The Local 1120 Liberty Street

Popular Items

Plain Jane Burger
Alfredo
Waffle Fries Appetizer

Sharables

Fried Goat Cheese

$12.00

6 rich fritters deep fried to a golden brown breaded in panko. Served with a light drizzle of fresh local honey

Baked Brie

$10.00

Warm Brie with choice of bacon jam or fresh local honey serve

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

The Local’s Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Cocktail- served with housemade spicy cocktail

Butter Cheese

$12.00

Butter Cheese served with warm Naan bread, lit on fire tableside

Fried Oyster Mushroom

$12.00

Fried Oyster mushrooms served with Albert sauce

Waffle Fries Appetizer

$10.00

Waffle Fries with sauce flight- Pesto Mayonnaise, Southwest Ranch, Local Sauce, Albert Sauce

Onion Rings served with albert sauce

$10.00

Ensalada

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, tomato, shredded cheese served with housemade southwest ranch

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, served with homemade raspberry vinaigrette

Wedge Bacon & Blue

$13.00

Wedge of iceberg, bacon, crumbled blue, cherry tomato, red onion with blue cheese dressing

Chef Salad

$13.00

iceberg, ham, tomatoes, cucumber, egg, croutons, cheddar cheese, and beets

Cardini Caesar

$13.00

Authentic Caesar Salad served with romaine, Parmesan, and housemade croutons

Hodgepodge

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

$4.00+

Handhelds

The Fisher

$15.00

2 Prime Cut 41 burgers, bacon, provolone, avocado, garlic aioli

Cheesy Collective

$11.00

Cheddar and Provolone on Sourdough

Plain Jane Burger

$13.00

Prime Cut 41 burger with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, housemade pickles, provolone, cheddar, or bleu

The Local Flame

$15.00

Spicy breaded chicken breast served with The Local Sauce

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$15.00

Burger pattie

$5.00

Local Flame

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

The Main

Alfredo

$12.00

Housemade Alfredo atop Penne side salad

Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Housemade marinara served atop Spaghetti with a side salad

Seared Salmon with Dill Sauce

$18.00

Seared Salmon- served with lemon scented Basmati rice and a side salad

Pesto Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast split and stuffed with housemade Pesto, fresh mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes, served with lemon scented rice and a side salad

House Filet

$30.00

Prime Cut 41 6 oz filet served with side salad and choice of 1 side

Fried Catfish

$20.00

Fried lightly to a golden-brown choice of one side and a side salad (served only on Thursdays)

Prime Rib

$28.00+

Prime Cut 41 Prime Rib served with Albert Sauce, baked potato and a side salad. Ask server for size options.

Adult Chicken Tenders served with Waffle Fries

$10.00

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Lemon Scented Basmati Rice

$3.00

Baked Potatoes- Friday Only

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sauces

BBQ

Ketchup

Pesto Mayo

Albert

Out of stock

Garlic Aioli

TO GO RANCH

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and cheese

$8.00

Includes drink, waffle fries and vanilla ice cream

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Includes drink, waffle fries and vanilla ice cream

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

Includes drink and vanilla ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Includes drink, waffle fries and vanilla ice cream

Appy Hour

Fried Oyster Mushroom

$12.00

Fried Oyster mushrooms served with Albert sauce

Appy Hr Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Appy Hr Goat Cheese balls

