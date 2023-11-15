The Lobby Coffee Bar & Café
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are Calvert's local non-profit coffee shop and café, focused on quality coffee and making a difference in our community. Your coffee — or your favorite healthy foods — tastes even better because you know that you’re giving back to your community with every visit.
Location
6201 North Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639
