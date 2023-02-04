The Local Auxiliary @ Colton House Hotel
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
The Local Auxiliary serves timeless Amerciana fare. Think classic diner meets your neighborhood tavern. Biscuits anchor the morning menu while juicy burgers, fresh salads and shareable dips carry the afternoon and evenings. The Local is in preview as an "Auxiliary" food trailer located at The Colton House Hotel on iconic S. Congress Ave.
2510 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
