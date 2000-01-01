Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Brewing Company 35631 US Highway 19 North

review star

No reviews yet

35631 US Highway 19 North

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Coca Cola

$2.89

Water

Coke Zero

$2.89

Barge Root Beer

$2.89

Pibb

$2.89

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.89

Hi C Lemonade

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Redbull Can

$4.25

Sugar Free Redbull Can

$4.25

Food

Tapps

1/2 Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.99

10 Pieces Wings

$11.99

Fried fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, teriyaki, fukishima, honey BBQ, sweet chili mythai, bourbon BBQ glazed, strawberry jalapeño BBQ, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, house rub, or blackened. Served with ranch or blue

20 Pieces Wings

$19.99

Fried fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, teriyaki, fukishima, honey BBQ, sweet chili mythai, bourbon BBQ glazed, strawberry jalapeño BBQ, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, house rub, or blackened. Served with ranch or blue

4 Cheese Spin Dip

$10.99

Ooey gooey spinach & artichoke dip with 4 kinds of cheese: cheddar jack, parmesan, provolone, and cream cheese. Garnished with roasted red peppers. Served with flash-fried tortilla chips

50 Pieces Wings

$45.99

Fried fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, teriyaki, fukishima, honey BBQ, sweet chili mythai, bourbon BBQ glazed, strawberry jalapeño BBQ, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, house rub, or blackened. Served with ranch or blue

Bistro Chips

$9.99

Fried-to-order house chips topped with crumbled blue cheese, crumbled bacon, beer cheese fondue, chives, and balsamic drizzle

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.99

Cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce and lightly fried. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Shredded chicken in a creamy cheesy buffalo dip topped with crumbled blue cheese and chives. Served with flash-fried tortilla chips. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Shredded slow-cooked chicken, flash-fried fresh tortillas chips, queso sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico di casa, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream, and house guac

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fresh chicken tenders fried to perfection. Served with honey mustard or bourbon BBQ. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Hand-cut corn tortilla with fresh lbc salsa

Cuban Quesodilla

$11.99

Pulled carnitas pork, all-natural applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, Cuban mustard aioli, pickles, and swiss cheese

Cupcakes

$12.99

Mini meatloaf cupcakes, stuffed with American cheese, baked, and topped with piped mashed potatoes, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and chives. Placed on top of wavey gravy drizzle. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellf

Fireball Shrimp

$11.99

Pan-fried shrimp rubbed in our secret cinnamon chipotle magic rub and tossed in sweet chili mythai sauce then torched with a fireball and drizzled with srirancho on the side. Forget bang bang... These are the bomb! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poult

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella layered between crispy green tomatoes flash fried in Italian breadcrumbs, panko, & freshly grated parmesan. Topped with chives, pesto, & balsamic drizzles. Southern comfort meets the comfort of southern Italy

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99

Hand-breaded pickle spears served with a side of house-made chipotle ranch

Goose's Onion Rings

$9.99

Crispy fried goose island IPA beer battered onion rings stacked and piled high. Served with our signature srirancho dipping sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$12.99

Artisan romaine lettuce cups, chicken or shrimp sautéed with mythai sweet chili sauce, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, & water chestnuts. Topped with chow mein noodles, chives & hoisin drizzle

Mozz Sticks

$10.99

Molten madness! These tubular tubes herbed double breaded mozz have never seen a freezer or the inside of a bag. Crispy fried and served with marinara dipping sauce

Onion Haystack

$9.99

Thinly sliced onions tossed in house-seasoned Cajun breading and flashed fried with sriracha dipping sauce on the side

Pipeline Pretzel Stix

$9.99

Baked Bavarian pretzel stix brushed with butter and pretzel salt. Served with beer cheese dip and stone ground mustard

Pork Nachos

$13.99

Rotisserie pulled pork, flash-fried fresh tortilla chips queso sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico di casa, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, and our smokey barbecue sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may in

Queso-dillas

$10.99

Seasoned chicken with debine brown sautéed onions, crumbled bacon, x-tra cheesy shredded cheddar jack, & creamy Mexican queso fresco. Garnished with pico di casa, lettuce, and sour cream

