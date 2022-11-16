Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3000 Golf Course Road

Ashland, WI 54806

Soda / non alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite 0

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley temple / kiddie cocktail

$2.50

Rootbeer Tap

$4.50

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Watermelon Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Hand-breaded to order & served with a house-made berry ketchup & ranch

Tower of Onion Rings

$12.00

A tower of beer-battered onion rings served with a house-made stout BBQ & Ranch

Steak Bites

$15.00

Savory seasoned steak bites served with bleu cheese

Superior Giant Pretzel

$11.00

A GIANT pretzel served with warm cheese & mustard

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Loaded with cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts & baked until golden. Served with flatbread.

Chicken Drumsticks

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Drumsticks tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Dry Rub

Crab Cakes

$15.00

4 delicious crab cakes served with lemon caper aioli & mixed greens

Nana's Meatballs

$11.00

Nana's secret meatballs served with marinara & parmesan cheese

Flatbreads

Sausage & Apricot Flatbread

$12.00

Zesty Italian sausage, cheese & marinara topped with a sweet & savory apricot chutney

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$12.00

Creamy spinach & artichoke, topped with sundried tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

House-made Stout BBQ topped with chicken, red onion & cheese

Soup & Salad

Harvest Beet Salad

$12.00

Red & Gold Beets served on a bed of arugula, sprinkled with roasted pumpkin seeds & tossed in a herbed yogurt dressing

Haystack Chopped Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, red pepper, red onion, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado & arugula tossed in a siracha lime vinaigrette topped with tortilla strips

Classic Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons & chopped romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Soup of the day! Call for today's selection.

Bread Bowl Soup

$7.00

Today's soup served in delicious toasted sourdough bread bowl

Side Salad

$3.00

Add on a side salad to any meal for $3.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, Sundried Tomato & Bibb Lettuce. All sandwiches served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted prime rib, creamy horseradish aioli, cheddar & red onion, served on marble rye All sandwiches served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Turkey Cranberry Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato with a cranberry cream cheese spread, served on a ciabatta bun. All sandwiches served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Italian Meatball Hoagie

$13.00

Baked Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce, served on a toasted hoagie with melted cheese. All sandwiches served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla All sandwiches/wraps served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, tomato, lettuce, black beans, corn, avocado, red onion & siracha lime vinaigrette wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. All sandwiches/wraps served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Burgers

American Classic

$15.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion. All burgers are served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad, or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Bourbon bacon onion jam & pepper jack cheese. All burgers are served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad, or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

The Hangover

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onions, pickles, topped with a fried egg. All burgers are served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad, or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Black bean patty, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, chipotle yogurt sauce All burgers are served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad, or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Build Your Own

$14.00

Select Your Cheese: American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Bleu Cheese Select Your Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Additional $1 add-ons: Bacon, Mushrooms, Avocado, Sundried Tomatoes, Onion Ring, Fried Onions All burgers are served with hand-cut fries. Upgrade to a signature side, salad, or soup for $1.50. You do NOT need to select a signature side when ordering online. Fries will be included automatically unless you select something different.

Entrees

Walleye Dinner

$22.00

Crusted Walleye & roasted red pepper remoulade, served with choice of 2 sides

New York Strip

$26.00

14 oz New York Strip served with a beef demi &your choice of 2 sides

Ribeye

$28.00

12oz Ribeye served with a beef demi & your choice of 2 sides

Lemon Caper Chicken

$22.00

Airline chicken breast topped with sun-dried tomatoes and a lemon caper butter sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Airline chicken breast & fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce

Boneless Braised Short Ribs

$22.00

Tender oven-braised boneless short ribs served with your choice of 2 sides

Swedish Meatballs

$18.00

Swedish Beef Meatballs, covered in a beef cream sauce. Served over your choice of egg noodles or garlic mashed potatoes.

Salmon & Butternut Squash Risotto

$22.00

Salmon served on a bed of creamy Butternut Squash Risotto

Desserts

Baked Cookie Sundae

$6.00

A gooey chocolate chip cookie served warm & topped with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Caramel Brownie

$6.00

A chocolate brownie, drizzled with caramel & topped with vanilla ice cream

Homemade Apple Crisp

$6.00

Fresh apples, tossed in cinnamon, baked & topped with streusel, caramel and vanilla ice cream

Hand-Spun Milkshakes

$6.00

Milkshakes made to order - your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Strawberry. Topped with whipped cream.

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Extra Sides

Extra Side - Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Side - Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Extra Side - Cheesy Hash browns

$3.00

Extra Side - Fresh-Cut Fries

$3.00

Extra Side - Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Side - Wild Mushroom Blend

$3.00

Extra Side - Broccoli

$3.00

Extra Side - Cauliflower

$3.00

Extra Side - Butternut Squash

$3.00

Thanksgiving - Heat & Serve Family Meal Kits

(Pre-Order) Thanksgiving Family Meal Kits

$100.00

These Heat & Serve Family-Style Thanksgiving Meals serve 4-6 and are a convenient & delicious way to serve a home-cooked Thanksgiving Meal at your gathering without the hassle of grocery shopping, prepping, cooking & dishes! Each Family-Style Meal includes tender Oven Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn, Cranberry Sauce & Dinner Rolls! Pre-order today and pick up on 11/23 any time between 11 AM - 8 PM!

Pre-Order Work/Shop Crafts

Wooden Trees

Wooden Trees

$35.00
6ft Garland (Wood Beads & Yarn Tassles)

6ft Garland (Wood Beads & Yarn Tassles)

$35.00
6ft Garland (Wool Beads)

6ft Garland (Wool Beads)

$35.00
DIY Painted Ornaments (8 Pack)

DIY Painted Ornaments (8 Pack)

$35.00
DIY Yarn-Wrapped Ornaments (8 Pack)

DIY Yarn-Wrapped Ornaments (8 Pack)

$35.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Located on the scenic Chequamegon Bay Golf Course, with show-stopping views of the lake & treetops, The Local is a family-owned & operated dining & event establishment on a mission to deliver exceptional food & memorable experiences every time you visit. We believe there is no substitute for quality time around the table and we hope to be the setting for great food, memorable events & community togetherness.

3000 Golf Course Road, Ashland, WI 54806

