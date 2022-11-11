The Local 1120 Liberty Street
1120 Liberty Street
Covington, IN 47932
Popular Items
Sharables
Fried Goat Cheese
6 rich fritters deep fried to a golden brown breaded in panko. Served with a light drizzle of fresh local honey
Baked Brie
Warm Brie with choice of bacon jam or fresh local honey serve
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
The Local’s Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Cocktail- served with housemade spicy cocktail
Butter Cheese
Butter Cheese served with warm Naan bread, lit on fire tableside
Fried Oyster Mushroom
Fried Oyster mushrooms served with Albert sauce
Waffle Fries Appetizer
Waffle Fries with sauce flight- Pesto Mayonnaise, Southwest Ranch, Local Sauce, Albert Sauce
Onion Rings served with albert sauce
Ensalada
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, tomato, shredded cheese served with housemade southwest ranch
Strawberry Salad
Spring mix, strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, served with homemade raspberry vinaigrette
Wedge Bacon & Blue
Wedge of iceberg, bacon, crumbled blue, cherry tomato, red onion with blue cheese dressing
Chef Salad
iceberg, ham, tomatoes, cucumber, egg, croutons, cheddar cheese, and beets
Cardini Caesar
Authentic Caesar Salad served with romaine, Parmesan, and housemade croutons
Hodgepodge
Handhelds
The Fisher
2 Prime Cut 41 burgers, bacon, provolone, avocado, garlic aioli
Cheesy Collective
Cheddar and Provolone on Sourdough
Plain Jane Burger
Prime Cut 41 burger with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, housemade pickles, provolone, cheddar, or bleu
The Local Flame
Spicy breaded chicken breast served with The Local Sauce
Prime Rib Sandwhich
Burger pattie
Local Flame
Shrimp
The Main
Alfredo
Housemade Alfredo atop Penne side salad
Pasta Marinara
Housemade marinara served atop Spaghetti with a side salad
Seared Salmon with Dill Sauce
Seared Salmon- served with lemon scented Basmati rice and a side salad
Pesto Chicken
Chicken breast split and stuffed with housemade Pesto, fresh mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes, served with lemon scented rice and a side salad
House Filet
Prime Cut 41 6 oz filet served with side salad and choice of 1 side
Fried Catfish
Fried lightly to a golden-brown choice of one side and a side salad (served only on Thursdays)
Prime Rib
Prime Cut 41 Prime Rib served with Albert Sauce, baked potato and a side salad. Ask server for size options.
Adult Chicken Tenders served with Waffle Fries
Sides
Kids Menu
Appy Hour
Take N Bake July
Take and Bake August
Labor Day
September
Cheesy Mexican Rice Casserole
Vegetable Lasagna
Jalapeño popper chicken casserole
Bruschetta chicken and rice
Blue cheese
Spaghetti and Meatballs with garlic toast
Pasta Salad
Ranch
BEETS
Mac N Cheese
Lasagna
Funeral Potatoes
Italian Beef
Loaf of Garlic Bread
Take N Bake October
Beef Strogenoff
Lasagna
Parm Chicken
Pasta Salad
Ranch
Vegetable Lasagna
Tuscan Chicken
Prime Rib Sliders
Blue Cheese Dressing
Cajun Chicken Alfredo with Smoked Sausage
Beef Stroganoff
Truffle Fries
Philly Steak and Cheese Sliders
Pesto Chicken Take n Bake
Take N Bake November
Lunch Salad
Choose Two
Choose Three
Beer
Cocktails/Shots
Wine
Food
Alcohol Beverages
Non-Alcohol Beverages
Retail Adult Shirt
Bags
Lunch/Dinner Specials
Mushroom and Brie Soup
Fried Green Tomatoes
Coated in cornmeal and remoulade for dipping
Banana Foster with Vanilla Ice Cream
Onion Rings served with albert sauce
Warm Butterscotch Cookie topped with vanilla ice cream
Breaded Catfish Sandwich
Breaded catfish topped with homemade coleslaw. Served with waffle fries
Jess's Smoke Show Burger
Prime cut 41 burger with cheddar, deep fried, onion, jalapeno straws, spicy maple bacon, bbq sausce, and mayo. Served with waffle fries.
Surf and Turf
6 oz filet topped with a cream sauce and jumbo shrimp. Served with green beans, choice of side and a salad
Crab Alfredo
Caprese Chicken Sandwich Served with Waffle Fries or Tossed Salad
6 oz Filet served with Sauteed Mushrooms a Side and a Tossed Salad
10 oz Prime Cut 41 NY Strip served with choice of side and tossed salad
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1120 Liberty Street, Covington, IN 47932