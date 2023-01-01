The Local 15 E Main St
15 E Main St
Warner, NH 03278
NA Beveridge
Fountain
Other
Canned Soda (Copy)
Bar Menu
Beer
- Night Shift Nite Lite$5.00
- Von Trapp Vienna$8.00
- Feathered Friend Only Cans$8.00
- Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale$10.00
- Litherman's Misguided Angel - IPA$10.00
- Great North IPA$6.00
- Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine$10.00
- Jack's Abby Copper Legend$8.00
- Lithermans Delicate Cycle$8.00
- Burlington Study Hall$8.00Out of stock
- Shed Mountain Ale$8.00
- Henniker Working Mans Porter$8.00
- Mast Landing Gunnars Daughter candy bar$8.00
- New Holland Dragon's Milk - 12oz$8.00
- 603 Hard Seltzer - Mango$6.00
- Citizen’s Unified Press Cider$6.00Out of stock
- Bradford Cranbeary$7.00
- Bradford Honey Bear$7.00
- Bradford Ruby Bear$7.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Lawsons Sip 19.2$10.00
- Foley Bros Pieces of 8$10.00
- Toppling Goliath King Sue$10.00
- Stoneface Double Clip DIPA$10.00
- Allagash White$8.00
- Dogfish Punkin$6.00Out of stock
- North Country Firestarter
- Heineken 0/0$4.50
- Narragansett$5.00
- Athletic Brewing N\A$6.00
Liquor
- 3 Olive Espresso Vodka$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Absolut Pear$8.00
- Absolute Vodka$8.00
- Ammaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- Bacardi Rum$8.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Barr Hill Gin$10.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Bumbu Rum$12.00
- Buttershots$6.00
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Captain Morgan Rum$8.00
- Captain Private Stock$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila$12.00
- Chambourd$12.00
- Citadelle Gin$10.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Dewars Scotch$8.00
- Don Julio Silver$12.00
- Don Q Rum$8.00
- Espolon Tequila$10.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$10.00
- Ghost Spicy Tequila$10.00
- Goslings$8.00
- Graingers Vodka$8.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$12.00
- Hendricks Gin$10.00
- Hornitos Silver Tequila$8.00
- Jack Daniels Whiskey$9.00
- Jack Fire$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$10.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Ketel$8.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$10.00
- Malibu$8.00
- New Riff Rye$11.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Peloton Mezcal$10.00
- Ron Rico Rum$8.00
- RumChata$8.00
- Screwball$10.00
- Smirnoff$8.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Stoli Raz$8.00
- Strawberry Titos$11.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Tanqueray Gin$8.00
- Tanteo$10.00
- Titos Vodka$8.00
- Vanilla Vodka$8.00
- Woodford$12.00
- Oban$16.00
Cocktails
- Caramel Apple$10.00
- Autumn Old Fashioned$14.00
- Pomegranate Poloma$13.00
- "Pear" fect Martini$12.00
- Ginger-Apple Mule$12.00
- Spice Bourbon Fizz$12.00
- Sweater Weather Sangria$10.00
- Aviation Martini$12.00
- Caipirinha$11.00
- Cranberry Margarita$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Kearsarge Espresso Martini$12.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Maple Old Fashioned$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Old #7$12.00
- Redrum$10.00
- Sangria Red$10.00
- Sangria White$10.00
- Scorpion Bite$12.00
- Smoked Mule$12.00
- Sparkling Blackberry Paloma$12.00
- Sparkling Tequila Lemonade$10.00
- Special Caipirinha$11.00
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita$12.00
- Tennesee Peach Tea$10.00
- The Bees Knees$12.00
- The Brooklyn$12.00
- peanut butter cup$12.00
- drink special$12.00
Wine
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Egg Rolls - steak n cheese$10.00
2 Hand Made Egg Rolls - Rotating
- Eggrolls - Steak & Cheese$10.00
- Ahi Tuna App$14.00
Sushu-Grade Ahi Tuna Seared Rare w/ Seaweed Salad, Wasabi Sauce & Sesame Seeds
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Chocie of Sauce
- French Fries$5.00
Crispy French Fries w/ House Made Spicy Ketchup
- Garlic Parm Fries$7.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
Crispy Onion Rings w/ House Made Remoulade
- Tater Tots$6.00
Crispy tater Tots w/ House Made Spicy Ketchup
- Small Soup$6.00
- Large Soup$9.00
- garlic parm tots$8.00
Salads
- The Local Salad$11.00
Romaine, Bacon, Turkey, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion & House Made Croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion & House Made Blue Cheese
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese & House Made Croutons & Caesar Dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese & House Made Croutons & Caesar Dressing
- Garden Salad$10.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion & House Made Croutons
- Side Garden Salad$6.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion & House Made Croutons
- Cole Slaw Side$3.00
Sandwiches
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough White
- Turkey BLT$12.00
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough White
- Reuben$12.00
Black Pastrami w/ Swiss, Sour Kraut & House Made 1000 Island on Grilled Marble Rye
- Seared Ahi Sandwich$16.00
Sushu-Grade Ahi Tuna w/ Wasabi Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Roll
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & red onion on a Toasted Roll
- Gouda Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$13.00
House Made Pulled Pork & Smoked Gouda Cheese on Grilled Sourdough White
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
House Made Pulled Pork on a Toasted Roll
- The Pig Pen$13.00
House Made Pulled Pork, Bacon & Cole Slaw on a Toasted Roll
- Cold Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough White
- Turkey Trainwreck$11.00
- Grilled Cheese Adult$9.00
- Chicken caesar wrap$11.00
Burgers
- The Local Burger$11.00
1/2 lb Hand Made Patty w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle on a Toasted Roll
- Veggie Patty$11.00
Vegiie Patty w/ w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle on a Toasted Roll
- Volcano Burger$12.00
1/2 lb Hand Made Patty w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese & House Made Sriracha/Jalepeno "Lava" Sauce on a Toasted Roll
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
1/2 lb Hand Made Patty w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Roll
- The Slightly Wicked Burger$13.00
1/2 lb Hand Made Patty w/ Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle & House Made 1000 Island on a Toasted Roll
- The Wicked, Wicked$18.00
It's Wicked Big & Wicked Good! Double Meat, Double Cheese, Double Bacon & House Made 1000 lsland on a Toasted Roll
- Western Bacon Burger$14.00
Specials
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
15 E Main St, Warner, NH 03278
