Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Local Deli, Rathdrum

review star

No reviews yet

6600 Commercial Park Ave

Rathdrum, ID 83858

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chip and Drink
Half Build Your Own
Whole Garwood Grinder

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwiches

Whole Build Your Own

$12.50

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Half Build Your Own

$7.50

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Quarter Build Your Own

$3.75

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Community Favorite Sandwiches

Perfect Bagel

$9.00

Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado, bacon, and salt and pepper.

EZ Breezy

$8.50

Chicken salad on a croissant with mayo, craisins, apples, cucumbers, sprouts, lettuce, and tomato.

Half Hayden Club

$9.95

Turkey, ham, roastbeef, with your choice of cheese, dressing and veggies.

Whole Hayden Club

$14.95

Turkey, ham, roastbeef, with your choice of cheese, dressing, and veggies.

Half Baby J's Pesto

$9.95

Chicken breast on sourdough with pesto may, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon.

Whole Baby J's Pesto

$14.95

Chicken breast on sourdough with pesto may, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon.

Half Snapwich

$9.95

The Vegg plus turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Whole Snapwich

$14.95

The Vegg plus turkey with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Half BLT + PLus

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, sprouts, salt & pepper on sourdough.

Whole BLT + Some

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, sprouts, salt & pepper on sourdough.

Specialty Sandwiches

Half Coeur d'Alene Club

$8.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing

Whole Coeur d'Alene Club

$14.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing

Half Garwood Grinder

$9.95

Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, choice of bread, dressing, and veggies

Whole Garwood Grinder

$14.95

Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar, provolone cheese, choice of bread,dressing, veggies

Half Wallace Works

$9.95

Turkey, beef, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, dressing, and veggies

Whole Wallace works

$14.95

Turkey, beef, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, dressing, and veggies

Half Local Club

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread

Whole Local Club

$14.95

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.

Half The VEGG

$8.00

Your choice of bread dressing and cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado and sunflower seeds

Whole The VEGG

$14.00

Your choice of bread dressing and cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado and sunflower seeds

The Italian

$10.95+

Prosciutto, capicola, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, House Seasoning Blend and Italian Dressing on our sourdough loaf

Classic Sandwiches

Half Meatball

$7.95

Meatballs, marinara, provolone, stuffed into sourdough loaf.

Whole Meatball

$12.95

Meatballs, marinara, provolone, stuffed into sourdough loaf.

Half French Dip

$7.95

Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Whole French Dip

$12.95

Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, served warm on sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Half Mom's Dip

$8.95

Mom knows best! Roastbeef, cheddar, provolone, mayo, red onion, and bacon served warm on a sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Whole Mom's Dip

$13.95

Mom knows best! Roastbeef, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, mayo, red onion, and bacon. Served warm on a sourdough loaf with Au Jus for dipping.

Half Turkey & Cranberry

$7.95

'Tis always the season! Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, and cucumbers, served on sourdough loaf.

Whole Turkey & Cranberry

$12.95

'Tis always the season! Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, and cucumbers, served on sourdough loaf.

Half BLT

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Whole BLT

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of bread, cheese, and dressing.

Half Reuben

$8.50

Served warm on rye bread with pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and 1000 island.

Whole Reuben

$12.95

Quarter Build-Your-Own Sandwich Combos

Quarter Build-Your-Own Sandwich & Chips/Drink Combo

$7.25+

Build your own sandwich with chips and a fountain soda

Quarter Build-Your-Own Sandwich with Pasta or Potato Salad

$8.00

Build Your Own quarter of a sandwich with your choice of a small pasta or potato salad

Quarter Sandwich & Half Dinner Salad Combo

$8.00

Build Your Own quarter of a sandwich with your choice of a small dinner salad or Caesar salad

Quarter Build Your Own Sandwich & Cup of Soup Combo

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids BYO

$6.00

Kids size: build your own sandwich with chips or applesauce and a small fountain drink or a Tummy Yummy drink.

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Kids size PB&J with chips or applesauce and a small fountain drink or a tummy yummy.

Salads and Wraps

Salads

Dinner salad

$6.00+

Lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Caesar salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, spinach, parmesan, lemon squeeze, house made croutons and caesar dressing

Honeysuckle House

$7.95+

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, parmesan, craisens, candies walnuts, housemade croutons, your choice of dressing

Canfield Cobb

$9.50+

lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, bc crumbles, hard boiled egg, 3oz chicken, bacon, house made croutons, choice of dressing

Appleway Salad

$7.95+

Lettuce, spinach, onion, candied walnuts, apples, grapes, celery, blue cheese crumbles, house made, croutons, choice of dressing

X-Fit Cobb

$13.95

Lettuce, spinach, tomato,onion, bacon, egg, avocado, 6 oz chicken, choice of dressing

Bootcamp Chef

$12.95

Lettuce, spinach, shredded cheese, tomato, cucumber, egg, avocado, turkey, ham, house made croutons, choice of dressing

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, fresh lemon juice, 3 ounces of chicken and Caesar dressing, tossed and wrapped in a wrap.

Turkey club wrap

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, choice, of veggies, dressing served in a garlic herb wrap

The Terry

$10.50

Turkey, roast beef, bacon, avocado, choice of two cheeses, veggies and dressing, served in a garlic herb wrap.

Salad combos

Half Dinner Salad & Cup of Soup Combo

$9.00

Side dinner salad or side caesar salad with choice of soup.

Half Dinner Salad & Pasta or Potato Salad Combo

$9.00

Choice of dinner or side caesar salad with a pasta or potato salad.

Half Dinner Salad With Chips & Drink Combo

$7.25+

Choice of dinner or caesar side salad with chips and drink.

Beverages

Drinks

Drinks

$2.50+

Drink Combos

Chip and Drink

$3.50+

Pasta & Potato Salad and Drink

$4.75+

Sides

Soup

Minestrone

$4.50+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.50+Out of stock

Split Pea

$4.50+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$4.50+Out of stock

Cheddar Broccoli

$4.50+Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada

$4.50+Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Bisque

$4.50+Out of stock

Italian Ravioli

$4.50+Out of stock

Chicken Dumpling

$4.50+Out of stock

Italian Wedding

$4.50+Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$4.50+Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$4.50+Out of stock

Chicken Stew

$4.50+Out of stock

Chicken Wild Rice

$4.50+Out of stock

Chips

Chips

$1.75

Pickles

Whole Pickle

$1.75

Pickle Cut 1/2

$1.75

Pickle Cut 1/4

$1.75

Pasta & Potato Salads

Potato Salad

$3.95+

Macaroni Salad

$3.95+

Greek Pasta Salad

$3.95+

Others

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Side Of Bread

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6600 Commercial Park Ave, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Directions

Gallery
The Local Deli - Rathdrum image
The Local Deli - Rathdrum image
The Local Deli - Rathdrum image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub- Liberty Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110 Liberty Lake, WA 99019
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001573 - Spokane Mall
orange star4.6 • 236
14700 E Indiana Ave Spokane, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rathdrum
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston