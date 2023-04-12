- Home
The Local Deli, Rathdrum
6600 Commercial Park Ave
Rathdrum, ID 83858
Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwiches
Community Favorite Sandwiches
Perfect Bagel
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado, bacon, and salt and pepper.
EZ Breezy
Chicken salad on a croissant with mayo, craisins, apples, cucumbers, sprouts, lettuce, and tomato.
Half Hayden Club
Turkey, ham, roastbeef, with your choice of cheese, dressing and veggies.
Whole Hayden Club
Turkey, ham, roastbeef, with your choice of cheese, dressing, and veggies.
Half Baby J's Pesto
Chicken breast on sourdough with pesto may, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon.
Whole Baby J's Pesto
Chicken breast on sourdough with pesto may, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon.
Half Snapwich
The Vegg plus turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.
Whole Snapwich
The Vegg plus turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.
Half BLT + PLus
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, sprouts, salt & pepper on sourdough.
Whole BLT + Some
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, sprouts, salt & pepper on sourdough.
Specialty Sandwiches
Half Coeur d'Alene Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing
Whole Coeur d'Alene Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing
Half Garwood Grinder
Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, choice of bread, dressing, and veggies
Whole Garwood Grinder
Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar, provolone cheese, choice of bread,dressing, veggies
Half Wallace Works
Turkey, beef, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, dressing, and veggies
Whole Wallace works
Turkey, beef, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, dressing, and veggies
Half Local Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread
Whole Local Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.
Half The VEGG
Your choice of bread dressing and cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado and sunflower seeds
Whole The VEGG
Your choice of bread dressing and cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado and sunflower seeds
The Italian
Prosciutto, capicola, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, House Seasoning Blend and Italian Dressing on our sourdough loaf
Classic Sandwiches
Half Meatball
Meatballs, marinara, provolone, stuffed into sourdough loaf.
Whole Meatball
Meatballs, marinara, provolone, stuffed into sourdough loaf.
Half French Dip
Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.
Whole French Dip
Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.
Half Mom's Dip
Mom knows best! Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, mayo, red onion, and bacon served warm on a sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.
Whole Mom's Dip
Mom knows best! Roastbeef, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, mayo, red onion, and bacon. Served warm on a sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.
Half Turkey & Cranberry
'Tis always the season! Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, and cucumbers, served on sourdough loaf.
Whole Turkey & Cranberry
'Tis always the season! Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, and cucumbers, served on sourdough loaf.
Half BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.
Whole BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.
Half Reuben
Served warm on rye bread with pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and 1000 island.
Whole Reuben
Quarter Build-Your-Own Sandwich Combos
Quarter Build-Your-Own Sandwich & Chips/Drink Combo
Build your own sandwich with chips and a fountain soda
Quarter Build-Your-Own Sandwich with Pasta or Potato Salad
Build Your Own quarter of a sandwich with your choice of a small pasta or potato salad
Quarter Sandwich & Half Dinner Salad Combo
Build Your Own quarter of a sandwich with your choice of a small dinner salad or Caesar salad
Quarter Build Your Own Sandwich & Cup of Soup Combo
Kids Meals
Salads and Wraps
Salads
Dinner salad
Lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, spinach, parmesan, lemon squeeze, house made croutons and caesar dressing
Honeysuckle House
Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, parmesan, craisens, candies walnuts, housemade croutons, your choice of dressing
Canfield Cobb
lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, bc crumbles, hard boiled egg, 3oz chicken, bacon, house made croutons, choice of dressing
Appleway Salad
Lettuce, spinach, onion, candied walnuts, apples, grapes, celery, blue cheese crumbles, house made, croutons, choice of dressing
X-Fit Cobb
Lettuce, spinach, tomato,onion, bacon, egg, avocado, 6 oz chicken, choice of dressing
Bootcamp Chef
Lettuce, spinach, shredded cheese, tomato, cucumber, egg, avocado, turkey, ham, house made croutons, choice of dressing
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, fresh lemon juice, 3 ounces of chicken and Caesar dressing, tossed and wrapped in a wrap.
Turkey club wrap
Turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, choice, of veggies, dressing served in a garlic herb wrap
The Terry
Turkey, roast beef, bacon, avocado, choice of two cheeses, veggies and dressing, served in a garlic herb wrap.
Salad combos
Half Dinner Salad & Cup of Soup Combo
Side dinner salad or side caesar salad with choice of soup.
Half Dinner Salad & Pasta or Potato Salad Combo
Choice of dinner or side caesar salad with a pasta or potato salad.
Half Dinner Salad With Chips & Drink Combo
Choice of dinner or caesar side salad with chips and drink.
Beverages
Drinks
Sides
Soup
Minestrone
Chicken Noodle
Split Pea
Clam Chowder
Cheddar Broccoli
Chicken Enchilada
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Bisque
Italian Ravioli
Chicken Dumpling
Italian Wedding
Loaded Potato
Corn Chowder
Chicken Stew
Chicken Wild Rice
Chips
Pasta & Potato Salads
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6600 Commercial Park Ave, Rathdrum, ID 83858