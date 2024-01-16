- Home
The Local Bar - North Olmsted
24108 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
SPEED SCREEN
SPEED MENU
- 16 oz Bud Lt$3.00
- 22 oz Bud Lt$4.00
- 16 oz Yuengling$2.75
- 22 oz Yuengling$4.00
- 16 oz Miller Lt$3.00
- 22 oz Miller Lt$4.00
- 16 oz Summer Shandy$4.00
- 22 oz Summer Shandy$6.75
- 16 oz Juicy Truth$5.25
- 22 oz Juicy Truth$7.75
- 16 oz Truth$4.00
- 22 oz Truth$5.50
- 16 oz White Rajah$4.50
- 22 oz White Rajah$7.00
- 16 oz Blue Moon$4.00
- 22 oz Blue Moon$5.50
- 16 oz Coors Lt$3.00
- 22 oz Coors Lt$4.00
- 16 oz Mich Ultra$3.00
- 22 oz Mich Ultra$4.00
- Bud Lt$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Coors Lt$3.00
- Miller Lt$3.00
- Yuengling$3.00
- Mich Ultra$3.00
- Corona$3.75
- Heineken$3.75
- White Claw$5.00
- High Noon$5.00
- RED BULL$4.00
- Absolut$5.00
- Titos$5.50
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Well Vodka$3.50
- Captain Morgan$4.25
- Bacardi$4.25
- Well Rum$3.50
- Jameson$5.50
- Jack Daniels$5.25
- Jim Beam$4.50
- Crown Royal$5.50
- Crown Peach$5.50
- Crown Apple$5.50
- Crown Blackberry$5.50
- Well Whiskey$3.50
- Rumplemintz$4.50
- Jäegermeister$4.75
- 1800 Silver$5.25
- Casamigos$8.00
- Patron$8.00
- Well Tequila$3.50
- Tanqueray$5.00
- Well Gin$3.50
- House Long Island$6.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Green Tea$5.00
- White Tea$5.00
- Lemon Drop$5.00
- Grape Freeze$5.00
- Washington Apple$5.00
- FACTION SHOT$5.00
FOOD
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken Empanadas$10.00
4 Buffalo Chicken Empanadas. Served with a side of Ranch or Cajun Ranch
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.00
Delicious Portabella Mushrooms. Breaded in a savory Cracker Crumb Breading. Served with your choice of ranch, cajun ranch or horseradish sauce.
- Pizza Bites$9.50
Delicious Pizza Bites, Filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce. Served with Marinara or Ranch.
- Reuben Tater Kegs$9.50
5 Over Stuffed Tater Tots, Filled with Cornbeef, swiss and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island
- Battered Pickle Fries$9.50
Delicious Battered Pickle Fries. Served with Ranch or Cajun Ranch
- Deep Fried Green Beans$9.50
Delicious Battered Green ?Beans served with Ranch or Cajun Ranch
- Southwest Rolls$9.50
3 Egg Rolls Stuffed with Chicken, Corn, Black Beans and Cheese. Served with Ranch or Cajun Ranch
- Mozzarella Half Moons$9.50
3 Breaded Half Moons filled with Mozzarella. Served with Marinara
- Local Pretzels$9.50
3 Delicious Pretzel Sticks Tossed in Salt OR Everything Bagel Seasoning. Served with Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard
- Chicken Tenders$9.50
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders. Served with your Favorite Wing Sauce
- Loaded Potato Skins$9.50
5 Delicious Potato Skins Filled with Bacon and Cheese. Served with Sour Cream
- Local Nachos Grande$12.00
Nacho Chips Topped with, Cheese, Pico and Jalapenos. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream. ADD Grilled Chicken, Taco Meat, Carne Asada OR Pulled Pork for an additional charge.
- Pickle Spears (5)$7.00
- 1/2 Local Nachos$8.00
- Potato Poppers$9.50
Wings
Burgers
- The Classic$12.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles and Tomato. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Neighbor-Good Burger$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Cheddar/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Tomatoes and Local Sauce. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Cleveland Patty Melt$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Served on Marble Rye Topped with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Stadium Mustard. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Stearns Sunrise$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Cheddar, Bacon and a Fried Egg Your Way Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Hilliard Smash$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Tomatoes and Cajun Ranch. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Steakhouse$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion Straws and A1 Mayo. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Lorain Rd.$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Pickles and Bourbon Ranch Sauce. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- The Great Northern$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Grilled Mushrooms. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Southern Smash$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- Ballpark Sliders$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers. 3 Sliders Served on Kings Hawaiian Rolls. Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions and Pickles. Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
Hot Dogs
- The Original$8.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Ketchup, Pickle Relish, Onions and Yellow Mustard.