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.99

Awesome seared #1 ahi tuna crusted with black & white sesame seeds and Asian blackening spices, sliced and served with seaweed salad, cucumber, ginger, wasabi, & soy. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase you

Trip Dip Platter

$13.99

Choice of three: house-made hummus, 4 cheese spin dip, buffalo chicken dip, beer cheese dip, guacamole, or pico di casa. Served with bistro chips, flash-fried tortilla chips, & flatbread strips. A shareable portion

Twice Baked Potato Skins

$10.99

Potato skins filled with smashed potatoes and topped with cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and chives. Served with sour cream drizzle

Salads

LBC Seasonal Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, green apples, almonds, red onions, and cucumbers drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette

Chopped Cobb

$11.99

Market mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped crumbled bacon, diced cucumbers, and chopped hardboiled egg

The Better Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, house-made seasoned croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in our creamy caesar dressing

The Zeus

$15.99

Marinated shrimp or chicken, house blend mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, black olives, balsamic cucumbers, crumbled feta, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, and beets. Served with Greek vinaigrette

Pac-man Wedge

$9.99

Wedge iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, crumbled bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and blue cheese dressing. From back in the day when Pac man was the play

Cloud 9 Asian Salad

$14.99

Skewered grilled Ying yang shrimp served over market mixed greens, cucumbers, toasted almonds, edamame beans, mandarin oranges, micro corn, and rice noodles, tossed in a sesame ginger dressing with sprinkles of white and black sesame seeds

Jose's Chipotle Chicken Salad

$13.99

Blackened chicken, mixed greens, red onions, fire-roasted red peppers, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack, queso fresco, and flash-fried tortilla strips, served with chipotle ranch dressing

Soups

Cup French Onion

$4.99

Bowl French Onion

$6.99

Cup Beer Cheese

$4.99

Bowl Beer Cheese

$6.99

Cup Chili Cheese

$4.99

Bowl Chili Cheese

$6.99

Cup Soup De Jour

$4.99

Bowl Soup De Jour

$6.99

Flat Breads

Queen Margherita

$10.99

Olive oil and herb blend base, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil. Viva Napoli!

Spinach & Feta

$10.99

Fresh spinach, feta cheese crumbles, artichokes, roasted garlic, olive oil, provolone, and mozzarella

Fig & Pig

$12.99

Prosciutto crisps, dried figs, goat cheese, diced green apple chunks, and balsamic drizzle

Meat Bomb

$11.99

The legend....pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, salami, crumbled bacon, parmesan, provolone & mozzarella cheese with spicy red sauce

B.B.B.Q Chicken

$11.99

Bourbon BBQ sauce, BBQ chicken, shredded cheddar jack, provolone, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro, and crumbled bacon with a ranch drizzle

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$9.99

Chi-town Dog

$12.99

Roma tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle spears, neon green relish, diced onions, mustard, and celery salt

Snoops Dog

$13.99

Chili, yuengling beer cheese sauce, diced onion, cole slaw, and goose island onion rings

Burgers

Brie Peanut Butter and Jelly Burger

$15.99

Hand-crafted beef patty stuffed with bacon jam topped with fig jam, red onion marmalade, creamy peanut butter, prosciutto, brie, and mixed greens

The LBC Burger

$12.99

Handcrafted burger, sharp cheddar, thick cut smokehouse bacon, and house made BBQ sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle

The Morning Afterburger

$13.99

Help your recovery effort with this well-balanced meal on a bun. Handcrafted burger, crispy shredded hash brown, American cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, kickin' ketchup, and bacon jam on a grilled brioche bun!

