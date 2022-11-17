The Lobster Pot imageView gallery

The Lobster Pot Willoughby Hills

1,200 Reviews

$$

2749 Som Center Rd

Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups

CUP - New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

BOWL - New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

CUP - Lobster Bisque

$8.00

BOWL - Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Salads

Lobster Pot Seafood Salad

$25.00

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Tomato Caprese Salad

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Scallop Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.00

Anchovies

$1.00

Grilled Romaine

$18.00Out of stock

Boston Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Louie Salad

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Lobster Pot Burger

$15.00

2Lobster Rolls

$39.00

Broiled Haddock Sandwhich

$16.00

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Fish Taco

$16.00

Appetizers & Small Plates

Crispy Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Shrimp Potstickers

$13.00

Lobster Pizza

$20.00

Hushpuppies

$9.00

Escargot

$14.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$16.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Sauteed Calamari

$13.00

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Ultimate Calamari

$14.00

Lobster Bites

$16.00

Caribbean Shrimp

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Mac & Cheese App

$14.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Lobster And Shrimp Puffs

$16.00

Spicy Clams & Mussels

$16.00

Clam Ceviche

$12.00

Frog Legs

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Dip

$15.00

Crab & Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Smoked Whitefish Spread

$11.00

Bacoj Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Crabcakes

$15.00

Caribbean Shrimp & Mussels

$16.00

Octopus

$15.00

Surf & Turf Bites

$16.00

Shrimp Boil

$15.00

Lobster Puff

$16.00

Raw Bar & Specialties

Fresh Oysters

$3.25

Baked Oysters

$4.25

Cajun Shrimp Boil

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Middle Neck Clams

$18.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$4.50

P.I.E. Mussels

$14.00

Fried Oysters

$4.00

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Entrees

Dinner Sauteed Perch

$25.00

Dinner Fried Perch

$25.00

Dinner Fried Walleye

$25.00

D. Broiled Walleye

$25.00

Salmon Special

$31.00Out of stock

Grouper Special

$28.00

Red Snapper Special

$31.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf Skewers

$27.00

Yellow Fin Tuna

$28.00Out of stock

Filet Oscar

$48.00

Swordfish

$33.00Out of stock

Amberjack

$29.00

Paella For Two

$80.00

Paella For 1

$42.00

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$28.00

Lobster & Shrimp Newburg RICE

$35.00

Rainbow Trout

$29.00

Shrimp And Grits

$26.00

Pork Chops

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Seafood Lovers Boil

$120.00

Lobster Shrimp Newberg PASTA

$35.00

Creo Catfish

$29.00

Halibut

$42.00

Branzino

$27.00

Deep Fried L Tail

$18.00

Salmon Burguer

$16.00

Lob Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Fried Catfish

$22.00

Lobster Newberg

$29.00Out of stock

Bouillabaisse

$34.00

Pan Seared Scallops Dinner

$39.00

Broiled Haddock

$23.00

Shrimp Creole

$21.00

Fisherman's Platter

$29.00

Mariner's Mate

$32.00

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Fried Haddock

$23.00

Grilled Ribeye

$42.00

8oz. Filet Mignon

$42.00

Bourbon Glazed Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Surf N Turf Filet

$59.00

Surf N Turf Ribeye

$59.00

Shrimp & Scallop Norfolk

$29.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$24.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Garlic Shrimp Saute

$23.00

Mussels & Shrimp Diavolo

$28.00

Live Lobster

$30.00+

Lobster Tails

$63.00

Snow Crab

$44.00

Jumbo Scampi

$49.00

Admirals Snow

$75.00

Alaskan King Crab

$100.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Redskin Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Whip Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Oreo Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Add Ons

1/2 lb crab legs

$22.00

(4) Fried Shrimp Add-on

$12.00

(4) Sauteed Shrimp Add-on

$12.00

four sautéed garlic shrimp

ADD ON 1 LOBSTER ROLL

$18.00Out of stock

add on lobster tail

$30.00

Add On 2 Scampis

$18.00

Add On Crab Stffing For Lobster

$5.00

Add On Steak Lob Tail

$25.00

Add On Scallop

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids 1/2 Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Platter

$7.00

Kids Fish Platter

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

CLAMBAKE

BASIC CLAMBAKE

$38.00

CRAB FEST

ADD ON 1/2 Lb Crab Fest

$11.00Out of stock

ADD ON 1 LB Crab Fest

$17.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open: Monday-Thusday 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM Friday 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM Saturday 5:00 PN - 11:00 PM

Website

Location

2749 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
The Lobster Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gaetano's Italian
orange starNo Reviews
2747 SOM Center Road Willoughby Hills, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Local Tavern - Willoughby
orange star4.0 • 161
29007 Chardon Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
orange star4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
The Gateway Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
29325 Euclid Ave Wickliffe, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Kates Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
30825 Euclid Ave Ste 4 Willowick, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Bogside Pub
orange star4.9 • 206
1079 E 305th St Willowick, OH 44092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Willoughby Hills

Ballantine
orange star4.3 • 1,344
4113 Erie St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Tavern Six - 7592 Euclid chardon rd
orange star4.3 • 702
7592 Euclid chardon rd Kirtland, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Frank and Tony's Place
orange star4.2 • 592
38107 2nd St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Sol
orange star4.4 • 481
38257 Glenn Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
orange star4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
The Wild Goose
orange star4.2 • 338
4144 Erie St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Willoughby Hills
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston