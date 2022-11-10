Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

The Local

2,764 Reviews

$$

824 Hinton Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Starting on June 16th we will be open for patio dining from 5pm-9pm daily. We will still be offering takeout and free delivery in a 5 mile radius.

Website

Location

824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
The Local image
The Local image
The Local image
The Local image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Rapture
orange star3.9 • 943
303 E Main St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
The Fitzroy
orange star4.4 • 597
120 E Main St Unit A Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Hamiltons' at First & Main
orange starNo Reviews
101 West Main St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Brewing IX
orange star3.7 • 310
520 Second Street SE Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Diner
orange star3.7 • 392
606 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Tavern and Grocery
orange star4.2 • 1,008
333 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston