The Local Deli - Hayden 113 W Prairie Shopping Center

Popular Items

Half Build Your Own
Whole Build Your Own
X-Fit Cobb

Build Your Own

Whole Build Your Own

$12.50

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Half Build Your Own

$7.50

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Quarter Build Your Own

$4.75

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Community Favorites

Perfect Bagel

$9.00

Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado, bacon, and salt and pepper.

EZ Breezy

$8.50

Chicken salad on a croissant with mayo, craisins, apples, cucumbers, sprouts, lettuce, and tomato.

Half Hayden Club

$9.95

Turkey, ham, roastbeef, with your choice of cheese, dressing and veggies.

Whole Hayden Club

$14.95

Turkey, ham, roastbeef, with your choice of cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Half Baby J's Pesto

$9.95

Chicken breast on sourdough with pesto may, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon.

Whole Baby J's Pesto

$14.95

Chicken breast on sourdough with pesto may, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon.

Half Snapwich

$9.95

The Vegg plus turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Whole Snapwich

$14.95

The Vegg plus turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Half BLT + Some

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, sprouts, salt & pepper on sourdough.

Whole BLT + Some

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, sprouts, salt & pepper on sourdough.

Specialty Sandwiches

Half Coeur d'Alene Club

$8.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing

Whole Coeur d'Alene Club

$14.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing

Half Garwood Grinder

$9.95

Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar, provolone cheese, choice of bread, dressing, veggies

Whole Garwood Grinder

$14.95

Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar, provolone cheese, choice of bread,dressing, veggies

Half Wallace Works

$9.95

Turkey, beef, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, dressing, and veggies

Whole Wallace works

$14.95

Turkey, beef, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, dressing, and veggies

Half Local Club

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.

Whole Local Club

$14.95

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.

Half The VEGG

$8.00

Your choice of bread dressing and cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado and sunflower seeds

Whole The VEGG

$14.00

Your choice of bread dressing and cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado and sunflower seeds

Classic Sandwiches

Half Meatball

$7.95

Meatballs, marinara, provolone, stuffed into sourdough loaf.

Whole Meatball

$12.95

Meatballs, marinara, provolone, stuffed into sourdough loaf.

Half French Dip

$7.95

Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Whole French Dip

$12.95

Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Half Mom's Dip

$8.95

Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, mayo, red onion, and bacon served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Whole Mom's Dip

$13.95

Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, mayo, red onion, and bacon served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Half Turkey & Cranberry

$7.95

'Tis always the season! Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, and cucumbers, served on sourdough loaf.

Whole Turkey & Cranberry

$12.95

'Tis always the season! Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, and cucumbers, served on sourdough loaf.

Half BLT

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Whole BLT

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Half Reuben

$8.50

Served warm on rye bread with pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and 1000 island.

Whole Reuben

$13.50

Quarter Combos

1/4 BYO Sandwich & Chips/Drink

$7.00+

Build your own quarter sandwich with chips and fountain soda

1/4 BYO Sandwich & Small Pasta/Potato Salad Combo

$8.00

Build your own sandwich with choice of pasta or potato salad

1/4 Sandwich & Side Salad Combo

$9.00

Build your sandwich with choice of dinner salad or Caesar salad

1/4 Sandwich & Cup of Soup Combo

$8.00

Kids Meal

Kids BYO

$6.00

Kid Sized: build your own sandwich on our fresh-bakes sourdough bread (with crust removed). Includes chips or applesauce and a small fountain drink or a Tummy Yummy drink.

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Kids size PB&J with chips or applesauce and a small fountain drink or a Tummy Yummy drink.

Drink Combos

Drink & Chips

$3.25+

Drink & Soup

$5.50+

Drink & Pasta\Potato

$4.75+

Salads

Dinner salad

$6.00+

Lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Caesar salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, spinach, parmesan, lemon squeeze, house made croutons and caesar dressing

Honeysuckle House Salad

$7.95+

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, parmesan cheese, craisens, candied walnuts, house-made croutons and your choice of dressing

Canfield Cobb

$9.50+

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, 3 ounces of chicken, bacon, house-made croutons and choice of dressing.

Appleway Salad

$7.95+

Lettuce, spinach, onion, candied walnuts, apples, grapes, celery, blue cheese crumbles, house made, croutons, choice of dressing

X-Fit Cobb

$13.95

Lettuce, spinach, tomato,onion, bacon, egg, avocado, 6 oz chicken, choice of dressing

Bootcamp Chef

$12.95

Lettuce, spinach, shredded cheese, tomato, cucumber, egg, avocado, turkey, ham, house made croutons, choice of dressing

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, parmesan cheese, fresh lemon juice, 3 ounces of chicken and Caesar dressing tossed and wrapped in a garlic herb wrap.

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, choice, of veggies, dressing served in a garlic herb wrap

The Terry Wrap

$10.50

Turkey, roast beef, bacon, avocado, choice of two cheeses, veggies and dressing. Served on a garlic herb wrap.

Salad combos

Side Salad and Cup of Soup

$9.00

Side dinner salad or side caesar salad with choice of soup.

Side Salad with Pasta or Potato

$7.00

Choice of dinner or side caesar salad with a pasta or potato salad.

Side Salad with Chips and Drink

$7.25+

Choice of dinner or caesar side salad with chips and drink.

Drinks

Drinks

$2.25+

Drink Combos

Drink & Chip Combo

$3.25+

Drink & Pasta/Potato Salad

$4.75+

Chips

Chips

$1.25

Soup

Soup

$4.50+

Soup changes daily, please call before ordering!

Pasta & Potato Salads

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Macaroni Salad

$3.50+

Greek Pasta

$3.50+

Pickles

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Pickle Cut 1/2

$1.25

Pickle Cut 1/4

$1.25

Others

Side Of Bread

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

113 W Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden, ID 83835

Directions

