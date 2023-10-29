Restaurant info

The Local will serve up American Classic cuisine, which consists of comfort food that evokes memories of warm family gatherings and leisurely meals filled with friendship and laughter from an earlier time. At The Local, we will spend the time in the kitchen so you can spend your time lingering at the table with family and friends enjoying a homemade meal - simple, hearty fare made from fresh ingredients with the delicious smells and rich flavors that only time in the kitchen can produce.