- The Mustang$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Mac & Cheese, Chili and Bacon.
- The Carnegie$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Chili, Grilled Onions and Stadium Mustard.
- The Chicago$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with a Pickle Spear, Tomatoes, Onions and Stadium Mustard.
- The Westsider$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Chili, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese and Onions.
- The Downtown$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Sauerkraut, Onions and Stadium Mustard.
- The Strongsville Slaw$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Coleslaw, Onions and Yellow Mustard.
- The Prospect$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chili, Jalapenos and Grilled Onions.
- The Diner Dog$9.75
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Egg your way.
Subs & Such
- 1/2 Lb. Corned Beef$13.00
1/2 Lb. Corned Beef Pilled High on a Marbled Rye Bread Topped with Swiss Cheese. Comes with Pickle Spear. Corned Beef Served hot or cold. Sandwich served Grilled or not Grilled. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00.
- 1/2 Lb Reuben$15.00
1/2 Lb Corned Beef Pilled High on a Grilled Marbled Rye Bread Topped with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut. Comes with Pickle Spear and 1000 island on the side. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- 1 Lb. Corned Beef$15.00
1 Lb. Corned Beef Pilled High on a Marbled Rye Bread Topped with Swiss Cheese. Comes with Pickle Spear. Corned Beef Served hot or cold. Sandwich served Grilled or not Grilled. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00.
- 1Lb. Reuben$17.00
1 Lb Corned Beef Pilled High on a Grilled Marbled Rye Bread Topped with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut. Comes with Pickle Spear and 1000 island on the side. Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
- The Mama Mia$13.50
Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Mozz/Prov Cheese, Marinara Sauce and a Mozzarella Half Moon. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge
- Porky Pig Sandwich$13.00
Pulled Pork Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Slaw, Pickles and Onion Straws. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge.
- Steak Wrap$14.00Out of stock
Carne Asada Topped with Mozz/Prov Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cajun Ranch. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00
- Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce. Topped with Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onion and Tomato. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00
- The Screaming Eagle$13.00
Crispy Breaded Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Buffalo Ranch Sauce. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge.
- The 1 That Didn't get Away$13.00
Crispy Battered Cod. Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Tarter Sauce. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge.
- Philadelphias Finest$13.50
Delicious Shaved Ribeye Steak, Topped with Grilled Mushrooms, Peppers, onions and Mozz/Prov Cheese. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge.
- Chicken Philly$13.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken. Topped with Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and Mozz/Prov Cheese. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge.
- The Cali$13.50
Grilled Chicken Topped with Bacon bits, Mozz/Prov Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and a Ranch Drizzle. Served with Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese. Upgrade to a Side Salad $3.00 Make it a Wrap at no Charge.
Quesadillas
- Cheese and Veggie Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream. Add Grilled Chicken for $3.00
- Reuben Quesadilla$13.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut. Comes with 1000 Island and a Pickle Spear.
- Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Seasoned Steak with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cheddar/Jack Cheese. Served with a side of Salsa and Cajun Ranch.
Salads
- Side Salad$6.00
Local Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons and Cheese
- Cobb Salad$11.00
Local Greens, Topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Croutons.
- Taco Salad$12.00
Local Greans, Topped with your choice of Grilled Chicken OR Taco Meat, Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Pico, Jalapeno, Corn Salsa and Sour Cream
- Steak Salad$14.00
Local Greens, Carne Asada, Cheese, Pico, Corn Salsa and Avocados
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
Cheesy and Delicious White Cheddar Cheese and Shells.
- French Fries$6.00
Crispy French Fries. Load them up with Chili, Cheese and Bacon for $3.00 more.
- Tater Tots$6.00
Tater Tots. Load them up with Chili, Cheese and Bacon for $3.00 more.
- Onion Rings$6.00
Delicious Breaded Crunchy Onion Rings.
- Waffle Fries$6.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries. Load them up with Chili, Cheese and Bacon for $3.00 more.
|Sunday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
|Monday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:45 am
Eat-Drink-Rock Local