$6.00

Appy Hr Butter Cheese

$6.00

Appy Hr Baked Brie

$5.00

Appy Hr Waffle Fries

$5.00

Take N Bake July

Baked Ziti

$15.00+

Breakfast Casserole

$15.00+

Hammies

$15.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$15.00+

Kickin' Chicken Alfredo

$15.00+

Mexican Pork Chop

$15.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup

$4.00+

Dessert

$4.00

Kickin Chicken

$15.00+

Pulled Pork

$15.00+

Pup Sauce

$5.00

Take and Bake August

4 for 40

$40.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$15.00+

Enchiladas

$15.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Alfredo

$15.00+

California Salad

$12.00

Italian Sliders

$15.00+

Bruschetta Chicken and Rice

$15.00+

Bruschetta and Toast Points

$10.00

Beets

$8.00

Labor Day

Pasta salad

$10.00

Broccoli salad

$10.00

Cheeseball

$10.00

Pesto and goat cheese dip

$20.00

Apple pie

$15.00

Brownie with pbutter icing

$20.00

September

Cheesy Mexican Rice Casserole

$15.00+

Vegetable Lasagna

$15.00+

Jalapeño popper chicken casserole

$15.00

Bruschetta chicken and rice

$15.00

Blue cheese

$8.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs with garlic toast

$30.00

Pasta Salad

$10.00

Ranch

$8.00

BEETS

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Lasagna

$15.00+

Funeral Potatoes

$15.00+

Italian Beef

$15.00+

Loaf of Garlic Bread

$5.00

Take N Bake October

Beef Strogenoff

$15.00+

Lasagna

$15.00+

Parm Chicken

$15.00+

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Ranch

$8.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$15.00+

Tuscan Chicken

$15.00+

Prime Rib Sliders

$15.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$8.00

Cajun Chicken Alfredo with Smoked Sausage

$15.00+

Beef Stroganoff

$15.00+

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Philly Steak and Cheese Sliders

$15.00

Pesto Chicken Take n Bake

$15.00

Take N Bake November

Lasagna

$15.00+

Vegetable Lasagna

$15.00+

Beef Stroganoff

$15.00+

Chicken Marsala

$15.00+

Lunch Salad

Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Choose Two

Half Portion

$13.00

Choose Three

Choose Three

$16.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Free Kids Beverage

Pepsi

Diet P

Mountain Dew

Root Beer

Pink Lemonade

Dr Pepper

Water

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bush Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Cocktails/Shots

Jim Beam

$7.00

Tequilla

$7.00

Basil Hayden Shot

$7.00

Tito's

$6.00

Prosseco

$6.00

Tito's Lemonade

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Cranberry Martini

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Captain and Coke (Pepsi)

$7.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Strawberry Moscato

$6.00

Bottle of wine

$18.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Prosseco

$6.00

Food

Mazaratti with French Bread

$9.00

Naan bread tossed with cinnamon and sugar served with caramel

$9.00

Loaded Potato Skins with Ranch

$9.00

Chili

$6.00

Onion Rings served with albert sauce

$9.00

Burger Bar

$9.00

Seasoned Crackers

$2.00

Chicken or Pork Chimichangas with Avocado SC

$9.00

Alcohol Beverages

Poison Apple

$6.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

Vodka Cocktail

$6.00

Whisky Sour

$6.00

Whisky Cocktail

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Space Dust

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda Can

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Retail Adult Shirt

Adult Shirt

$20.00

Child Shirt

$12.00

Bags

Bags

$20.00

Scrubby Soap

Lemon Scrubby

$6.99

Lime Scrubby

$6.99

Orange Scrubby

$6.99

Ice Cream

Peppermint Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Banana Foster with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Entree

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Chicken tenders

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Lunch/Dinner Specials

Mushroom and Brie Soup

$4.00+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Coated in cornmeal and remoulade for dipping

Banana Foster with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Onion Rings served with albert sauce

$10.00

Warm Butterscotch Cookie topped with vanilla ice cream

$6.00

Breaded Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded catfish topped with homemade coleslaw. Served with waffle fries

Jess's Smoke Show Burger

$15.00

Prime cut 41 burger with cheddar, deep fried, onion, jalapeno straws, spicy maple bacon, bbq sausce, and mayo. Served with waffle fries.

Surf and Turf

$36.00

6 oz filet topped with a cream sauce and jumbo shrimp. Served with green beans, choice of side and a salad

Crab Alfredo

$22.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich Served with Waffle Fries or Tossed Salad

$15.00

6 oz Filet served with Sauteed Mushrooms a Side and a Tossed Salad

$32.00

10 oz Prime Cut 41 NY Strip served with choice of side and tossed salad

$22.00

Drinks

Poison Apple

$6.00

Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$5.00

White/Red Sangria

$6.00

October Fest

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Goose Island

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Titos Lemonade

$7.00

Adult Brunch

Adult Price

$28.00

Child Price

$12.00

Peach Mango Mimosa

$7.00

Sparkling Strawberry

$7.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Charcuterie Board

Small

$50.00

Medium

$100.00

Large

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1120 Liberty Street, Covington, IN 47932

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

