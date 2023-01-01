Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Butcher Winter Park

review star

No reviews yet

669 North Orange Avenue

Orlando, FL 32801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Chicken

All Natural Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Asian Zing Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Basil Pesto Chicken Breast

$9.25

BBQ Chicken Breast

$9.25

Breaded Chicken Cutlets

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Cajun Chicken Breast

$9.25

Chicken Thighs

$4.99

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast

$9.25

Cordon Bleu Stuffed Chicken

$9.99

Greek Chicken Breast

$9.25

Greek Stuffed Chicken Breasts

$9.99

Ground Chicken

$8.75

House Marinated Chicken Breast

$9.25

Joyce Farms Whole Chicken

$5.49

Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast

$9.25

Marinated Chicken Thighs

$5.99

Marinated Chicken Wings

$5.99

Poussin

$12.50

Specialty Whole Chicken Ready To Cook

$14.99

Sundried Tomato Chicken Breast

$9.25

Sweet/Heat Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Special Marinade Chicken Breasts

$9.25

TLBM Chicken Kabobs

$9.75

Freezer Meat/Exotic

Alligator Tail

$31.99

Bell&Evans Chicken Livers

$9.50

Cornish Game Hen

$10.99

Duck Breast

$20.99

Duck Leg Confit

$17.00

Duck Leg Quarters

$13.99

Durham Ranch Duck&Pork Sausage

$15.00

Durham Ranch Ground Bison

$19.99

Durham Ranch Ground Elk

$16.99

Durham Ranch Ground Venison

$17.99

Durham Ranch Rabbit&Pork Sausage

$17.00

Durham Ranch Wild Boar Stew Meat

$18.99

Elk Loin

$50.99

Wagyu Sirloin Flap

$29.99

Fabrique Delices Boudin Noir Sausage

$18.00

Blk Heritage Turkey

$10.25

Lamb Sausage

$15.99

Lamb Shank

$12.99

Plantation Quail

$12.00

Pork Hot Dogs 100%

$1.50

Rabbit

$18.99

Rabbit Legs

$23.99

Rack of Lamb

$34.99

Rocky Mt Oysters

$7.99

Smoked Ham Hock

$5.99

SRF Ground Beef

$17.99

Strauss Ground Veal

$17.99

Sweet Breads

$18.49

Turkey Hot Dogs 100%

$1.00

Veal Chops

$29.99

Veal Leg Cutlets

$15.99

Veal Liver

$15.99

SRF Wagyu Shank

$16.99

Venison Tenderloin

$59.99

Olive Bar Items

Dellalo BC Stuffed Olives

$6.99

Divina Castelvetrano Olives

$7.99

Divina Garlic Marinated Olives

$6.99

Esti Kalamata Olive Hummus

$6.00

Murrays Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives

$8.50

Murrays Castelvetrano Olives

$7.99

Murrays Dolmas Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.99

Murrays Greek Olive Mix

$7.99

Murrays Green Cerignola Olives

$7.99

The Kryssos Co Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

$7.99

Pork

Baby Back Ribs

$14.99

Bacon Wrapped Peach Pork Loin

$9.99

Dry-Aged Pork Chop

$14.99

Duroc Bone In Pork Butt

$6.99

Duroc Bone In Pork Chop

$9.50

Duroc Boneless Pork Chop

$7.50

Duroc Pork Belly

$7.99

Fresh Ham

$5.99

Ground Pork

$6.49

House Made Duroc Bacon

$13.99

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

$9.50

Neuskes Spiral Ham

$13.25

Pork Cheeks Kurobuta

$11.99

Pork Shank

$10.50

Pork Tenderloin

$9.50

Salt Pork

$6.50

St Louis Ribs

$9.50

Stuffed Pork Loin

$10.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Better Meat Than Down the Street" Our slogan says it all and is not just words its our promise to you! Great selection of fresh high quality meats, awesome frozen exotic meat options, amazing wine selection and fun local grocery options!

Location

669 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park - 669 North Orange Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
669 North Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Krungthep Tea Time - 1051 WEST FAIRBANKS AVE
orange starNo Reviews
1051 WEST FAIRBANKS AVE Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Catering - 501 W Fairbanks Ave
orange starNo Reviews
501 W Fairbanks Ave winter park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Agave Azul Winter Park - 900 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
orange starNo Reviews
900 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
The Glass Knife - 276 South Orlando Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
276 South Orlando Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Swine & Sons - Winter Park
orange starNo Reviews
1280 Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (46 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston