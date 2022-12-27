Main picView gallery

The Local Cut

101 Maple Avenue

Purcellville, VA 20132

Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, old bay fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadilla

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura battered, lightly fried, tossed in dynamite sauce

Spin Dip

$9.00

5 Cheese blend, served with tortilla chips

Trash Can Nachos

$14.00

Layered seasoned beef, queso, pico, sour cream, pickled red onions

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Battered cheese with marinara

Fries

$8.00

Choice of different fries

Pork Belly Tostadas

$14.00

Pork on top of a crispy tostada, cilantro, sliced avacado, pickeld red onions

Korean Fried Chicken Bites

$10.00

Chicken, tossed in gochujang sauce, topped with sesame seeds and garnished with green onions

Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken, cheese or steak

Chips & Queso

$8.00

House blend blanco queso

Szechuan Seared Edamame

$7.00

Seared edamame

Ahi Tuna Shells

$14.00

Ahi tuna served with crispy wontons and an asian glaze

Salads/Soups

Chop House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, fresh corn, white cheddar, croutons, scallions, tossed in buttermilk ranch

Caesar

$8.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, house made croutons, parm cheese, tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Grilled Romaine Salad

$10.00

Mixed green spinach blend, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, fresh sliced avocado, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing, topped with grilled salmon

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, fresh corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, black beans, cheddar blend, tossed in southwest ranch, served in a homeade taco shell

The Local Cut Salad

$11.00

Marinated flank steak, fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, fried red onions, tossed in a creamy blue cheese dressing

Chicken and Mushroom

$6.00+

Tomato Basil

$6.00+

Sandwiches & Handhelds

Street Tacos

$12.00

Choice of chicken, shrimp, steak or pork belley

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk battered crispy chicken served on a brioche bun, homemade coleslaw and pickles (choice of buffalo, nashville or pville hot sauce)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lightly seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted cheddar and chipotle mayo

Prime Rib Sandhich

$16.00

Cajun dusted shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, melted provolone, horsey sauce, au jus, served on a hero roll

Sliders

$13.00

Choice of steak, Meatball, crispy chicken, cheeseburger

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Fresh toasted sourdough, stacked high with turkey, ham, crispy bacon, tomato, thin sliced avocado, fresh sprouts, pepperjack cheese and mayo

Poke Bowl

$14.00

Fresh Cilantro rice, sliced avocado, edamame, pickled red onions, fresh sliced ahi tuna, cucumber, nori komi furikake and a sriracha drizzle

Burgers

The Local Cut Burger

$12.00

Angus beer and pork blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar, crispy onion straws, house sauce

Sourdough Patty Melt

$12.00

Buttered sourdough, angus beef patty, caramelized onions, american cheese, house cut sauce

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

Angus Patty, american cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chopped Cheese

$14.00

Marinated pork belly on top of our angus blend patty, melted provolone, tomato, pickels on a brioche bun

Western Loudoun Burger

$12.00

Grilled angus beef, melted pepperjack, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion rings topped wiht our western bbq sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Angus beef, melted swiss, sauteed mushrooms, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce

Entrees

Mikes Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Chicken thighs marinated overnight in my dads secret marinade, grilled and tossed in the marinade again. Served with Mashed potatoes and veggies

Helicopters & Roundabouts

$17.00

Angel hair pasta in a creamy roma garlic sauce, blackened grilled chickcen, sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, topped with shaved parm cheese

The Fit Salmon

$16.00

Lemon garlic grilled salmon served with veggies and an arugula salad tossed in low cal white balsamic dressing

Steak Medallions

$21.00

Home made ramen with chicken or porkbelly, egg, crispy seaweed, scallions, shoyu broth, served with our szechuan edamame

Prime Rib

$28.00

Encrusted with local seasonings and herbs, hand cut and served with au jus and a creamy horsey sauce

Tipsey Ribeye

$27.00

12 oz marinated in beer and bourbon, grilled to perfection

Steak Frites

$19.00

Crispy fries tossed in garlic parm, topped with flank steak and our homemade chimichurri sauce

Scallops

$22.00

Sea Bass

$29.00

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Choice of flavor

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Waffle piled high with our famous crispy chicken

French Toast

$12.00

Challah bread drenched in our cinanmon batter

Scrambled Skillet

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, bacon, breakfast sausage

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Crab cakes on top of crispy english muffins served with potatoes

Classic Benedict

$12.00

Grilled ham and a perfectly poached egg

Mexican Omelette

$13.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, salsa and topped with sour cream

Steak Omelette

$14.00

marinated flank steak, denver mix, tomatoes, fliied with potatoes and steak

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

12 oz ribeye steak paired with potatoes, 2 eggs any way, toast

Classic Breakfast

$8.00

choice of toast, 2 eggs, bacon and breakfast potatoes

Cakes and Eggs

$10.00

choice of choc chip, strawberry banana, regular or blueberries, served with two eggs and bacon

Recovery Burrito

$13.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, avacado salsa, sausage, cheese, bacon and potatoes

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

two homemade biscuits, topped with our savory sausage gravy, topped with a fried egg

Breakfast Sammy

$12.00

Choice of bread, scrambled egss, cheddar cheese, bacon with our cut sauce

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Cintron

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Murlarkey

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Rail Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Botanist

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rail Rum

$5.00

Brugal

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Xo Café

$8.00

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Michters Rye

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Ardberg

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Espresso Vodka

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Cocktails

Maui Mai Tai

$12.00

Bourbon Smash

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Blood Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Maddy's Margarita

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Strawberry Vodka Spritzer

$8.00

Botanical G&T

$10.00

The Old Fashioned

$12.00

Beer

16oz Bud lite

$5.00

16oz Miller Lite

$5.00

16oz Shocktop

$7.00

16oz Lagunitas

$8.00

16oz Vienna Lager

$7.00

16oz West Coast IPA

$8.00

16oz Stella

$7.00

16oz Guiness

$8.00

Bud Lite BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Lite BTL

$6.00

Sam Adams BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Coors lite BTL

$4.00

Ultra BTL

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

Heineken Zero BTL

$4.00

Aslin CAN

$6.00

Solace CAN

$6.00

Space Dust CAN

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger Jucy CAN

$6.00

Kona Big Wave CAN

$6.00

Kona Long Board CAN

$6.00

Dogfish Heah 60 Minute CAN

$6.00

Jai Alai CAN

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted CAN

$6.00

Wine

Cab 1 GLS

$7.00

Cab 2 GLS

$10.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Malbec GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Chardonnay 1 GLS

$7.00

Chardonnay 2 GLS

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$7.00

Riesling GLS

$8.00

Rose 1 GLS

$7.00

Rose 2 GLS

$10.00

Champagne GLS

$7.00

Cab 1 BTL

$28.00

Cab 2 BTL

$40.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Merlot BTL

$28.00

Malbec BTL

$32.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Chardonnay 1 BTL

$28.00

Chardonnay 2 BTL

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Riesling BTL

$32.00

Rose 1 BTL

$28.00

Rose 2 BTL

$40.00

Champagne BTL

$37.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Maple Avenue, Purcellville, VA 20132

Directions

Main pic

