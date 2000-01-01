- Home
The Local Brewing Company 35631 US Highway 19 North
35631 US Highway 19 North
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Food
Tapps
1/2 Buffalo Cauliflower
10 Pieces Wings
Fried fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, teriyaki, fukishima, honey BBQ, sweet chili mythai, bourbon BBQ glazed, strawberry jalapeño BBQ, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, house rub, or blackened. Served with ranch or blue
20 Pieces Wings
Fried fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, teriyaki, fukishima, honey BBQ, sweet chili mythai, bourbon BBQ glazed, strawberry jalapeño BBQ, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, house rub, or blackened. Served with ranch or blue
4 Cheese Spin Dip
Ooey gooey spinach & artichoke dip with 4 kinds of cheese: cheddar jack, parmesan, provolone, and cream cheese. Garnished with roasted red peppers. Served with flash-fried tortilla chips
50 Pieces Wings
Fried fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, teriyaki, fukishima, honey BBQ, sweet chili mythai, bourbon BBQ glazed, strawberry jalapeño BBQ, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, house rub, or blackened. Served with ranch or blue
Bistro Chips
Fried-to-order house chips topped with crumbled blue cheese, crumbled bacon, beer cheese fondue, chives, and balsamic drizzle
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce and lightly fried. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken in a creamy cheesy buffalo dip topped with crumbled blue cheese and chives. Served with flash-fried tortilla chips. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Chicken Nachos
Shredded slow-cooked chicken, flash-fried fresh tortillas chips, queso sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico di casa, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream, and house guac
Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders fried to perfection. Served with honey mustard or bourbon BBQ. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Chips & Salsa
Hand-cut corn tortilla with fresh lbc salsa
Cuban Quesodilla
Pulled carnitas pork, all-natural applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, Cuban mustard aioli, pickles, and swiss cheese
Cupcakes
Mini meatloaf cupcakes, stuffed with American cheese, baked, and topped with piped mashed potatoes, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and chives. Placed on top of wavey gravy drizzle. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellf
Fireball Shrimp
Pan-fried shrimp rubbed in our secret cinnamon chipotle magic rub and tossed in sweet chili mythai sauce then torched with a fireball and drizzled with srirancho on the side. Forget bang bang... These are the bomb! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poult
Fried Green Tomato Caprese
Fresh mozzarella layered between crispy green tomatoes flash fried in Italian breadcrumbs, panko, & freshly grated parmesan. Topped with chives, pesto, & balsamic drizzles. Southern comfort meets the comfort of southern Italy
Fried Pickle Spears
Hand-breaded pickle spears served with a side of house-made chipotle ranch
Goose's Onion Rings
Crispy fried goose island IPA beer battered onion rings stacked and piled high. Served with our signature srirancho dipping sauce
Lettuce Wraps
Artisan romaine lettuce cups, chicken or shrimp sautéed with mythai sweet chili sauce, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, & water chestnuts. Topped with chow mein noodles, chives & hoisin drizzle
Mozz Sticks
Molten madness! These tubular tubes herbed double breaded mozz have never seen a freezer or the inside of a bag. Crispy fried and served with marinara dipping sauce
Onion Haystack
Thinly sliced onions tossed in house-seasoned Cajun breading and flashed fried with sriracha dipping sauce on the side
Pipeline Pretzel Stix
Baked Bavarian pretzel stix brushed with butter and pretzel salt. Served with beer cheese dip and stone ground mustard
Pork Nachos
Rotisserie pulled pork, flash-fried fresh tortilla chips queso sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico di casa, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, and our smokey barbecue sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may in
Queso-dillas
Seasoned chicken with debine brown sautéed onions, crumbled bacon, x-tra cheesy shredded cheddar jack, & creamy Mexican queso fresco. Garnished with pico di casa, lettuce, and sour cream
Seared Ahi Tuna
Awesome seared #1 ahi tuna crusted with black & white sesame seeds and Asian blackening spices, sliced and served with seaweed salad, cucumber, ginger, wasabi, & soy. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase you
Trip Dip Platter
Choice of three: house-made hummus, 4 cheese spin dip, buffalo chicken dip, beer cheese dip, guacamole, or pico di casa. Served with bistro chips, flash-fried tortilla chips, & flatbread strips. A shareable portion
Twice Baked Potato Skins
Potato skins filled with smashed potatoes and topped with cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and chives. Served with sour cream drizzle
Salads
LBC Seasonal Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, green apples, almonds, red onions, and cucumbers drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette
Chopped Cobb
Market mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped crumbled bacon, diced cucumbers, and chopped hardboiled egg
The Better Caesar
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, house-made seasoned croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in our creamy caesar dressing
The Zeus
Marinated shrimp or chicken, house blend mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, black olives, balsamic cucumbers, crumbled feta, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, and beets. Served with Greek vinaigrette
Pac-man Wedge
Wedge iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, crumbled bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing. From back in the day when Pac man was the play
Cloud 9 Asian Salad
Skewered grilled Ying yang shrimp served over market mixed greens, cucumbers, toasted almonds, edamame beans, mandarin oranges, micro corn, and rice noodles, tossed in a sesame ginger dressing with sprinkles of white and black sesame seeds
Jose's Chipotle Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, mixed greens, red onions, fire-roasted red peppers, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack, queso fresco, and flash-fried tortilla strips, served with chipotle ranch dressing
Soups
Flat Breads
Queen Margherita
Olive oil and herb blend base, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil. Viva Napoli!
Spinach & Feta
Fresh spinach, feta cheese crumbles, artichokes, roasted garlic, olive oil, provolone, and mozzarella
Fig & Pig
Prosciutto crisps, dried figs, goat cheese, diced green apple chunks, and balsamic drizzle
Meat Bomb
The legend....pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, salami, crumbled bacon, parmesan, provolone & mozzarella cheese with spicy red sauce
B.B.B.Q Chicken
Bourbon BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, shredded cheddar jack, provolone, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro, and crumbled bacon with a ranch drizzle
Hot Dogs
Burgers
Brie Peanut Butter and Jelly Burger
Hand-crafted beef patty stuffed with bacon jam topped with fig jam, red onion marmalade, creamy peanut butter, prosciutto, brie, and mixed greens
The LBC Burger
Handcrafted burger, sharp cheddar, thick cut smokehouse bacon, and house made BBQ sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle
The Morning Afterburger
Help your recovery effort with this well-balanced meal on a bun. Handcrafted burger, crispy shredded hash brown, American cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, kickin' ketchup, and bacon jam on a grilled brioche bun!
Spicy Crunch
Handcrafted burger, chipotle ranch, smoked gouda, tortilla strips, and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion
"Stay Classy" Burgundy Burger
Ron l burgundy's favorite. Handcrafted burger cooked in a red wine reduction, creamy goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, mixed greens, roma tomatoes, pickles, and red onion marmalade on a brioche bun. Stay classy palm harbor
Taphouse Burger
Handcrafted burger, debine brown sautéed onions, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted roma tomatoes, and horseradish cream on a brioche bun
Zuckerburger
2 handcrafted burger patties, creamy brie, mixed greens, roasted roma tomatoes, spinach, and artichoke spread, grilled brioche bun, and a skewer of panko-crusted shrimp poppin' the top. Served with house fries. A meal fit for a king, or a massively wealthy
1992 Lightning Burger
Our kitchen staff had a contest and now you get to try the winner! 9 oz. black angus blackened and stuffed with pepper jack cheese and jalapeño then topped with applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a s
Mac Daddy Burger
Handcrafted burger, s-mac & cheese, kriss-kross bacon, and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun. Daddy mac'll make you jump jump!
Sammies & Handhelds
Smokey and the Bandit Sandwich
Buffalo chicken breast topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon crumbles, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
Cubano Press
Lbc's version of a Cuban. Pulled carnitas, all-natural applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, mustard, mayo, pickles, and swiss cheese on a hoagie
Sean's "Oh So Slow" Pulled Pork
Rotisserie pulled pork and house-made coleslaw topped with onion straws and drizzled with house barbecue sauce on a brioche bun
Haddock Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried fresh haddock, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and red onions drizzled in lemon garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Cali Chicken Sammie
Grilled chicken breast, roma tomato, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, blackened tortilla strips and cheddar cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch
Massiv Philly
Blackened, sliced rib-eye topped with debine brown sautéed onions and provolone cheese. It's a foot long for sure! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK
Tacos
San Diego Fish Tacos
Grilled or fried mahi mahi, Napa cabbage, Mexican queso fresco, avocado cream, and pico di casa
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
Crispy cauliflower fried and tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, Napa cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico di casa. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. IF UNSURE O
Jaco Tacos
Shrimp blackened and jacked, shredded lettuce, pico di casa, queso fresco, avocado cream, and a srirancho drizzle
LBC Tacos
Choose chicken or pork. Served with lettuce, cheddar jack, pico di casa, sour cream, and srirancho
Sliders
Local Burger Sliders
Mini hand-formed Angus burgers topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, potato sticks, and our kickin' ketchup. Served on mini brioche buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with bistro chips
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Mini chicken breasts fried and tossed in buffalo sauce and prepared on mini brioche buns and garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery
Chicken & Waffles Sliders
Fluffy mini malted vanilla waffles, crispy southern fried chicken tenders, crumbled bacon, powdered sugar, and maple syrup. Oh yes, we diiiid!
Clubhouse & B.L.T
Wild Turkey Club
Sliced oven-roasted turkey breast on triple stacked cracked whole grain wheat bread, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese, smokehouse pecan bacon, market mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, chipotle mayoli, and avocado cream
FGT/BLT
Fried green tomatoes flash fried crispy, triple stacked toasted white bread, smokehouse thick-cut bacon, shredded lettuce, and herbed aioli
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon with lettuce, Roma tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, and dill garlic sauce on butter grilled brioche roll
Butter Croissants
Turkey Brie & Apple
Roasted turkey, creamy brie cheese, thinly sliced apples, market mixed greens, cranberry aioli, fig jam, and apple butter on a croissant
Ham & Swiss
Oven-roasted ham, swiss, fried egg, Roma tomatoes, and stone ground mustard on a croissant. These are addictive
Spring Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, market-mixed greens, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette on a croissant
Wraps
Oven Roasted Veggie
Roasted zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach, oven-dried roma tomatoes, bean sprouts, market-mixed house greens, shredded carrots, and garlic dill herb sauce in a spinach wrap
So-Cal Chicken
Grilled chicken, mixed house greens, guacamole, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and srirancho in a spinach tortilla wrap
Buff Chix Wrap
Our fresh chicken tenders are tossed in mild, medium, or hot sauce then mixed with romaine, cucumber, tomato, and blue cheese dressing and sealed in a chipotle wrap
The Firechicken
Pulled rojo chicken, mixed house greens, diced red onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, fire-roasted corn, cilantro lime rice, tortilla strips, and shredded cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle wrap
Sea
Chipotle Crusted Salmon
Oh my my, this you gotta try! Salmon flown first class then crusted with chipotle, cinnamon brown sugar rub, and orange zest. Seared and grilled on a cherry wood plank. Served with rice and choice of veggie
Guinness Battered Fish & Chips
Our own tap house takes on our friends across the pond's signature. Guinness battered & dunked seasoned whitefish. Served with house fries, house-made coleslaw, our awesome tartar, and a lemon wedge
Pasta
Coppertail Pasta
Lightly blackened shrimp or chicken and roasted red pepper tossed in a spicy Floribbean alfredo sauce with a splash of copper tail beer. Served with garlic bread
Full Mac and Cheese
S-shaped Gemelli pasta covered and smothered with fontina, white cheddar, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheeses. Crusted with herbed seasoned panko
Land
Jimi Changa
Fried chipotle burrito filled with seasoned, pulled rojo chicken, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with queso fresco fondue and fresh jalapeños. Served with beans & cilantro lime rice
Half Rack Mr. Pibbs Ribs
A massive rack of our seven-spice rubbed, mR. Pibb glazed BBQ, St. Louis ribs. Served with house-made coleslaw, house fries, and grilled Texas toast to mop up the love <3
Full Rack Mr. Pibbs Ribs
A massive rack of our seven-spice rubbed, mR. Pibb glazed BBQ, St. Louis ribs. Served with house-made coleslaw, house fries, and grilled Texas toast to mop up the love <3
Chicken & Waffles #9
The truth of Southern comfort food... Southern fried chicken tenders served over a thick Belgium waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, then drizzled with maple syrup
Kentucky Colonel's Bowl
House recipe country fried chicken strips, smashed potatoes, fire-roasted corn, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and ooey gooey gravy
Grilled Chicken Caprese
Seasoned & char-grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle. Served with garlic beans
Meatloaf
House-made, seasoned meatloaf stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked in mini loaves, and topped with ooey gooey gravy and onion straws. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and Texas toast
Baja Bowl
Rojo chicken in a flash-fried flour tortilla filled with pico, cilantro lime brown rice, shredded lettuce, queso cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and sriracha drizzle. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increas