Spicy Crunch

$13.99

Handcrafted burger, chipotle ranch, smoked gouda, tortilla strips, and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion

"Stay Classy" Burgundy Burger

$13.99

Ron l burgundy's favorite. Handcrafted burger cooked in a red wine reduction, creamy goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, mixed greens, roma tomatoes, pickles, and red onion marmalade on a brioche bun. Stay classy palm harbor

Taphouse Burger

$12.99

Handcrafted burger, debine brown sautéed onions, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted roma tomatoes, and horseradish cream on a brioche bun

Zuckerburger

$20.99

2 handcrafted burger patties, creamy brie, mixed greens, roasted roma tomatoes, spinach, and artichoke spread, grilled brioche bun, and a skewer of panko-crusted shrimp poppin' the top. Served with house fries. A meal fit for a king, or a massively wealthy

1992 Lightning Burger

$14.99

Our kitchen staff had a contest and now you get to try the winner! 9 oz. black angus blackened and stuffed with pepper jack cheese and jalapeño then topped with applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a s

Mac Daddy Burger

$14.99

Handcrafted burger, s-mac & cheese, kriss-kross bacon, and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun. Daddy mac'll make you jump jump!

Sammies & Handhelds

Smokey and the Bandit Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo chicken breast topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon crumbles, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Cubano Press

$11.99

Lbc's version of a Cuban. Pulled carnitas, all-natural applewood smoked ham, Genoa salami, mustard, mayo, pickles, and swiss cheese on a hoagie

Sean's "Oh So Slow" Pulled Pork

$11.99

Rotisserie pulled pork and house-made coleslaw topped with onion straws and drizzled with house barbecue sauce on a brioche bun

Haddock Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, blackened or fried fresh haddock, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and red onions drizzled in lemon garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Cali Chicken Sammie

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, roma tomato, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, blackened tortilla strips and cheddar cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch

Massiv Philly

$13.99

Blackened, sliced rib-eye topped with debine brown sautéed onions and provolone cheese. It's a foot long for sure! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK

Tacos

San Diego Fish Tacos

$12.99

Grilled or fried mahi mahi, Napa cabbage, Mexican queso fresco, avocado cream, and pico di casa

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$11.99

Crispy cauliflower fried and tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, Napa cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico di casa. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. IF UNSURE O

Jaco Tacos

$12.99

Shrimp blackened and jacked, shredded lettuce, pico di casa, queso fresco, avocado cream, and a srirancho drizzle

LBC Tacos

$12.99

Choose chicken or pork. Served with lettuce, cheddar jack, pico di casa, sour cream, and srirancho

Sliders

Local Burger Sliders

$10.99

Mini hand-formed Angus burgers topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, potato sticks, and our kickin' ketchup. Served on mini brioche buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with bistro chips

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Mini chicken breasts fried and tossed in buffalo sauce and prepared on mini brioche buns and garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Chicken & Waffles Sliders

$10.99

Fluffy mini malted vanilla waffles, crispy southern fried chicken tenders, crumbled bacon, powdered sugar, and maple syrup. Oh yes, we diiiid!

Clubhouse & B.L.T

Wild Turkey Club

$12.99

Sliced oven-roasted turkey breast on triple stacked cracked whole grain wheat bread, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese, smokehouse pecan bacon, market mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, chipotle mayoli, and avocado cream

FGT/BLT

$10.99

Fried green tomatoes flash fried crispy, triple stacked toasted white bread, smokehouse thick-cut bacon, shredded lettuce, and herbed aioli

Salmon BLT

$13.99

Grilled salmon with lettuce, Roma tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, and dill garlic sauce on butter grilled brioche roll

Butter Croissants

Turkey Brie & Apple

$11.99

Roasted turkey, creamy brie cheese, thinly sliced apples, market mixed greens, cranberry aioli, fig jam, and apple butter on a croissant

Ham & Swiss

$11.99

Oven-roasted ham, swiss, fried egg, Roma tomatoes, and stone ground mustard on a croissant. These are addictive

Spring Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, market-mixed greens, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette on a croissant

Wraps

Oven Roasted Veggie

$10.99

Roasted zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach, oven-dried roma tomatoes, bean sprouts, market-mixed house greens, shredded carrots, and garlic dill herb sauce in a spinach wrap

So-Cal Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mixed house greens, guacamole, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and srirancho in a spinach tortilla wrap

Buff Chix Wrap

$10.99

Our fresh chicken tenders are tossed in mild, medium, or hot sauce then mixed with romaine, cucumber, tomato, and blue cheese dressing and sealed in a chipotle wrap

The Firechicken

$10.99

Pulled rojo chicken, mixed house greens, diced red onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, fire-roasted corn, cilantro lime rice, tortilla strips, and shredded cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle wrap

Sea

Chipotle Crusted Salmon

$19.99

Oh my my, this you gotta try! Salmon flown first class then crusted with chipotle, cinnamon brown sugar rub, and orange zest. Seared and grilled on a cherry wood plank. Served with rice and choice of veggie

Guinness Battered Fish & Chips

$15.99

Our own tap house takes on our friends across the pond's signature. Guinness battered & dunked seasoned whitefish. Served with house fries, house-made coleslaw, our awesome tartar, and a lemon wedge

Pasta

Coppertail Pasta

$16.99

Lightly blackened shrimp or chicken and roasted red pepper tossed in a spicy Floribbean alfredo sauce with a splash of copper tail beer. Served with garlic bread

Full Mac and Cheese

$11.99

S-shaped Gemelli pasta covered and smothered with fontina, white cheddar, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheeses. Crusted with herbed seasoned panko

Land

Jimi Changa

$12.99

Fried chipotle burrito filled with seasoned, pulled rojo chicken, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with queso fresco fondue and fresh jalapeños. Served with beans & cilantro lime rice

Half Rack Mr. Pibbs Ribs

$13.99

A massive rack of our seven-spice rubbed, mR. Pibb glazed BBQ, St. Louis ribs. Served with house-made coleslaw, house fries, and grilled Texas toast to mop up the love <3

Full Rack Mr. Pibbs Ribs

$19.99

A massive rack of our seven-spice rubbed, mR. Pibb glazed BBQ, St. Louis ribs. Served with house-made coleslaw, house fries, and grilled Texas toast to mop up the love <3

Chicken & Waffles #9

$13.99

The truth of Southern comfort food... Southern fried chicken tenders served over a thick Belgium waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, then drizzled with maple syrup

Kentucky Colonel's Bowl

$13.99

House recipe country fried chicken strips, smashed potatoes, fire-roasted corn, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and ooey gooey gravy

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$16.99

Seasoned & char-grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle. Served with garlic beans

Meatloaf

$13.99

House-made, seasoned meatloaf stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked in mini loaves, and topped with ooey gooey gravy and onion straws. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and Texas toast

Baja Bowl

$11.99

Rojo chicken in a flash-fried flour tortilla filled with pico, cilantro lime brown rice, shredded lettuce, queso cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and sriracha drizzle. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increas

Sides

Beans & Rice

$4.49

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

$4.49

Extras

Floribbean Rice

$4.49

Fresh Fried Bistro Chips

$4.49

Fresh Garlic Green Beans

$4.49

Fresh Seasonal Veggies

$4.49

SD Goose's Onion Rings

$4.49

Sd House Fries

$4.49

Sd Mac and Cheese

$4.49

Sd Onion Straws

$4.49

S-mashed Potatoes

$4.49

Side Celery

$1.99

Side Caeser

$4.49

Side House Salad

$4.49

Slaw

$4.49

Sd Tater Tots

$4.49

SD Queso

$0.50

SD Chicken Breast

$4.99

Bowl of Queso

$2.00

Weekly Specials

1 Flatbread Special

$10.00

2 Flatbreads Special

$18.00

3 Flatbreads Special

$25.00

Tacos Special

$3.00

10 Wings Special

$8.00

20 Wings Special

$15.00

Nacho Special

$11.00

Fish Fry Special

$13.00

Beer

12 Oz Bottles

Amstel Light BTL

$5.00

Clausthaler NA BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$4.50

Corona Light BTL

$4.50

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Heineken 00 BTL

$3.75

Heineken Light BTL

$5.00

Mickeys BTL

$4.00

O'Douls NA BTL

$3.75

Red Stripe BTL

$5.00

Reds Strawberry Ale BTL

$5.00

Ultra Bottle BTL

$4.00

Wells Banana Bread BTL

$6.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.00

Models BTL

$5.00

16 Oz Bottles

16 oz Bud Bottle

$4.00

16 oz Aluminum Bottles

16 oz Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

16 oz Aluminum Bottles