand$9.00
Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce & Duke`s Mayo on Toasted Brioche Bread
- Chicken Salad Sand$8.00Out of stock
Smoked Chicken Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bread
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.00Out of stock
Smoked Chicken Salad with Lettuce & Tomato Wrap rolled in a Flour Tortilla
- Club Sand$9.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato & Duke`s Mayo on Toasted Brioche Bread
- Club Wrap$9.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato & Duke`s Mayo Wrap rolled in a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Bac Ranch Sand$9.00
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch on Toasted Brioche Bread
- Chicken Bac Ranch Wrap$9.00
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Wrap rolled in a Flour Tortilla
- Philly Sand$9.00
Steak or Chicken with Roasted Peppers & Onions & Queso Cheese on Toasted Hoagie Bun
- Philly Wrap$9.00
- Chicken Philly Sand$9.00
Chicken Philly with Roasted Peppers & Onions & Queso Cheese on Toasted Hoagie Bun
- Chicken Philly Wrap$9.00
Chicken Philly with Roasted Peppers & Onions & Queso Cheese Wrap rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
- Buff Chicken Wrap$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Tenders Wrap, Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese with Ranch or Bleu Cheese rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
Smashburgers
- Classic American$6.00
Double with American Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup & Pickles on Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Comfortably Numb$7.00
Double with Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Duke`s Mayo on Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Oklahoma Onion$7.00
Thin Sliced Onions Grilled into Double Patties with American Cheese & Smash Sauce on Toasted Brioche Bun
- Diablo Melt$8.00
Double with Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Grilled Jalapenos & Onions on Toased Brioche Bread
- Waffle Burger$8.00
Double with Bacon, Maple Syrup & Waffle Dust Between 2 Waffles for the Bun
- Cowboy$8.00
Double with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Boss Man Sweet & Sassy Bbq Sauce on Toasted Pretzel Bun.
- Boss Man$8.00
Double with Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Mike`s Hot Honey & Smash Sauce on Toasted Pretzel Bun.
- Defib$14.00+
2 Patties, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Bacon, American Cheese, Onion Ring, Mac & Cheese & Smash Sauce Between 2 Texas Toast Grilled Cheese
- Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger Melt$7.00
Grilled Cheese Loaded with American Cheese, Double Smashburger Patties & Pickles on Inside-Out Brioche Bun
Young Uns
Lunch Special 11 - 2
Salads
- House Salad$6.00
Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomato, Shredded Cheese & Croutons on Bed of Lettuce
- Chef Salad$9.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg & Croutons on Bed of Lettuce
- Chicken Salad Salad$9.00Out of stock
Tomato, Cucumbers, Our House Made Chicken Salad, Shredded Cheese & Croutons on Bed of Lettuce
- Boss Man Salad$9.00
Pulled Pork or Chicken, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Jalapenos, Boiled Eggs, Coleslaw & Bbq Sauce on a Bed of Lettuce
- Fiesta Salad$9.00
Our Taco Seasoned Hamburger Meat or Pulled Chicken with Lettuce, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Queso with Salsa & Guacamole Ranch or Cilantra Lime Sauce on a Bed of Lettuce in a Tortilla Shell
- Southwest Salad$10.00
Our Taco Seasoned Hamburger Meat or Pulled Chicken with Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Roasted Green Peppers & Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Queso with Salsa & Cilantra Lime Sauce on a Bed of Lettuce in a Tortilla Shell
Totchos & Waffle Fry Nachos
- Loaded Totchos$6.00
Bacon, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Bbq Sauce
- Loaded Waffle Fries$6.00
Bacon, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Bbq Sauce
- Bbq Totchos$8.00
Our Bbq Pork or Chicken, , Bacon, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Bbq Sauce
- Bbq Waffle Fries$8.00
Our Bbq Pork or Chicken, , Bacon, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Bbq Sauce
- Smashburger Totchos$9.00
2 of Our Smashburger Patties Chopped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Shredded Cheese & Smash Sauce
- Smashburger Waffle Fries$9.00
2 of Our Smashburger Patties Chopped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Shredded Cheese & Smash Sauce
- Fiesta Totchos$9.00
Our Taco Seasoned Hamburger Meat or Pulled Chicken with Lettuce, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Queso with Salsa & Guacamole Ranch or Cilantra Lime Sauce
- Fiesta Waffle Fries$9.00
Our Taco Seasoned Hamburger Meat or Pulled Chicken with Lettuce, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Queso with Salsa & Guacamole Ranch or Cilantra Lime Sauce
- Southwest Totchos$10.00
Our Taco Seasoned Hamburger Meat or Pulled Chicken with Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Roasted Green Peppers & Onions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Queso with Salsa & Cilantra Lime Sauce
- Southwest Waffle Fries$10.00
Our Taco Seasoned Hamburger Meat or Pulled Chicken with Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Roasted Green Peppers & Onions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Queso with Salsa & Cilantra Lime Sauce
- Philly Totchos$10.00
Steak with Roasted Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Queso
- Philly Waffle Fries$10.00
Steak with Roasted Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Queso
- Chicken Philly Totchos$10.00
Chicken with Roasted Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Queso
- Chicken Philly Waffle Fries$10.00
Chicken with Roasted Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Queso
The Spuds
