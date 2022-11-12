The Lobster Trap
2,446 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh, sustainable seafood prepared to order!
Location
35 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Asheville
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurant