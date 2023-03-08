The Lobby Bar 3621 Byers Ave

A map showing the location of The Lobby Bar 3621 Byers AveView gallery

The Lobby Bar

No reviews yet

3621 Byers Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Speed Screen

Next Episode

$13.00

Dryce Marg

$12.00

Dryced Tea

$12.00

Coco Gordo

$13.00

La Gritona

$13.00

GNT Funky

$13.00

Two - Step

$10.00

Refresh + Repeat

$7.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Uncle Nearest Old Fashioned

$16.00

Ten to One Daquiri

$14.00

Ego Margarita

$14.00

Dirty South

$12.00

Liquor

Vodka

Wodka

$7.00

Reyka

$8.00

Sacred Springs

$8.00

G03

$8.00

Blackland Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Gin Mare

$13.00

Gin Mare Capri

$15.00

Blackland Barrel Gin

$10.00

Harahorn

$11.00

Hayman's

$7.00

Rieger's

$9.00

Blackland Gin

$9.00

Rum

Bounty Dark

$7.00

Bounty White

$7.00

Ten to One Dark

$13.00

Ten to One White

$10.00

Ten to One/Uncle Nearest

$20.00

Tequila

Banhez

$8.00

Cimarron Blanco

$7.00

Cimarron Repo

$7.00

Curado Agave Azul

$16.00

Curado Espadin

$15.00

Derrumbes San Luis

$12.00

Ego Blanco

$11.00

Ego Repo

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$25.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Repo

$17.00

La Gritona

$13.00

Lalo

$13.00

Mijenta

$13.00

Volans Extra Anejo

$30.00

Banhez Arroqueno

$30.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend

$25.00+

Whiskey

Pops Canadian

$8.00

Delbac Classic

$17.00

Delbac Dorado

$19.00

Uncle Nearest 84

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 56

$16.00

Rowans Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Wilderness Trail Bourbon-Black

$14.00

Wilderness Trail Bourbon-Yellow

$18.00

Willett Postill Bourbon

$14.00

Kentucky Vintage Bourbon

$13.00

Old Bardstown Bourbon

$8.00

Willett Rye

$19.00

Stellum Rye

$15.00

Wilderness Trail Rye-Green

$16.00

Harleston Green Scotch

$14.00

Black Bull 12 yr Scotch

$12.00

Blackland Brown Sugar

$10.00

Blackland 100 Proof Rye

$11.00

Brandy

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Roger Groult

$13.00

Liqueur / Aperitif

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Creme de Coco

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Byrrh Apertif

$5.00

Borghetti Caffe Espresso

$9.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Coco Gordo

$13.00

Dirty South

$12.00

Dryce Marg

$12.00

Dryced Tea

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

GnT Funky

$13.00

Harvest Cooler

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

La Gritona(cocktail)

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Next Episode

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Refresh + Repeat

$7.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Two - Step

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Slow Goodbye

$12.00

You'll Nog

$12.00

Salty Irish Russian

$10.00

Michelada

$9.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Beer

Lone Star

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Wild Acre Blonde

$6.00

Friday IPA

$5.00

Bockslider

$5.00

Astronaut Apocalypse

$10.00

Wine

Red Wine By The Glass

GLS forgotten dreams NATURAL red

$16.00

GLS pas de probleme pinot noir

$11.00

GLS caparzo sangiovese toscano

$9.00

GLS dough cabernet

$13.00

GLS cosmic egg cabernet

$14.00

GLS dough pinot noir

$12.00

GLS fritz pinot noir

$15.00

White Wines by the Glass

GLS bravium chardonnay

$15.00

GLS imagery sauvignon blanc

$10.00

GLS gaslighter sauvignon blanc

$15.00

GLS dont forget to soar NATURAL white

$14.00

GLS folonari pinot grigio

$9.00

GLS Klickitat Pinot Gris

$8.00

Rose & Champagne By the Glass

GLS campo viejo CAVA brut

$7.00

GLS cup of ambition NATURAL orange

$15.00

GLS caposaldo prosecco rose

$10.00

GLS gaslighter rose

$15.00

GLS daou family estates rose

$12.00

GLS chandon garden spritz

$14.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

BTL forgotten dreams NATURAL red

$65.00

BTL pas de probleme pinot noir

$40.00

BTL caparzo sangiovese toscano

$30.00

BTL dough cabernet

$30.00

BTL legit

$60.00

BTL mani di luna la cupa sangiovese

$80.00

BTL fritz pinot noir

$48.00

White Wine By the Bottle

BTL bravium chardonnay

$60.00

BTL imagery sauvignon blanc

$35.00

BTL gaslighter sauvignon blanc

$45.00

BTL dont forget to so ar NATURAL white

$55.00

BTL folonari pinot grigio

$35.00

BTL klickitat pinot gris

$48.00

Rose & Champagne By the Bottle

BTL cup of ambition NATURAL orange

$55.00

BTL caposaldo prosecco rose

$35.00

BTL gaslighter rose

$45.00

BTL daou family estates rose

$40.00

BTL campo viejo CAVA brut

$25.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Cherry Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ghia Ginger

$5.00

Ghia Lime + Salt

$5.00

Ghia Soda

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Leaves Hot Tea

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Dry Cocktails

Cardamom Fizz

$7.00

The Remix

$8.00

Refresh & Repeat

$7.00

Lux Limeade

$8.00

Texas Sun

$7.00

Food

Nut Mix

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Empanadas

$6.00

Merch

Copal Cleanse Body Wash

$24.00

Copal Cleanse Shampoo

$24.00

Copal Clease Conditioner

$24.00

Dry Ice- 10lbs

$20.00

Dryce x Dickies tee

$22.00

Gift Card

Hoodie

$55.00

Library Family/Friend Rate - $40 per/hour

$40.00

Library Standard Rate - $50 per/hour

$50.00

Robe

$120.00

Pops Hoodie

$5.00

Crewneck

$35.00

Rentals

The Library Booking

Hourly Rate

$50.00

Day Rate

$40.00

Sundary Refresh

Boozy Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Garden Spritz

$12.00

Autumn Sangria

$12.00

Chill Cocktails

Coco Ghia

$12.00

Ghia Le Sprita

$7.00

Food

Empanadas

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3621 Byers Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107

