Seafood
American

The Local 1918 Belair Rd Unit BC

review star

No reviews yet

1918 Belair Rd Unit BC

Fallston, MD 21047

Appetizers

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Beer Muscles

$14.00

rendered pancetta, roasted grape tomato, charred leeks, 1904 apple brandy cream sauce, cornbread crumble

Beets By Chef

$15.00

Char Grilled Oysters

$16.00

parsley, lemon, truffle herb butter, aged parmesan, crusty bread

Charcuterie Large

$39.00

Charcuterie Small

$29.00

Charred Octopus

$17.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, coopers american, chipotle ketchup

Chesapeake Oysters

$16.00

mignonette caviar, horseradish, cocktail sauce, charred lemon, celery micro greens

Chicken Fried Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Chipotle Ketchup Side

$0.75

Corn Bread

Corn Bread Re-Order

$3.00

Extra Crostini

$3.00

Long Stem Artichokes

$15.00

sous vide grilled artichokes, charred lemon, parmesan reggiano, arugula, balsamic of modena, sea salt and EVOO

PB&J Pork Belly

$16.00

pork belly, sweet potato puree, maple gastrique, sweet potato ribbons, celery micro

Seafood Tower Large

$150.00

Seafood Tower Small

$70.00

Tuna Tostada

$16.00

ahi tuna, crispy wonton, thai chili, cucumber salsa, avocado mousse, unagi, lime zest, pickled jalapenos, toasted sesame seeds

Soups

Cup Cream Of Crab

$8.00

Bowl Cream Of Crab

$12.00

Cup Chili

$7.00

Bowl Chili

$11.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$7.00+

romaine hearts, garlic focaccia herb crouton, sea salt, cracked black pepper, grana padano, caesar dressing

The Patalie

$7.00+

field greens, grape tomato, shaved carrot, red onion, local radish, cucumber, balsamic viniagrette

Wedge

$8.00+

Ranch Dressing Side

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing Side

$0.75

Sub Caesar

$4.00

Sub Patalie

$4.00

Sub Wedge

$4.00

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Chicken Sando

$15.00

pickle brined chx, herb buttermilk marinade, dbl crusted and fried, swt onion rosemary hot sauce, bacon jam, b&b pickles, blk pep slaw

The Bourdain Burger

$14.00

blk angus beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, b&b pickles, shaved onion, coopers american

The Local Burger

$15.00

blk angus beef parry, soup onions, gruyere, baby arugula, grilled tomato, yates aoili, applewood smoked bacon, brioche

Entrees

Acorn Squash

$22.00

Beef Stroganoff

$30.00

pappardelle pasta, roasted mushrooms, filet tips, fresh herbs, sour cream, bone marrow beef broth, cipollini onions, blue cheese

Braveheart Filet

$46.00

8oz filet, whipped potato, seasonal vegetable, gorgonzola demi glazw

Caveman Short Rib

$42.00

Chicken and Waffles

$26.00

herb stuffing waffle, bacon jam, buttermilk and herd fried chicken, roasted sage wild muchroom gravy

Chilean Seabass

$42.00

Crab Cake Single Dinner

$27.00

two MD style crabcakes, whipped yukon potatoes, seasonal cegetable, local signiture aioli

Crab Cakes Dinner

$48.00

Duck And Dumplings

$39.00

frenched berkshire pork chop sutffed with fontina and serrano ham, mushroom risotto, apple bourbon marmalade, crispy sage

Gumbo

$39.00

cajun seasoned shrimp, holy trinity vegetables, bourbon rosemary glaze, swt pot and gruyere grits, candied swt pot, red pepper ribbons

Ma, The Meatloaf

$27.00

roasted acorn squash, gigante white beans, spinach, tomatoes, cous cous, walnut pesto, grana padana, parsley

Pork Milanese

$34.00

Prime Rib

$52.00

Verlasso Salmon

$34.00

char grilled skin on, roasted winter squash, baby spinach, cous cous, red beet puree, thyme maple gastrique, parsley truffle crumb

Add Single Crabcake

$22.00

Add Lobster Tail

$19.00

Entrees for Two

Beef Wellington

$105.00

18oz filet, served with whipped potato and creamed corn

Sides

Hall's Creamed Corn

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese W/ Crab

$16.00

Mac & Cheese W/ Lobster

$19.00

Seasonal Risotto

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Steakhouse Mushrooms

$7.00

Whipped Yukon Potatoes

$5.00

Side Substitution

$3.00

Fig Jam Side

$1.00

Local Aioli Sauce Side

$0.75

Drawn Butter

$1.00

Split Plate Charge Entree

$5.00

Split Plate Charge Large Salad

$3.00

Dessert

Banana Foster

$11.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$10.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

Chocolate Souffle

$12.00

NB Smiths Island

$11.00

Seasonal Creme Brulee

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Scoop

$2.00

Kids Entree

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

App Specials

T Shirt 1 Year

$20.00

Pear and Gorgonzola Fiocchetti

$14.00

Venison Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

Mushroom Agnolotti

$15.00Out of stock

Entree Specials

3lb Tomahawk

$145.00Out of stock

2.5lb Tomahawk

$130.00Out of stock

Airline Chicken Breast

$27.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin Roulade

$48.00Out of stock

Dessert Specials

Chef Kayla's Flan

$12.00

Drink Specials

Fall Sangria

$12.00

Coco's Siesta

$16.00

Strawberry Kiss

$16.00

Coming In Hot

$12.00

Brunch Items

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Chesapeake Omelette

$17.00

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Crab Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Kid Pancake

$6.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Local Platter

$16.00

NF Bacon

$3.00

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$14.00

Seasonal Omelette

$15.00

Add Biscuit

$2.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Supporting everything local and bringing an elevated approach to dining in Harford County.

Location

1918 Belair Rd Unit BC, Fallston, MD 21047

Directions

