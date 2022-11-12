Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lobster Trap

2,446 Reviews

$$$

35 Patton Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Maine Lobster Roll
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

Appetizer

Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Button mushrooms stuffed with lobster, cheese & herbs

Maple Bacon Scallops GF

$13.00

Half dozen bacon wrapped scallops with Maine maple syrup

Trap Cornbread

$7.00

Sweet corn bread made with local corn meal, honey and eggs.

City Bakery Barley Baguette

$6.00

Freshly baked by our friends at City Bakery

Smoked Trout Fish Dip GF 1/2 LB

$6.99Out of stock

A Lobster Trap staple, whipped cream cheese base seasoned with lemon juice, capers, Worcestershire, Tabasco and smoked Sunburst Trout

Cold Water Oysters (one dozen)

Cold Water Oysters (one dozen)

$32.00

Our house oyster from Maine with cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon and crackers

Gulf Coast Oysters (one dozen)

Gulf Coast Oysters (one dozen)

$17.00

One dozen oysters from the Gulf Coast with cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon and crackers

Oyster Rockefeller

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

Eight gulf oysters on the half shell topped with a mixture of fresh watercress, garlic, parsley and Pernod. Baked in the oven and topped with Hollandaise and bread crumbs. (contains raw egg)

Soup & Salad

Lobster Bisque GF

Lobster Bisque GF

$10.00+

A Maine classic prepared in the traditional manner

Bibb Salad GF

$9.00

Crisp bibb lettuce with blackberries, candied pecans, brie, purple carrot and balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables. (V) (GF) Choice of: housemade cranberry vinaigrette (V) (GF), caesar, toasted sesame vinaigrette (V), bleu cheese (V), ranch dressing(V)

Trap Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, and cheese

Maine Course

Wicked Good Maine Lobster GF

$43.00

Whole 1 1/8 lb Maine lobster steamed in the shell

Snow Crab Legs

$44.00

Sweet, tender meat and succulent flavor served with corn on the cob, new potatoes and drawn butter

Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF

$60.00

1 live Maine lobster (OR 1 lb King Crab legs), 8 littleneck clams, 16 mussels, 1/2 lb shrimp, 2 ears of corn, 6 small potatoes. Includes bib, cocktail sauce and butter.

Double Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF

Double Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF

$89.00

Your choice of 2 Maine lobsters OR 2 lbs King crab legs OR 1 Maine lobster and 1 lb of King Crab legs. Served with 12 littleneck clams, 24 mussels, 1 lb shrimp, 2 ears of corn, 8 small potatoes. Includes bib, cocktail sauce and butter.

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$31.00

Fresh sweet Maine Lobster chilled and served on a locally made brioche bun.

Trap Crab Cakes

$33.00

Two fresh lump crab cakes over house tarter sauce and served with vinegar slaw and corn pudding.

Blue Ridge Shrimp & Grits GF

$26.00

Sauteed sweet shrimp and creamy white heirloom grits from Peaceful Valley Farms with a bit of cheddar cheese and topped with Benton's bacon.

Verlasso Salmon

$29.00

Grilled salmon with angel hair pasta, marscapone cream sauce, sundried tomato, roasted bell peppers, and grilled lemon

Seared Sea Scallops

$35.00

Seared sea scallops, char grilled octopus, sautéed kale, curry aioli, dried figs, and Siberian sturgeon

Sunburst Trout

$31.00

Grilled trout, bourbon apple butter, cheese crisp, roasted sweet potatoes, grilled corn with peppercorn and parmesan

Red Snapper

$30.00

Grilled red snapper, saffron broth, cherry tomatoes, Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, parsley and grilled City Bakery bread

Cioppino

$28.00

Mussels, clams, linguica sausage, pieces of King Crab legs and smoked fish simmered in a herb tomato broth and served with a piece of baguette.

Lobster Newburg

$42.00

A whole stripped Maine Lobster sauteed in a sherry cream sauce and served over a puff pastry with sauteed haricot vert and crushed pecans

NY Strip

$29.00

11 oz. cut of Prime NY strip cooked to order with grilled broccolini, fingerling potato and demi glace. (GF)

Chilled Double Tower

$89.00

A chilled seafood tower with your choice of a pound of Snow Crab legs or a Chick Lobster with six Little Neck clams, half a pound of shrimp, Jonah Crab with chipotle mustard aioli and a dozen Gulf Coast oysters

Chilled Triple Tower

$110.00

A chilled seafood tower with a pound of Snow Crab legs, one Chick lobster, half a pound of shrimp, eight Little Neck clams, Jonah Crab with chipotle mustard ailoli and a dozen Gulf Coast oysters.

Lobster Trap Feast

$189.00

24 Oysters, 2 Crab Cakes, Maple Bacon Scallops, 1 lb. Shrimp, 2 Lobsters, 1 lb. Snow Crab Legs, 24 Mussels, 12 Clams, Corn and new potatoes and a Whole Baguette.

Sides

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Our award winning recipe!

Collard Greens with Smoked Ham GF

$7.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Rosemary-Parmeson roasted fingerling potatoes

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Dessert

Tuxedo Cake

$11.00

Moist chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse and sweet white chocolate filling.

Kids

Fish Sticks W/Side

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Lobster Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog W/Side

$5.00

White Cheese Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Butter pasta

$6.00

Pasta W/ shrimp

$7.00

The Lobster Trap Hot Sauce

The Lobster Trap Hot Sauce

The Lobster Trap Hot Sauce

$8.50

The crew at The Lobster Trap have been hard at work to perfecting the flavor of our hot sauce to be the perfect companion for fresh oysters. This unique hot sauce not only pairs well with our fresh oysters, but with our clambakes, fish and of course our fresh Maine lobster. Enjoy!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, sustainable seafood prepared to order!

Location

35 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
The Lobster Trap image
The Lobster Trap image
The Lobster Trap image

