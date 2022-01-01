The Lobster Pot Restaurant imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Lobster Pot Restaurant

81 Canada Street

Lake George, NY 12845

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque
Double Cheeseburger W/Fries
NE Clam Chowder

Appetizers

Bread Baguette Basket

$6.00

Fresh out of the oven with extra virgin olive and herbs for dipping.

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Served with mustard sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.00

Served with horseradish mustard sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Seasoned panko breaded shrimp fried and tossed in a creamy spicy chili sauce.

Steamed Clams

$16.00

A dozen little-necks steamed & served with lemon & drawn butter.

Buffalo Wings

$18.00

10 Chicken wings served spicy hot or with sauce on the side.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lightly breaded, garnished with pepponcini, and served with marinara sauce.

Baked Stuffed Clams Casino

$16.00

Drunken PEI Mussels

$16.00

Crabby Mushrooms

$16.00

Steamed / Grilled Dinners

The Lobster Pot

$48.00

Steamed whole lobster with clams, corn on the cob, and chowder.

Steamed Lobster

$28.00

Whole Maine lobster with corn on the cob, and 1 side.

Prime Rib of Beef au jus

$37.00

12oz (While it lasts) - Slow roasted, tender and juicy.

NY Strip Steak

$39.00

12oz Seasoned and charbroiled to perfection.

Delmonico Steak

$36.00

12oz Charbroiled, tender and delicious.

Two 4 oz. Broiled Lobster Tails

$42.00

A broiled sweet Main lobster tail served with drawn butter and lemon.

Broiled Sea Scallops

$38.00

Fresh sea scallops broiled in lemon, butter, and white wine.

Broiled Haddock

$28.00

Fresh haddock filet broiled until tender and flaky.

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Wild caught salmon broiled with lemon, butter, and white wine.

Crab Cakes

$32.00

The Chesapeake favorite. Served with a French remoulade sauce.

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$90.00

Full Pot

$85.00

Broiled Platter

$33.00

Snow Crab Clusters

$40.00

Lighter Fare

Fish Fry

$16.00

Served with French Fries and coleslaw along with your choice of cocktail, tartar or chili sauce.

Clam Boat Roll

$15.00

Served with French Fries and coleslaw along with your choice of cocktail, tartar or chili sauce.

Fried Shrimp in a Basket

$24.00

Served with French Fries and coleslaw along with your choice of cocktail, tartar or chili sauce.

Double Cheeseburger W/Fries

$17.00

Two 4-ounce beef patties with American cheese served with a side of French Fries.

Order Of Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Order Of Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Order Of Scallop Tacos

$16.00

Order Of Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pasta Dinners

Lobster Cepprano

$38.00

Maine lobster meat, sundried tomatoes, red and green peppers in a spicy lobster cream sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Lobster-filled ravioli in a lobster sauce garnished with 2 lobster claws.

Shrimp & Scallops a la Vodka

$38.00

Grilled chicken breasts are topped with sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. Served over penne rigate.

Seafood Trio

$32.00

Shrimp, chopped clams, and scallops in a saute' of garlic butter, tomato pesto, and sun dried tomatoes. Served over penne pasta.

Pasta Alfredo

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan alfredo sauce.

Zuppa do Pesce

$54.00

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Red Clam Sauce

$38.00

One dozen little neck clams and chopped clams in a red spicy marinara sauce over linguine.

Chicken Scampi

$27.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast

$12.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kids pasta

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mini Pizza

$8.00

Pasta w/Butter

$10.00

Kids Shrimp in a basket

$14.00

Kids cheeseburger

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Soup & Salad

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Salmon Greek Salad

$24.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Raw Bar

Oysters 1/2 dozen

$16.00

Clams 1/2 dozen raw

$12.00

Clams 1 dozen raw

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

5 Jumbo shrimp served with fresh lemon & cocktail sauce.

California Roll

$10.00

Cooked crab, cucumber, and avocado.

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Lobster Roll

$11.00

New England Lobster Sandwich

$29.00

Lobster salad and lettuce on a New England roll served with kettle chips and coleslaw.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Lobster Roll

$12.00

Raw Bar Sampler

$22.00

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Single Oyster

$2.75

Sushi Rice Bowl

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
81 Canada Street, Lake George, NY 12845

